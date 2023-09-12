Best reusable nappies 2023: Eco-friendly, affordable and just a wee bit stylish

Depending on the brand you buy, the upfront costs do sound daunting: you can end up spending anything from £150 to £500. This should work out far cheaper than the total cost of disposable nappies, though – it’s been estimated that parents can spend as much as £1,000 on disposables over the course of a child’s nappy-wearing life. A further benefit is that you can keep reusables on the off chance that you have another child or resell them once yours have grown out of nappies.

A further cost to factor in – even if it’s not an immediate one – is that of the energy required to wash and dry the nappies. You’ll want to store soiled nappies in a sealed nappy bin and ensure that you wash a full load wherever possible to maximise the energy efficiency of your washing machine. When it comes to drying, you’ll also need to air or line dry for maximum savings; regular tumble drying will add to the lifetime cost of reusables.

How do you wash reusable nappies?

Before you start using reusable nappies, you’ll need a secure nappy bin (this is especially important if you have other toddlers or children in the house) and at least one waterproof bag to go inside your changing bag – sometimes it’s worth having two or three waterproof bags just to be on the safe side.

When you remove a dirty nappy, simply dispose of any poo straight into the toilet before popping the used nappy into your secure bin or bag. If you have multiple bags you can separate the stinkier nappies too.

If you’re also using nappy liners for extra protection, just dispose of them straight into the bin. You should then pop your used nappies into the washing machine with non-bio detergent and nappy cleanser before air drying. Most reusable nappy brands advise washing your collected dirty nappies every three days. Leave it any longer and things will get a bit whiffy.

How we test nappies

We try every product that we recommend ourselves in order to provide the most honest and reliable information. For this roundup of the best reusable nappies, we have tested a number of the top nappy brands on the market on our reviewer’s young baby. Each brand of reusable nappy has been evaluated for its design, fit and adjustability, absorption, plus how well it washes and dries. We also consider the type of nappy (pocket, two part and all-in-one, for example) and the age range for which it’s best suited (some reusable nappies are for newborns, while others are a better fit for slightly older babies). At the bottom of each review you’ll find at a glance details such as type, size, and drying time.

The best reusable nappies to buy in 2023

1. Bambino Mio Miosolo All-In-One Nappy: The best value all-in-one nappy

Price when reviewed: £17 | Check price at Amazon

This award-winning, all-in-one nappy is a great way to introduce yourself to the world of reusables. Its convenient one-size design is great value for money as it can be used from birth to potty-training age, thanks to the adjustable poppers and hook-and-loop fastenings.

Inside, the nappy has an absorbent core that’s designed to keep baby feeling dry and comfortable while staying super soft after every wash – and there’s sure to be plenty. If your baby is a heavy wetter, you can simply add in a booster liner for added protection during nap times and nighttime.

Key specs – Size: One size; Type: All-in-one; Drying time: Quick