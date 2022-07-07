The best nappy bins to buy in 2022 from £10

Nappy changes are a major part of caring for a baby, and in those early months, infants can go through up to ten nappies a day, and around six to eight as they get older. If you want to be as prepared as possible, a nappy bin is a great piece of kit to have close by, since it provides a clean and hygienic place for you to dispose of dirty nappies, while allowing you to keep one hand on your little one at all times.

So what differentiates a nappy bin from a run-of-the mill bin? Most are designed with clip-lock tops or hands-free lids that trap odours and germs inside. They also have tight-fitting lids that won’t pop off if they’re tipped over or tampered with by children or pets.

To help you find the best nappy bin for your home, we’ve tried and tested the best on the market. Our winners were chosen for their ease of use, great design and ability to trap odours. Read on to find out which nappy bins made it to the shortlist.

Best nappy bin: At a glance

How to choose the best nappy bin for you

Do you need to buy a nappy bin?

New babies require their nappies to be changed up to ten times a day, so you’ll soon end up with quite a collection. A nappy bin offers a hygienic place for you to drop dirty nappies, trapping nasty odours and bacteria in the process. It’s the kind of item that you can definitely live without, but it will certainly make life easier, and less smelly, if you get one. Nappy bins are especially useful if your outside bin isn’t that convenient to access.

If you’re using cloth and reusable nappies, then a nappy bin becomes essential. A secure bin will give you somewhere hygienic to store dirty nappies before you throw them in the washing machine.

Do nappy bins smell unpleasant?

A good nappy bin shouldn’t smell, since they’re designed to contain odours with locked tops. Of course, when you open them to drop in another nappy, they may release a bit of a whiff. You can pick up some scented bin liners to help keep this at bay.

How many nappies can I fit in a bin?

Most nappy bins can fit around 30-50 nappies, making them ideal for those early weeks with a new baby. Just make sure you change the bin bag every few days – whether or not the bin is full – or the bin could become a bit smelly.

Do I need to buy special bin liners?

Some nappy bins can only be used with special film cartridges that distribute a liner, while others happily work with regular bin liners, making them a more flexible option. This is an important detail to check before buying a nappy bin, since it can add to the overall expense.

The best nappy bins to buy in 2022

1. Angelcare Nappy Disposal System: The best nappy bin for the environment

Price: £30 | Buy now from Argos



We’ve all been there – you have one hand on a wriggly baby, while the other is trying to pull out a wipe and dispose of a dirty nappy. We found that in these tricky situations, Angelcare’s Nappy Disposal System proved brilliant, thanks to its one-handed operation that allows you to push waste through its clamp system. In addition, it uses a multi-layer film cassette that keeps smells locked away. We were especially pleased to learn that it doesn’t wrap each nappy individually, as a result using four times less plastic than its competitors.

Key specs – Size: 28.5 x 25 x 41.5cm; Capacity: 20-30 nappies; Refills needed: Yes

Buy now from Argos

2. Tommee Tippee Twist & Click: The best space-saving nappy bin

Price: £26 | Buy now from John Lewis



If you don’t have much room in your baby’s nursery or living space, Tommee Tippee’s Twist & Click nappy bin is a great option. As its name suggests, it’s designed with a twist-and-secure lock that keeps dirty nappies securely inside, alongside any whiffy odours. One of the main highlights of this bin is the multi-layered, antibacterial “greenfilm” that kills 99% of nasty germs and bugs, including E. coli and Staphylococcus Aureus. Tommee Tippee has also worked on making these refills eco-friendlier, so the “greenfilm” is now made from sustainable sugarcane.

Key specs – Size: ‎29.7 x 26.2 x 39cm; Capacity: 30 nappies; Refills needed: Yes

Buy now from John Lewis

3. Ubbi Steel Nappy Disposal Bin: The best large-capacity nappy bin

Price: £78 | Buy now from Amazon



The award-winning Ubbi nappy bin is a popular option, especially if you like your baby paraphernalia to be equal in style and practicality. It’s one of the more expensive options on our list, but we think it’s worth the money. Why? First, it holds up to 50 nappies as a result of being quite tall, and it can be used without any special cassettes – so you make a saving in the long run as it can be used with everyday bin liners. Second, it’s made from steel rather than plastic, and is designed with a secure child lock that keeps it safe from roaming toddler hands or mischievous pets. This also makes it very effective at retaining odours. Lastly, its fab design means you could use it as a regular bin once the kids are out of nappies.

Key specs – Size: ‎28.9 x 21.3 x 49.5cm; Capacity: 50 nappies; Refills needed: No

4. Korbell Classic Nappy Bin: The best nappy bin for use hands-free

Price: £65 | Buy now from Amazon



Korbell’s Classic Nappy Bin is well designed, holding 45 nappies, while its double-sealing system keeps odours at bay. You can buy it in a bundle that includes one biodegradable liner, which can be used for up to 11 weeks thanks to its continuous refill system. While this is a great feature that helps you cut down on plastic waste, this bin is also usable with normal plastic bin liners, so you’re not tied to re-ordering specific bags. However, what we liked most about this nappy bin was its spring-loaded door through which you drop nappies (rather than pushing them through a smaller hole) and foot pedal that makes it hands-free. Sometimes, it’s the simplest details that make life easier.

Key specs – Size: ‎ 54.6 x 31.1 x 22cm; Capacity: 45 nappies; Refills needed: Available, but can be used without

5. Bambino Mio Nappy Bucket: The best nappy bin for reusables

Price: £19 | Buy now from Amazon



A nappy bin is an essential if you’re using reusable cloth nappies, since you’ll need a secure place to keep them before throwing them into the washing machine. Bambino Mio’s plastic bin is a great no-frills option that does the job – and does it well. It has a square shape, so you can store it neatly next to the machine, and it comes with large, secure laundry bags into which you drop dirty nappies. In addition, this bin also holds just the right number of nappies to make up a full load of washing – super-handy. It’s suitable for all kinds of reusable nappies, too, not just those from Bambino Mio.

Key specs – Size: 33 x 33 x 33cm; Capacity: 12-15 nappies; Refills needed: No