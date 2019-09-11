Best Moses basket 2023: Keep your newborn baby cosy and safe

There are a million things to prepare when expecting a baby, but getting your hands on the best Moses basket you can should definitely be high up on the list. While more immediate accoutrements such as car seats, bottles, clothes and nappies may take priority, you’d be doing yourself a disservice by not picking up a Moses basket as soon as possible.

Traditionally made from straw or wicker with a handle on either side, the design of Moses baskets has remained pretty much unchanged since the 14th century, in the ultimate example of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The best Moses basket will serve as a portable cradle that you can snuggle your baby safely in, with the handles making it easy to pick up and move room to room.

As with all things baby-related, there is a multitude of options on the market, so we’ve rounded up some top picks to help you secure the best Moses basket out there. If you’re unsure what features you need, or just want to know a little more about Moses baskets, you can check out our buying guide before scrolling through to the products.

Best Moses basket: At a glance

How to choose the best Moses basket for your needs

What's the difference between a Moses basket and a baby crib?

Moses baskets are smaller than cribs and tend to be cheaper, although they won't be in use as long (three to four months versus around six months), and they can be easily transported around the home using side handles – just bear in mind that you shouldn’t ever move them with a baby in situ.

Bedside cribs bridge the gap between a Moses basket and a full cot and can feel a lot more substantial if the thought of placing your baby in a woven basket concerns you. Many feature a foldable or a zip-down wall too, making it easy to shuffle from your bed to your baby for feeds and cuddles. When your baby's ready to move from your bedside to a nursery, a Moses basket can be beneficial as you can move it directly into a cot for the first few days to encourage a smooth transition. Either way, look out for British Safety Standard BS EN 716 when considering purchasing a baby bed to ensure a safe design.

READ NEXT: The best baby cots to buy

For how long can a baby sleep in a Moses basket?

Moses baskets are only suitable for newborn babies and should typically be in use for around three to four months or until your baby is big enough to sit up unaided. The NHS and the Lullaby Trust both recommend that babies sleep in the same room as parents for the first few months to decrease the chance of SIDS.

Do I need a stand?

You can use a Moses basket with or without a stand but it's much easier for you (and your back) if it's raised when you're transferring your baby in and out of it. Some stands are sold separately so you might need to factor that into your overall cost. Rocking stands tend to cost a bit more, but that’s a small price to pay if the swaying motion sends your baby to sleep more easily.

READ NEXT: The best baby formulas to buy

Do I need to buy a separate Moses basket mattress?

Some Moses baskets come as complete packages with stands, mattresses and even sheets thrown in, while others are priced separately. Either way, look for a mattress made from a breathable fabric and one that's firm and flat and designed to fit the Moses basket properly.

How much should I be spending?

As our list will show you, there’s a pretty wide range of choices when it comes to Moses baskets. You can pick up a solid budget option for under £40 without sacrificing any quality. Prices increase based on materials used and additional equipment, such as a stand or a mattress, and here you could be spending anywhere from £50 to £200, depending on how flashy your choice is.

READ NEXT: The best changing bags to buy

Our pick of the best Moses baskets to buy

1. Kinder Valley Moses Basket & Stand Bundle: Best cheap Moses basket

Price: £57 | Buy now from Boots



This bargain bundle pairs together a traditional wicker Moses basket and a simple pine stand for less than £40. As well as covering the basics, the set includes a water-resistant and washable mattress, an adjustable hood and a blanket to boot. It's easy to assemble and sturdy, too. Plastic supports at each end of the stand make it easy to slot the basket into position, the star design adds a bit of interest and the blanket features a cute “counting sheep” motif – but this can always be replaced if it clashes with your decor. It has a strong reed smell so it's worth setting it up to air for a bit ahead of your due date.

Key specs: Size: 30 x 47 x 86cm; Weight: N/A; Material: Wicker; Stand: Included; Mattress: Included

Buy now from Boots

2. Schnuggle Dreami Moses Basket and Curve Rocking Stand: Best rocking Moses basket

Price: From £110 | Buy now from Amazon



Ignore the naff name, this Moses basket offers a cool alternative to traditional wicker designs. It's larger than your average Moses basket and, because it's made from plastic, it doesn't creak when the baby moves. If you're a clean freak, you'll be pleased to know that all elements are washable and the basket itself is easy to wipe down with soap and water. There are circular air vents in the base for breathability and a sturdy air mattress is included in the price. The best bit is the crescent-shaped stand, a clever two-in-one design that can be used as a regular stand that sits at bed height as well as a low-level rocking stand when flipped upside down.

Key specs: Size: 48 x 61 x 90cm; Weight: 6kg; Material: Plastic; Stand: Included; Mattress: Included

3. Clair de Lune Waffle White Noah Pod: Best white Moses basket

Price: £75 | Buy now from Amazon



Clean, calm and serene, white is undoubtedly one of the most popular colour options for nurseries. If you're looking to kick things off right, you'll want to invest in an all-white wicker Moses basket to match. This traditional design is as sturdy as they come and deeper than most Moses baskets, creating a cosy cocoon in which to snooze. It's fully lined with soft waffle cotton and comes with a firm foam mattress. Clair de Lune is a big name in baby bedding – this family business has been designing and manufacturing cots, cribs and Moses baskets in the UK since the 1940s.

Key specs: Size: 25 45 x 100cm; Weight: 2.5kg; Material: Wicker; Stand: Not included; Mattress: Included

4. Winneba Colourful Woven Moses Basket: Coolest Moses basket

Price: £195 | Buy now from Not on the High Street



Handwoven in Ghana from grasses native to West Africa, this beautiful Moses basket will keep your baby cocooned and looking cool wherever you choose to place it in your home. Made from ethically sourced materials, it features long leather carry handles that you can hook your arms under and comes with a foam mattress and a cotton sheet. It's a little bigger than some basic baskets so it might last a little longer than four months and could easily be used as a stylish storage basket for toys after you've transferred your little one into a cot.

Key specs: Size: 25 43 x 80cm; Weight: N/A; Material: Veta vera grass; Stand: Not included; Mattress: Included

Buy now from Not on the High Street

5. Knitted Moses Basket: Best natural Moses basket

Price: From £110 | Buy now from The Little Green Sheep



Made from natural palm leaf, this lightweight Moses basket is beautifully crafted and easy to manoeuvre. The supersoft knitted liner is certified organic and is naturally breathable, as well as being machine washable, and the cable knit liner is available in linen, grey and navy shades and rolls over the top of the basket, giving it a cosy Scandinavian look. The Little Green Shop is well known for its mattresses that are all made from chemical-free natural fibres and this set comes with its own mattress, worth £40 if bought separately.

Key specs: Size: 44 x 94cm; Weight: N/A; Material: Palm leaf; Stand: Not included; Mattress: Included

Buy now from The Little Green Sheep