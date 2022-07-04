Best cot bed 2022: Sleeping solutions to help your toddler transition with ease

During pregnancy, parents will have to think about where their baby will sleep once they’re born. For the first six months, many choose to have their little ones sleep in the same room to reduce the risk of SIDS. Once they reach that half year milestone, they’re able to be moved to their own room and this is where the best cot bed comes in.

Some parents choose to use a Moses basket, or bedside crib, for those first precious months and then purchase a cot bed later on. Whatever you decide, a cot bed can save you a lot of money in the long term, as it can be used all the way from birth and last for several years thereafter. With many on the market having slimline designs, they can be kept in your bedroom for the first six months, then easily transferred to the baby’s room when the time comes.

Most cot beds weigh less than 30kg and some even have swivel wheels for easy manoeuvrability. These types tend to measure around 140 x 70cm and usually require a mattress to be purchased separately. Some cot beds are made with added storage, others have two or three mattress height options and some have only two sides with rails on. From Ikea models to beds from Mamas & Papas, we’ve reviewed a selection of top cot beds below. We’ve also provided a brief guide about what to look out for when shopping around for the best cot bed for your baby.

Best cot bed: At a glance

How to choose the best cot bed for your toddler

One of a cot bed’s greatest features is that it can convert from a cot to toddler bed in a few easy steps. This means that once your baby outgrows their cot, a new “big bed” can be introduced much more easily into their sleep routine. This new sleeping experience needs to be handled with care and there are some brilliant cot beds on the market to help.

The journey from purchasing a cot to witnessing this new “big bed” take shape can be emotional and so ensuring you purchase the right cot bed for your family is important. What’s more, a cot bed offers your child the familiarity they crave at this fragile age. Though they’re technically changing to a bigger bed, it’s still the same bed that they’ve grown used to.

Do I need an adjustable mattress base?

The default for most cot beds is to have the base set up high as this helps the parent or guardian place the child in and out of the cot with ease. However, by the time the baby is six months old many have already gained new skills, one of these being the ability to sit and pull themselves up. At this point, it’s time to immediately lower the base position to either the middle or even the lowest position in order to keep the little one as safe as possible.

What safety aspects do I need to be aware of?

In addition to making sure the mattress height is lowered as soon as a child can (or is about to) sit up, the cot’s bars should have no more than a 6.5cm distance between them, to ensure your baby’s limbs don’t get stuck. Also, the distance between the top of the mattress and the top of the cot’s sides should be a minimum of 50cm, to ensure the child can’t climb out.

It’s also hugely important to think about where you’re going to place the cot bed. A cot bed, or any sleep solution, should not be placed near a radiator to ensure that the baby doesn’t get too hot. You should never place a cot bed near windows or window blinds, either, as this can also be a safety hazard.

It’s also widely recommended that a new mattress is purchased with each cot bed, as this is believed to help reduce the risk of SIDs. Cot bumpers are not recommended, as they can reduce airflow in the cot and there should also be no toys, pillows, teddys, or anything else inside the cot bed with your baby. You can read more about the NHS’s recommendations for SIDs prevention here.

Are there any added features or accessories I need for my toddler’s cot bed?

The main thing that you need is a mattress protector. Cleaning a mattress (even a small one) is a huge pain. From baby to toddler, a mattress protector can protect the cot bed from any dribbles or nappy leaks, and prolong the lifespan of the mattress. Another great feature to look out for in a cot bed is a teething rail, as this can help soothe a baby’s sore teeth and gums – and make sure they don’t take chunks out of the side of it. It’s also worth thinking about storage—there are plenty of cot beds on the market that come with built-in shelves, which are perfect for sheets, blankets, and, of course, extra mattress protectors.

The best cot bed you can buy in 2022

1. Silver Cross Nostalgia: The best cot bed for most people

Price: £360



Well-known and trusted baby brand Silver Cross is up there with the best of them as far as good quality baby gear is concerned. From pushchairs to baby carriers, the company delivers functional and durable products and the Nostalgia convertible cot bed is certainly one of them. This product transforms into a stylish, minimalistic toddler bed which mimics a traditional, single bed style and its satin white finish pairs well with any bedroom decor style.

It’s extremely sturdy too. Both rail sides can be completely removed and the base of the cot is adjustable to three positions as required. We love that this cot has round edges and it’s made from solid wood. It fits children until they’re around four years old and although the mattress is sold separately, it's priced lower than some other high-end cot beds of this calibre.

Key specs – Age: Birth to 4 years old; Mattress height: Three adjustable positions; Size: W78cm x L148cm x H85cm (cot bed); W75.5cm x L148cm x H64.6cm (toddler bed); Material: Solid wood; Other details: Mattress sold separately; Compatible with Silver Cross TrueFit mattresses

2. Mamas and Papas Melfi: The best cot bed with mattress set

Price: £587



For a premium cot bed and mattress set that doesn’t cost over £1000, the Melfi from Mamas and Papas is a solid contender. This chic cot bed set adds a modern touch to any nursery, giving it a very on-trend feel. Plus, we absolutely adore the colourways it comes in; midnight blue and forest green. It’s suitable from birth to four years old and once it transforms to a toddler bed, guests would never be able to guess that it was previously a cot.

It’s sleek, elegant, yet playful and practical. The price buys you multiple years of use and includes one of the most advanced mattresses on the market. The premium pocket spring mattress will not only provide your little one with added comfort, it’s also treated with “purotex technology”, which is supposed to help actively fight against dust mites and allergens. The bed also has a convenient drawer for storage.

Key specs – Age: Birth to four years old; Mattress height: Three adjustable positions; Size: W75cm x L145cm x H89cm; Material: Foil wrapped; Brushed metallic handles; Other details: Mattress included; Meets British safety standard: BS 8509:2008+A1:2011 and European safety standard: BS EN 716-1

3. SnuzKot Skandi: The best minimalistic cot bed

Price: £300



An easy-to-assemble, very sturdy, beautifully-made cot bed that fits your baby from birth up to four years old, the SnuzKot perfectly merges Scandinavian design with practicality. If an additional attachment is purchased, this bed’s clever design means that it will serve your child till they are around 10 years old.

We love the fresh, modern feel this cot bed gives to any nursery and that it also doesn’t take up as much space as a traditional cot bed. It’s available in five different designs too (including a unique ombre) that are all equally timeless and stylish (it’s actually hard to pick one). It arrived in several boxes which made it handy when transporting up the stairs and moving from room-to-room until it was time to set it up.

Key specs – Age: Birth to 4 years old; Mattress height: Three adjustable positions; Size: W72cm x L133cm x H89cm; Weight: 35kg; Material: Solid wood and plywood frame with stainless steel fixings; Other details: Meets British safety standard BS EN 716-1:2017 and in toddler mode meets BS 8509:2008+A1:2011 safety standard; Mattress not included

4. Ikea Sundvik: The best budget cot bed

Price: £150



To keep things simple (and costs down), you could always just go to Ikea, but is the brand’s cot bed worth it? Our answer is yes. Joining the ranks of the company’s classic go-to products, the Sundvik is a well-made cot bed and although it doesn’t come with a mattress, you can purchase one from Ikea for around £70(the 10cm depth Skonast is recommended).

Ikea cot bed mattresses also come with removable covers; a perfect and easy way to keep them clean as you can simply pop them in the washing machine. The Sundvik itself, which comes in grey and white, is super easy to wipe clean too. It has two mattress base heights and transitions into a toddler bed easily. It comes in two boxes and, as opposed to some other Ikea products, is actually very easy to put together.

Key specs – Age: Birth to around 4 years old; Mattress height: Two adjustable positions; Size: W76cm x L145cm x H85cm; Weight: 20kg; Material: Solid beech, paper foil and fibreboard; Other details: Comes packaged in two boxes; Mattress sold separately

5. Scandiborn Gaia Baby Serena Complete Sleep: The best splurge cot bed

Price: £600



This is a splurge but it’s a super stylish, unique and practical one. One of our favourite features on the Scandiborn Gaia Baby Serena – apart from its awesome silver legs – is that you can completely remove the sides of this cot bed once your baby turns into a toddler. This product has four stages with two mattress heights. When all sides are up, it’s suitable for newborn to three-year-olds. From three to four years old, you can remove the front side and give your tot their first experience of a “big” style bed.

Thereafter, the two rail sides can be completely removed to mimic a traditional-looking single bed up until your kid is five years old. This bed comes in two colour variants: all white and white/natural. The mattress is sold separately but you can purchase the recommended Serena Cot Bed mattress (£130), which has temperature regulating, an anti-allergy cover with a waterproof wipeable layer and slots into the frame perfectly without leaving any gaps.

Key specs – Age: Birth to 5 years old; Mattress height: Two adjustable positions; Size: W71cm x L140cm x H98cm; Material: Sustainably-sourced solid birchwood; Other details: Meets BS EN716 / BS8509, ASTM F406/F1821, AS NZS 2172/No.6 2005 safety standards; Mattress sold separately; The Gaia range also includes matching rocking chairs and footstools to add to a nursery

6. CuddleCo Clara: The best classic cot bed

Price: £400



CuddleCo has some extremely comfortable, sturdy cot bed designs in its range and the robust Clara is no exception. It’s well-made, with three adjustable base positions and feels like it will stand the test of time. The instructions weren’t a nightmare either, it’s an easy-to-assemble sleeping solution for your tot. Available in white, or white and ash, this will see your child all the way till they’re five years old. It also has a curved wood aesthetic, which looks and feels high quality.

This cot bed can be purchased as part of a set with other matching CuddleCo items or nursery furniture, such as like the Clara wall shelf (£50), the Clara three drawer dresser and changer (£190) and Clara two-door double wardrobe (£310).

Key specs – Age: Birth to five years old; Mattress height: Three adjustable positions; Size: W82cm x L156cm x H88cm; Other details: Mattress not included; Fits 140cm x 70m mattress; Includes two-year manufacturer warranty

