Best stroller 2021: Top pushchairs to keep your baby safe and comfortable

Even ambitious parents who are determined to move their children straight from baby carrier to walking will soon realise that strollers are pretty much a non-negotiable purchase. Unless you want to either carry your kid everywhere or walk at a snail’s pace until they’re in primary school, you’ll need to get yourself the best stroller possible, so you can wheel your little ones around for at least a few years.

That said, we're all different, and what might be the best stroller for one person might not suit someone else. With the vast array of strollers available on the market – all with different specifications, functions, sizes and prices – you may find yourself at a loss when trying to decide which one to opt for.

Our buying guide below lays out the various types of strollers you can buy, as well as all the different features you may need, to help you find the right one for you. It's followed by our pick of the best strollers and pushchairs available now.

Best stroller: At a glance

How to choose the best stroller for your child

The perfect stroller for you and your child highly depends on the age of your child; whether you’ll need it to fold and unfold easily for getting in and out of the car or house; and if you’d prefer a smaller option that can stow away. To choose the right one for you, let’s go over the types of strollers available.

What types of strollers are available?

The main types of strollers on the market are full-sized strollers, travel systems, lightweight strollers and jogging strollers.

Full-sized stroller: Although these larger strollers take up the most space, they're usually the most comfortable, spacious pushchairs with the broadest variety of features. They’re also commonly more durable than other types and have the capacity to cater to a wider age range, from birth all the way up to around four years old.

Compact/lightweight stroller: These smaller strollers can be open, closed and lifted straight into and out of a car boot using one hand. They’re the perfect pushchairs for running errands.

Travel system stroller: Available in many different types – jogging, lightweight or car seat versions – complete travel systems have everything you need to port your baby around, including a baby carrier and car seat that are all interchangeable with the main stroller frame.

Jogging stroller: For active parents, a jogging stroller, with its durable wheels and suspension, will keep the baby comfortable and make your jog, run or stroll effortless.

Car seat strollers: These are specifically designed to be used with a car seat carrier that's included with the stroller. Consisting usually of a frame that the car seat can click in and out of with the included adaptors, it can save the hassle of buying an extra car seat or stroller, or waking the baby while getting them in and out of the car.

Most of the above types of strollers also come in double versions that can accommodate two children at once, and anyone with three young children will be pleased to note that triple strollers are also available.

What features should I look for in a good stroller?

Strollers now come with a range of features, which we list below.

Rain covers can keep the rain and cold out and are an important feature to have on a stroller, especially if you live in the UK. Most strollers come with rain canopies but an extra waterproof and windproof full rain cover is always a great extra to have.

can keep the rain and cold out and are an important feature to have on a stroller, especially if you live in the UK. Most strollers come with rain canopies but an extra waterproof and windproof full rain cover is always a great extra to have. Foot rests can help avoid flailing little dangly legs and ensure that your toddler is comfortable and safe in their seat. While most footrests are built in, some are adjustable and others are removable.

can help avoid flailing little dangly legs and ensure that your toddler is comfortable and safe in their seat. While most footrests are built in, some are adjustable and others are removable. Harnesses are usually three-point or five-point, with the latter being the better option as it complies with the British Standard 7409:1996 (BS EN 1888:2003) to keep kids strapped in safely.

are usually three-point or five-point, with the latter being the better option as it complies with the British Standard 7409:1996 (BS EN 1888:2003) to keep kids strapped in safely. Reclining backs are great for naptime; simply lie the back of the stroller flat so your little one can have a sleep undisturbed.

are great for naptime; simply lie the back of the stroller flat so your little one can have a sleep undisturbed. Other features include cup holders, extra storage space at the back or under the stroller, handlebars with adjustable heights, front or back-facing handlebars (or options with both), and extras such as a matching nappy bag.

As not all strollers come with the above features, you’ll have to specifically make sure that the stroller you’re eyeing up includes the ones you’re particularly interested in.

The best strollers to buy in 2021

1. Mamas & Papas Ocarro Pushchair: The best overall stroller

The award-winning Ocarro pushchair from Mamas & Papas is the cream of the crop, and you only need to take it out of the box to realise what a high-class, high-quality product it is. To justify its higher price tag, this “Ferrari of strollers” – while heavier than others – has an incredibly durable and sturdy design and folds down surprisingly compactly.

The seat itself is made with your baby's comfort in mind from a memory foam-style padded cushion wrapped in the same thick, luxurious material that the rain hood is made from. It's also available with an array of similarly luxurious extras, such as a nappy bag with removable changing mat, footmuff, parasol, adaptors and cup holder. It's compatible with the Occaro car seat and carrycot, too, which is a nice bonus.

Whether you opt for just the pushchair or the complete travel system, you're getting dual suspension, puncture-proof tires, reflective wheel rims for safety, mesh pockets for plenty of storage space and an adjustable handle. It’s also available in a selection of ten neutral colours.

Key specs – Ages: Birth to 22kg; Weight: 13.7kg; Dimensions: 101 x 101 x 59cm (HLW, open), 40 x 78 x 59cm (HLW, folded)

2. KinderKraft All-Road Stroller: The best-value stroller

For anyone after a cheap stroller that not only looks great but has the qualities of a much more expensive pushchair, the KinderKraft All-Road stroller is a safe bet. It’s not as expensive-feeling as some, but it still has a raft of high-end features such as a five-point harness, sturdy footrest, super-soft back for the baby and thick material all over, including a hood that's made from a waterproof and 50+ UPF fabric for UV protection.

What’s more, the lockable wheels on this stroller are large and grippy with shock-absorption, while the front wheels can swivel 360 degrees, making it a great all-terrain pushchair that's easily manoeuvrable. It effortlessly converts from back-facing to front-facing, has a removable safety bar and the kit comes with a leg warmer, an insect net, a cup holder and a rain cover.

There's a large storage bucket under the stroller that can fit everything from a nappy bag, your own bag and a couple of shopping bags, while you have the choice to extend the warranty to ten years for extra peace of mind. This truly is one of the best strollers you can buy at this price.

Key specs – Ages: Birth to 15kg; Weight: 12kg; Dimensions: 94 x 60 x 50cm (HLW, open), 28 x 81 x 62cm (HLW, folded)

3. Stokke Xplory X: The best stroller for newborns

Providing the high quality and design you’d expect from this top brand, the Stokke Xplory X is a sturdy pushchair with large and heavy, grippy swivel wheels that make it effortless to manoeuvre. There’s a lot of soft cushioning for the baby’s comfort and the adjustable-height handlebar helps to eliminate the chance of giving yourself backache.

This stroller will accommodate your growing child all the way up to toddlerhood, but it’s our top pick for the best stroller for newborns because its high-seat design means that baby is closer to you at all times and you don’t need to keep bending down to check on them in those delicate first months.

This sleek pushchair is compatible with the separate infant car seat and carrycot, while it comes with a matching storage bag that sits neatly under the stroller. It has superior safety features, reclining back positions, an adjustable footrest, an extendable canopy with mesh for air circulation and removable padding for comfort.

Key specs – Ages: Birth to 22kg; Weight: 13.4kg; Dimensions: 131 x 100.5 x 56cm (HLW, open), 105 x 47.5 x 56cm (HLW, folded and frame only)

4. Didofy Aster Pushchair: The best lightweight stroller

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a lighter stroller than the Didofy Aster. This amazingly lightweight stroller weighs just over 6kg, is super easy to fold and unfold with just one hand at the press of a button, is sturdy for its size and weight and becomes a little bundle when folded down.

Despite its size, it still has a good under-stroller storage space, a full canopy and a multi-position seat. It has in-built suspension, puncture-free wheels, a five-point cushioned harness and classy design aspects, including a leatherette bumper bar and metallic detailing.

This new stroller is so light that you can literally carry it like a handbag and put it in the boot with plenty of room to spare. It's suitable from birth all the way until your little one is 22kg and, with all these perks and its reasonable price, is sure to become one of the most popular strollers on the market.

Key specs – Ages: Birth to 22kg; Weight: 6.2kg; Dimensions: 105 x 82 x 55cm (HLW, open), 25 x 82 x 55cm (HLW, folded)

5. Inglesina Quid 2: The best compact stroller

The most compact stroller on our list, the Inglesina Quid 2 stroller can fold down to aircraft cabin size, meaning you can take it with you on a plane and stow it comfortably in the overhead lockers.

Folding down tightly to the size of a changing bag, it provides convenience when travelling, commuting, going out for coffee or visiting friends. Its seat reclines and the wheels have suspension and free-running bearings, providing smooth strolls.

We found that it felt a tad heavier than its 5.9kg weight when folded, due perhaps to its sturdy frame – but it's nothing you can’t lift with one hand while the baby is in the other. It’s available in an array of styles and colours and comes with a fully retractable anti-UV rain hood (with UPF 50+protection).

Key specs – Ages: Birth to 17kg; Weight: 5.9kg; Dimensions: 103 x 76 x 46.5cm (HLW, open), 19 x 58 x 46.5cm (HLW, folded)

6. KinderKraft XMoov 3-in-1 Travel System: The best all-terrain stroller

The price of the KinderKraft XMoov 2-in-1 travel system is remarkably reasonable for what it has to offer: car seat, carrycot, nappy bag with removable changing mat, rain cover, footmuff, cup holder, large shopping basket, height-adjustable handle, extendable canopy and reclinable seat with five-point padded safety harness. Phew.

The front wheels swivel and can be locked for solely going straight, while the brakes feature a simultaneous double clamp on the back wheels to fix the pram promptly in place. The car seat has a luxurious mink fabric and adjustable shoulder straps with protectors for baby’s optimal comfort.

The perfect option whether you live in a busy city or in more rural surroundings, the pumped wheels on this all-terrain stroller have a shock-absorbing mechanism, allowing it to glide effortlessly on all kinds of roads. This travel system is great for newborns all the way up until they are 22kg.

Key specs – Ages: Birth to 22kg; Weight: 11.8-14kg; Dimensions: 92-116 x 110 x 60cm (HLW, open), 75 x 42 x 62cm (HLW, folded)

7. Mamas & Papas Strada Starter Travel System: The best complete travel system

Another impressively high-quality stroller from Mamas & Papas, the Strada pushchair is covered with thick, soft material with zips all around that allow the fabric to come off for easy washing. It features leather and silver detailing on the zips and handles, a large rain hood and large, grippy wheels that can roll smoothly on just about any type of road.

While a bit bigger than some of the other strollers on this list, this is a great overall starter travel system – complete with carrycot – that can be used straight out of the hospital with the included adaptors.

Features include an adjustable height handle, zip-away hood with mesh and peekaboo window, comfortable padded seating and a reclining back. This stroller has a timeless and sleek design with safety functions such as reflective wheel rims, and it's surprisingly lightweight to carry and push around.

Key specs – Ages: Birth to 15kg; Weight: 10.4kg (pushchair), 4.9kg (carrycot); Dimensions: 95 x 88 x 56cm (HLW, open), 36 x 70 x 56cm (HLW, folded)

