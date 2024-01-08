Asus Vivobook S 14, 15 and 16 hands-on: Asus unveils a range of sensibly priced “AI-enabled” portables

To this end, each of the new Asus machines has a dedicated key for launching said assistant, which takes the place of the right-hand Ctrl key, just next to the Alt and space bar. It occupies the space that’s directly opposite the Windows key and is stencilled, appropriately, with the Copilot logo.

This isn’t particularly objectionable, and no doubt it will make finding Copilot slightly easier for newbies, but neither is it particularly essential. Only a little Googling will reveal there’s already a quick way of launching Copilot built into Windows 11: just use the Windows key+C key combination.

What will be of more interest and benefit to users will be the increased power of the new CPUs. We haven’t had the chance to test out any laptops based on the new AMD chips; however, we have benchmarked the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H inside the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED and the Acer Swift Go 14, and its Arc graphics are a big upgrade on Iris Xe.

Indeed, in the GFXBench tests we ran on both those machines, the Intel Arc GPU ran at an average frame rate nearly double that of the Iris Xe GPU in the Swift Go 14 (2023) at native resolution. It’s also worth noting that performance is better, too, than Apple’s far more expensive M3 based MacBook Pro 14.

It’s also good to see that all the new Asus machines come with Arc Graphics. Surprisingly, the very cheapest of the Core Ultra chips don’t come with Arc graphics at all, and still rely on Iris Xe.

Elsewhere, the new Vivobooks are as expected. They come with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage, with support for Bluetooth 5.2 and 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E. They’re equipped with Full HD IR webcams with support for Windows Hello, with background blur and eye contact correction courtesy of that AI acceleration.

And, as for displays, you get a choice here of either Full HD OLED or 3K OLED panels on the 14in machine, but only a 3K OLED on the 15in and a 3.2K OLED on the 16in.