Expert Reviews Parent and Baby awards 2022: The ultimate tried-and-tested parenting products

No matter how frugal we try to be, there are always must-buys on the shopping list when a new baby comes along. If these purchases live up to expectations, they can relieve some of the burden of childcare and make the challenging early stages of parenthood a little easier.

Over the past year, we’ve been busy testing out all the latest baby, child and parenting essentials and putting them through the ringer to assess their durability, efficiency and value for money.

From larger purchases like buggies, baby cots and car seats to everyday essentials such as nappies, baby wipes and sterilisers, we’ve gone through hundreds of products to find the absolute best buys in each category. Alongside those winners, we’ve also given highly commended awards to the best runner-ups to give .

Without further ado, we’d like to welcome you to the Expert Reviews Parent and Baby awards 2022.

Expert Reviews Parent and Baby Awards 2022

Baby product of the year

Winner | Ergobaby Omni360 Mesh | £165



The fabulous Ergobaby Omni360 is an extremely lightweight baby carrier that is easy to wear and constructed from a breathable fabric that’s just as comfy for the parent as it is for the baby. The item is ready to use from birth when you bring the little one home from the hospital and can be used all the way till your child exceeds 20kg. It can be changed to several different carrying positions—including the rarer hip-carrying position—and it even has a detachable pouch to keep your purse, keys, phone or dummies in.

Best baby bouncer

Winner | Chicco Rhythm'n'Sound | £109



Providing not only soothing and rhythmic sliding movement, but also 12 relaxing melodies to help get the baby to sleep, the Chicco Rhythm‘n’Sound is a great baby bouncer that frees up your hands as it does all the hard work for you. It moves from side to side in comforting movements that babies seem to love and we love the fact it works with both batteries and mains power.

The frame is compact and lightweight so it’s easy to carry around from room to room if need be and it doesn’t take up much space for storage either as it folds practically flat. It comes in a universal grey that can blend in with any home decor without being an eyesore.

Key specs - Features: Wipe-clean cover, five-point harness; Maximum weight/age: 9kg, six months

Highly commended | BabyBjörn Bouncer Balance Soft | £185

The stylish BabyBjörn Bouncer is simple and easy to use, yet extremely convenient and durable. There’s no electric motor, but the elegant design responds to your baby’s movements and begins to rock gently as soon as your baby starts their inevitable kicking.

The three-point harness is padded so it will never be uncomfortable even when secured snugly. The bouncer folds flat for easy transporting and storage and the machine-washable cover makes it easy to take care of any little accidents.

Key specs - Features: Machine-washable fabric, three-point harness; Maximum weight/age: 13kg, 24 months; Dimensions: 61 x 39 x 92cm

Best baby carrier

Winner | Ergobaby Omni360 Mesh | £165



Once your baby starts to grow, it’s hard enough carrying them around without having to bear the weight of a heavy carrier too. The Ergobaby Omni360 is super lightweight and made of a breathable fabric that is comfortable for both parent and baby. It’s suitable from birth onwards which means you will get plenty of use out of it from the get-go.

The carrier offers four different carrying positions, including front-facing so that your tot can see the world as you walk and it has a very secure structure that will keep baby safe and you comfortable. Unlike most baby carriers, the Omni360 also allows you to carry the baby on your hip. It also comes with a handy detachable pouch to keep all the essentials in.

Key specs - Weight capacity: 3.5–20kg (7-45lb) with infant insert; Positions: 4 (facing in, facing out, back carry and hip)

Highly commended | Ergobaby Embrace | £80

Yet another top product from Ergobaby, the Embrace carrier is a more economical alternative to the company’s Omni360, albeit with less bells and whistles. However, it still offers just as much comfort and security and is also available from birth onwards.

We particularly love that its straps are wide enough to cover the whole shoulder so there’s no uncomfortable digging in. Though it feels more like a body wrap than a typical backpack-style carrier, it has plenty of structure. The material is lightweight with open sides too, so neither you or baby will ever get too sweaty.

Key specs - Weight capacity: 3.5–11.3kg (7-24lb) with infant insert; Positions: 3 (facing in, facing out, newborn position)

Best baby swing

Winner | Chicco Swing Relax and Play | £65



As a highly affordable baby swing from a top brand, the Chicco Swing Relax and Play offers your baby both comfort and entertainment and works automatically, freeing up your hands for a few moments so that you can start tackling your ever-growing to-do list.

The unit is easy to put together and has a programmable timer with five settings, although you can also push it manually. The harness is padded for extra comfort and the seat is lined with a soft and cosy fabric. It plays a selection of 12 lullabies and the top bar has two hanging soft toys for your child to reach for and play with.

Key specs - Features: Five swing settings, soft-touch fabric complete with a removable cushion, compact folding; Maximum weight: 9kg; Dimensions: 90 x 73 x 108cm

Highly commended | Munchkin Bluetooth Baby Swing | £215

Though it’s a pricier option, the futuristic design of the Munchkin Bluetooth Baby Swing gives away that this is a high-tech piece of baby equipment. It provides side-to-side swaying that mimics a parent’s cradling movement, five swing intensity settings and ambient music and sounds – features that go some way towards justifying the high price.

As the name suggests, the device also has Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to play music, lullabies or stories through the swing’s speakers via your phone. These features, along with the super soft and comfortable padding in the seat, can keep your baby entertained, snug and cosy for hours.

Key specs - Size: 66 x 66 x 47cm (WDH); Weight: 4.1kg; Suitable for: 0-6 months

Best baby walker

Winner | Classic World Robot Walker | £66



Teach ‘em young is the name of the game for this Classic World Robot Walker. With toys that are based on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) topics, your baby can pass important milestones as they both learn-as-they-play and get to grips with walking.

This first walker is made out of a more eco-friendly wooden material—great for anyone trying to reduce plastic purchases—and all you have to do to clean it is wipe it down with a damp cloth. The colours are bright but not garish so you won’t mind having this little bot for company in the living room.

Key specs - Age range: 12 months+; Dimensions: 31 x 36 x 48cm (HWD); Cleaning: Wipe clean

Highly commended | VTech First Steps | £35

For a more economical walker option that kids will love, the VTech First Steps is chock-full of attention-grabbing bits and bobs to keep your baby amused for hours. It has an array of catchy music and sounds and plenty of light-up buttons that just beg to be pressed.

There are animal faces, different shapes, pull out toys, spinning wheels and there’s even a little mobile phone. Though it doesn’t have brakes, it’s a great little first walker for you to help your child with their first steps and it folds down easily for storage.

Key specs - Age range: 6–30 months; Dimensions: 44.5 x 56 x 42.1cm; Cleaning: Wipe clean

Best breast pump

Winner | Lansinoh Compact Single Electric Breast Pump | £99



Beating the competition easily to win the top spot in the best breast pump category, the Lansinoh Compact Single Electric Breast Pump offers practicality and pumping ease in an affordable package. It’s extremely lightweight and won’t take up much room in your nappy bag or personal tote and has a helpful digital display to let you know how long you’ve been pumping.

The breast pump has an ergonomic design, quiet operation and easy assembly, as well as practically effortless cleaning. It also features five suction intensity level settings so you can go at a pace that’s comfortable for you, making it suitable for new mums as well as seasoned expressers.

Key specs - Type: Electric; Features: Two-phase expression, battery and mains operated, digital display; Weight: 481g (single) 630g (double)

Highly commended | Elvie Pump | £269

If you’d love to have more freedom when expressing and the option to do it anytime you feel a little full without having to find a private place in order to do so, the Elvie Pump allows you to pump while out and about, driving in the car, hoovering or doing the dishes. If the thought of expressing in a public space sounds like an absolute nightmare, this little thing will change your mind.

Since this powerful breast pump slips right into your nursing bra and can pass completely undetected, people around you will have no idea that you’re pumping. Granted, it’s not completely silent, but not loud enough to draw the attention of anyone in the vicinity. It’s a little pricier than your average breast pump, but it quite literally frees you up to multitask like a champ.

Key specs - Type: Electric; Features: Hands-free, silent, five parts for easy cleaning, app connection; Weight: 225g

Best cot mattress

Winner | Dreams Hush Baby Pocket Sprung mattress | £129



The Hush Baby Pocket Sprung from Dreams is a top quality mattress that looks and feels high-end. It has an anti-allergy construction that is free from PVC and other harsher materials so it’s suitable for little ones with even the most sensitive skin. The cover is breathable, heat-regulating, water-repellent and can be popped in the washing machine.

The mattress has 112 pocket springs and provides a safe flat base for your infant with just the right amount of support. Yet, it’s still soft and bouncy. The company is so certain you’ll love its mattress that it offers a 40-night sleep guarantee and one-year warranty.

Key specs - Sizes: 120 x 60 x 10cm; Material: Anti-allergy, PVC-free fabric

Highly commended | The Little Green Sheep Twist Natural Cot Bed Mattress | £170

This eco-friendly mattress from The Little Green Sheep is an all-natural and high quality product for your baby’s cot. It has an extra supportive core made from coconut fibre with wool and natural latex so your baby can sleep comfortably and safely. There’s a quilted herringbone cotton cover too for added cushiness.

What’s more, the wool-lined side of the mattress is firmer and suitable for babies up to 12 months and once your child hits the one-year mark, you can simply flip it over to the spongy latex side which is better suited for toddlers. This is deservedly a best-selling item and it’s reassuring to note that it’s handmade from hypoallergenic, naturally insulating yet breathable materials.

Key specs - Size: 120 x 60 x 10cm; Weight: 7kg; Materials: Coconut coir, wool, latex, cotton

Best electric breast pump

Winner | Lansinoh SmartPump 2.0 | £150

The quiet Lansinoh SmartPump 2.0 allows you to pump the most amount of milk in the least amount of time thanks to its double pump mechanism. We found that this pump is the next best thing you can get to a hospital pump and offers the same amount of suction strength as well as on-par hygiene.

There’s a digital display that helps you keep track of your pumping sessions and you can even monitor your progress on your phone via the Bluetooth-compatible Lansinoh Baby app. The display is also subtly backlit so you can easily read it in the middle of the night without having to switch the lights on. It comes with loads of extras too, including breast cushions, bottles and a breast milk cooler bag, making it great value for money.

Key specs - Type: Double electric pump with Bluetooth display, closed system; Weight: 2.02kg

Highly commended | Fraupow Wearable Breast Pump | £80

Giving you the ability to pump on the go, this Wearable Breast Pump from Fraupow is discrete, portable, quick and easy to assemble and clean—and it’s affordable too. It’s easy to use and ready almost straight out of the box. This handy pump also features an anti-backflow protection system to avoid unnecessary loss (and mess).

An LED display allows you to choose your intensity levels and has both suction and massage modes—super handy when you can feel a bout of mastitis coming on. There’s also a timer so the device will switch off automatically without you having to constantly check your watch.

Key specs - Type: Single electric pump with LED display and USB, anti-back flow and overflow protected system; Weight: 218g

Best value pram

Winner | Nuna Triv | £600



At half the price of some of the other high-end prams on the market, the Nuna Triv looks and feels just as luxurious and is full of innovative and practical features, as well as stylish detailing. In addition to being lightweight enough to lift with one hand, it folds down to a compact package that’s easy to get in and out of the boot, or up and down the stairs, with ease.

The seat can recline to several different positions and you can quickly swap it with Nuna’s other compatible baby items such as the bassinet or car seat. The calf support is adjustable and it comes with a UPF 50+ sun canopy with ventilation for protection on those sunnier days.

Key specs - Age range: Suitable for 0 to 4 years or 22kg; Wheels: Lockable swivel; Folded dimensions: 32 x 52 x 65cm; Unfolded dimensions: 81 x 52 x 109cm; Weight: 8.8kg

Highly commended | Stokke Xplory X | £899

Considered the crème de la crème of stylish, modern and uber practical prams, the Stokke Xplory X is a best-selling and extremely popular item—and it’s not hard to see why. In addition to its unique look, its practicality and all-season features are pretty much unmatched.

This durable stroller offers advanced comfort for both baby and parent and it rolls along effortlessly, turning on a dime using just one hand. The ergonomic seat is covered in plush cushioning to support the baby’s head and it has superior safety features for peace of mind.

Key specs - Age range: Suitable for 0 months to 22kg; Wheels: Lockable swivel wheels; Folded dimensions: 105 x 47.5 x 56cm; Unfolded dimensions: 131 x 100.5 x 56cm; Weight: 13.4kg

Best high chair

Winner | Stokke Tripp Trapp | £219



For a high chair that is practical and yet won’t look out of place in even the most stylish kitchens, the Stokke Tripp Trapp is just the ticket. This ergonomic chair is made from an attractive natural beech wood and also comes in an array of other colours to suit your home.

It’s immensely flexible, and can be used from birth with the optional Newborn Set add-on through to when your baby is first able to sit unaided at around 6 to 9 months. In fact, it can see your kids all the way to adulthood – in its chair configuration, it’s rated to support an adult weighing up to 136kg.

This durable, well-built high chair will shrug off the inevitable abuse your child will dish out, and as your little one gets older they’ll be able to climb up it on their own thanks to its clever step design. The two-year guarantee is the cherry on top.

Key specs - Height: 79cm; Weight: 6kg; Other: 3 different seat fittings, fully adjustable from baby to adult seat, 12 colour options

Highly commended | Chicco Polly Magic Relax | £154

Is it a high chair? Is it a baby armchair? Is it a play seat? Well, it’s all of the above! The Chicco Polly Magic Relax is suitable from birth onwards and can save you the extra hassle and expense of purchasing several different chairs as your child grows as it can pretty much do it all.

The chair keeps the newborn off the floor and out of reach of pets and older kids and will also save you the back-breaking task of bending down to the floor whenever you have to lift the baby. There are eight height levels and three reclining positions and when your child is of weaning age, you can pop in the tray allowing them to eat with the rest of the family.

Key specs - Height: 106cm; Weight: 12.75kg; Other: Five-point safety harness, toy bar with fabric pendants, soft reducer cushion, foldable design, four swivel wheels, removable tray

Best nappies

Winner | Pampers Active Fit | £9



As the top name when it comes to nappies, Pampers has done it again with the super absorbent and comfortable Active Fits that keep your baby dry all day and even through the night. They are easy to put on and take off thanks to the resealable and stretchy tabs that never lose their “stick” and their soft materials are pH sensitive for even the most delicate bottoms.

A few of the features that make these nappies the stand-out pick are the flexible cuffs that won’t dig into those chubby thighs even if you’ve got a wriggler on your hands and 12-hour dryness protection that eliminates leaks. There’s also a handy wetness indicator that lets you check if it’s time for a change without having to unnecessarily disturb the child if it’s sleeping.

Key specs - Sizes: 3-6; Nappies in pack: 42; Price per nappy: 21p

Highly commended | Kit & Kin Eco Nappy | £48

The next best thing to reusable nappies if you’re trying to be a little more eco-conscious, these Kit & Kin Eco Nappies are made from sustainable plant-based materials (like FSC-certified fluff pulp and bio-based gels) in a carbon neutral factory.

These award-winning nappies are approved by dermatologists and while they’re hypoallergenic and free from chlorine, latex, perfume and parabens, they’re still super absorbent and comfortable. They even come in 100% sustainable packaging.

Key specs - Sizes: 1-6; Nappies in pack: 40; Price per nappy: 20p

Best pram

Winner | Stokke Xplory X | £899



So good, it made our list twice, the Stokke Xplory X might be on the pricey side, but thousands of happy mummies claim they just can’t live without it. This high-quality pram offers safety and security, while providing your little one with the most comfortable ride of their life (well, other than when they were in utero).

Its super large and lockable swivel wheels provide superior grip on all sorts of terrain and you can manoeuvre it easily with just one hand. The unique storage compartment closes to protect against rain or dust and has plenty of room for essentials and some shopping. It comes with many features and is available in an array of colours and styles to suit every taste.

Key specs - Age range: Suitable for 0 months to 22kg; Wheels: Lockable swivel wheels; Folded dimensions: 105 x 47.5 x 56cm; Unfolded dimensions: 131 x 100.5 x 56cm; Weight: 13.4kg

Highly commended | Mamas & Papas Ocarro | £849

What’s not to love about this award winning pram? Not only is the Mamas & Papas Ocarro a stellar stroller, but it’s also a complete travel system that is suitable from birth all the way up till the child is four years old. It’s covered in soft and luxurious material that looks and feels extremely high-end and it strolls along like a dream.

Features include dual suspension, memory-foam style padding, superior safety features, puncture-proof tyres with reflective rims, plenty of under-stroller storage and a height-adjustable handle. You can get it in nine different colours and it comes with a footmuff, a nappy bag, a parasol and cup holders.

Key specs - Age range: Suitable for 0 to 4 years or 22kg; Wheels: Lockable swivel; Folded dimensions: 40 x 59 x 78cm; Unfolded dimensions: 101 x 59 x 101cm; Weight: 13.5kg

Best reusable nappies

Winner | Bambino Mio Miosolo | £13



Even those who are new to reusable nappies will find the Bambino Mio Miosolos easy to use and get the hang of. Though the initial price of one nappy may seem steep, the fact that the same nappy is size-adjustable to see your child from newborn to toddler makes it well worth the investment and proves way cheaper than disposables in the long run.

The nappy is soft and has a very absorbent core to keep the baby feeling dry. You even have the option to add a booster liner for bedtime when the child gets a little bit older and is sleeping through the night. Designed to stay in shape wash after wash, these durable nappies are stretchy, secure and wriggle-proof and come in a bunch of cute designs.

Key specs - Size: One size; Type: All-in-one; Drying time: Quick

Highly commended | Tickle Tots | £12

With a totally waterproof outer and a highly absorbent inner, these Tickle Tots reusable nappies provide protection against leaks while keeping the baby dry and comfy. They dry extremely quickly after washing so can be ready to use again in just a few hours.

What’s more, each nappy comes with extra changeable liners that just snap into place. These liners allow you to swap them out if the outer part of the nappy hasn’t been soiled, saving you a wash or two. This is particularly convenient if you’re out and about and have to change the baby in a public restroom.

Key specs - Size: One size; Type: All-in-two; Drying time: Quick

Best travel cot

Winner | Bugaboo Stardust | £195



Bugaboo is a highly trusted name in baby travel equipment. So it’s no surprise that the company has branched out into travel cots as well. The Bugaboo Stardust is convenient and quick to unfold, popping open in the blink of an eye. To close, a single button-push folds it down again.

The cot has a built-in mattress and its multi-layered construction provides a surprising level of comfort. Using a zip-in insert, the cot can be converted to a bassinet for younger babies or even newborns. This easy to use cot comes with a Velcro-closing bag for simple transport. Overall, this cot pays for itself in convenience and comfort.

Key specs - Age range: 0-24 months; Weight: 6.7kg; Cleaning: Hand-washable fabric; Time to assemble: 1 second

Highly commended | Red Kite Sleep Tight Travel Cot | £35

The Red Kite Sleep Tight Travel Cot is one of the more affordable options available. It may not be as light as some others, but it gets the job done. This cot comes with a thin mattress, but parents might want to spend a little extra to get one that’s a little heftier.

The cot’s steel frame is sturdy and strong and it comes with a carrying bag. For those hoping to save a little money, this cot is the perfect balance of safety and affordability.

Key specs - Age: 0-3 years; Weight: 8.5kg; Cleaning: Sponge clean; Time to assemble: 1 minute

Best travel system

Winner | Mamas & Papas Ocarro | £84



This award winning travel system offers a smooth ride and an easy overall experience. Yet another item worth mentioning twice, the Ocarro Pushchair has dual suspension and memory-foam style padding to keep children comfortable. The fabric is a soft flannel and comes in nine different shades.

There are multiple bundle options, depending on what extra accessories you require. Whichever one you choose, there’s plenty of storage space and the handle is adjustable to ensure the comfort of the pusher. Even though it’s a large system, it’s easy to collapse with one hand, too.

There are a number of safety features that make this system a top choice as well. The tyres are puncture-proof and have reflective rims to maximise visibility after dusk.

Key specs - Age range: Suitable for 0 to 4 years or 22kg; Wheels: Lockable swivel; Folded dimensions: 40 x 59 x 78cm; Unfolded dimensions: 101 x 59 x 101cm; Weight: 13.5kg

Highly commended | Mamas & Papas Strada | £699

If you want something a bit lighter but equally reliable, the Strada pushchair from Mamas & Papas is a high quality and slightly more affordable alternative to the Ocarro. It’s simple to set up and collapse and has the same adjustable handlebar for optimal user comfort. The padded seating and reclining back keeps the child comfortable, while the reflective wheel rims are a sensible safety feature.

This system has 10 pieces including a carrycot, car seat plus base attachment, parasol, footmuff and more. The lightweight frame and tough tyres make it a solid choice for a variety of environments.

Key specs - Age range: Suitable for 0 to 3 years or 15kg; Wheels: Lockable swivel; Folded dimensions: 70 x 56 x 36cm; Unfolded dimensions: 88 x 56 x 95cm; Weight: 10.4kg

Best nappy bin

Winner | Angelcare Nappy Disposal System | £10



With its ability to confine smells while using far less plastic than its competitors, it’s not surprising that the highly affordable Angelcare Nappy Disposal System is our (and many happy buyers’) top choice. The convenient one-handed operation allows you to easily dispose of a dirty nappy without turning your attention from your squirmy child. Just push it through the clamp system and the nappy (and smell) will be locked into the multi-layered bag.

This multi-layered film uses odour-barrier technology, preventing the smell from wafting through your home. When the bag is full, you just tie off the top and throw it away without ever having to handle dirty nappies again.

Key specs - Size: 28.5 x 25 x 41.5cm; Capacity: 20-30 nappies; Refills needed: Yes

Highly commended | Korbell Nappy Bin | £65

Unlike other options, the Korbell Nappy Bin offers a truly hands-free experience. The spring-loaded door opens using a foot pedal so you can just drop the nappy straight in. This bin can hold up to 45 nappies at a time and uses a double sealing system to keep odours locked in.

The bundle includes a biodegradable liner that lasts up to 11 weeks. This is a great feature for those looking to cut down on plastic use and available to repurchase. However, this bin is also compatible with normal liners.

Key specs - Size: ‎ 54.6 x 31.1 x 22cm; Capacity: 45 nappies; Refills needed: Available, but can be used without

Best baby thermometer

Winner | Braun ThermoScan 7 (IRT6520) | £39



Braun is a favourite brand among parents and is also trusted by doctors. The ThermoScan 7 baby thermometer has age precision settings for both 0 to 3-month and 3 to 36-month temperature ranges. It’s also suitable for adults to use. The thermometer alerts you if it’s not positioned correctly and it measures temperatures in just a second. It also stores the previous nine readings, allowing you to track a potential fever or have the info ready if you need to inform your doctor.

The ThermoScan includes a pre-warmed tip for a more comfortable experience. There are also extra hygiene caps which help to avoid cross contamination. If you run out of hygiene caps, replacements are easy to find and affordable.

Key specs - Batteries: 2 x AA (included); Age settings: 3; Memory: 9 previous readings; Fahrenheit and Celsius: Both; Warranty: 2 years

Highly commended | Braun No Touch and Touch Forehead Thermometer with Age Precision | £66

Another quality product from Braun, the No Touch and Touch Forehead Thermometer has a number of benefits. It has the same age precision technology as the Thermoscan 7 to ensure that you’re getting the proper reading for your child that’s within the normal range for their age.

This thermometer is more focused on the child’s comfort. Using Touch mode, you can gently press it to the child’s forehead between the eyebrows. If your child is asleep or otherwise irritable, the ‘No Touch’ mode lets you hold it two centimetres in front of their head for an accurate reading.

Key specs - Batteries: 2 x AAA (included); Age settings: 3; Memory: N/A; Fahrenheit and Celsius: Both; Warranty: 2 years

Best baby cot

Winner | SnuzKot Haze Grey Skandi | £380



For anyone who loves a modern and minimalist aesthetic, the SnuzKot Haze Grey Skandi fits the bill. Along with being visually pleasing, this cot is simple to put together. With three different mattress heights, the cot can grow with your child. There is even an extension kit that makes it suitable for children up to 10 years old.

This cot is a sleek addition to any room, without commanding too much space. It’s made using sustainably sourced wood and doesn’t use veneer or other problematic finishes. It also comes packaged in multiple boxes, which makes it lighter to carry from the front door to the nursery.

Key specs - Age: 0 months to 4 years as standard (extension kit for use until 10 years); Mattress height positions: 3; Size: 72 X 133 X 89cm (WLH); Material: Wood and plywood frame, stainless steel fixings; Other details: Self-assembly required, mattress sold separately

Highly commended | John Lewis Anyday Elementary Cot | £99

The John Lewis Anyday Elementary cot is an affordable and simplistic option without all the perhaps unnecessary bells and whistles of some higher-end cots. John Lewis is a trusted brand that’s known for its value and quality and this cot is no exception.

With two mattress heights, it can take your child from newborn to two years old. The simple white frame is simple to assemble and to clean. The mattress is not included, but John Lewis offers an affordable premium fibre mattress that is a perfect fit.

Key specs - Age: 0-24 months; Mattress height positions: 2; Size: 65 X 124 X 93.5cm (WLH); Material: Solid pine; Other details: Self-assembly, mattress sold separately

Best steriliser

Winner | Tommee Tippee Complete Baby Feeding Set | £70



For first time parents, this Tommee Tippee feeding set makes sterilising stress-free. It has everything needed, including an electric steamer, a bottle warmer, eight bottles, a bottle and teat brush, four milk powder dispensers and even more. The steamer fits up to six bottles at a time and is simple to use.

The set steams bottles, teats and soothers in as little as five minutes, so it’s a great addition to a streamlined sterilising routine. Since it’s not too large, it can fit easily among other countertop appliances. Even better, this unit is low maintenance as it only needs to be descaled once a month.

Key specs - Type: Electric steamer; Capacity: Sterilises six bottles in five minutes; Travel options: Can use insulated bottle bags and milk powder dispensers when out and about

Highly commended | Philips Avent | £68

Multi-use items just make life simpler. This Philips Avent steriliser is a 4-in-1 machine, with three configurations and a dishwasher basket. The smallest configuration sterilises soothers, the medium handles several bottles, toddler plates and cutlery, while the largest sterilises a full load of six bottles.

Just fill the tray with 100ml of water and items are sterilised in as little as six minutes using steam. Its slim, expandable design makes it an easy fit on your kitchen counter and items stay sanitised in it for up to 24 hours.

Key specs - Type: Steam steriliser; Capacity: Fits six Philips Avent bottles; Travel options: N/A

Best baby monitor

Winner | BT Smart Baby Monitor | £150



This top-of-the-line baby monitor is one of the first voice-controlled options on the market. Along with the physical monitor, parents can view the BT Smart Baby monitor feed from a convenient phone app. You can also communicate through both the monitor and app, allowing your child to hear your voice even when you’re not in the room.

The monitor connects to your Wi-Fi network and is also compatible with Google Home or Amazon Alexa devices. It also includes room temperature display and night vision. There are two monitor sizes—2.8 inch and 5 inch—but both sizes offer HD quality streaming.

Key specs - Range: 250m; Additional features: 2.8in/5in LCD screen, night vision, live HD streaming, wireless, take photos and videos, lullabies, room temp display, two-way talkback, remote panning, visual cry alerts, wall-mountable

Highly commended | Angelcare AC527 Baby Movement Monitor | £250

Peace of mind is priceless to a parent and that’s just what the Angelcare AC527 baby monitor provides. Along with the standard camera with temperature display and two-way audio, this set includes a second monitor that slips under the baby’s mattress to monitor their breathing.

This extra monitor is a small square pad that senses light movement. If normal movement stops, it emits a beep to rouse the baby after 15 seconds. If there’s still no movement by 20 seconds it sends a louder alarm to alert the parents. Other features include night vision and a light that flashes when sound is detected.

Key specs - Range: 250m; Additional features: 5-inch LED touchscreen, wall-mountable, room temperature display, infrared night vision, non-contact monitoring, two-way talkback, sensor pad monitors baby’s movement, alarms notify if lack of baby movement after 15-20 seconds, works without Wi-Fi

Best baby sleeping bag

Winner | Love To Dream Swaddle UP Bamboo | £32



Not every child enjoys sleeping swaddled up tightly with their arms pinned to their sides. The benefit of the Love To Dream Swaddle UP bamboo sleeping bag is that it allows children to sleep with their arms up if they so wish. It still provides the safe sleep of swaddling without restricting their little arms.

Sleeping with arms up helps babies to self-soothe and it prevents rolling over into unsafe positions. The zip design also prevents babies from wriggling out of or further into the sleeping bag, as well as making diaper changes easier due to the two-way zipper. The wide bottom gives space to move and is hip-friendly too.

Key specs - Material: 97% bamboo; Tog: 1.0; Closing: Zip; Sizes (months): Newborn (0-1), small (1-3), Medium (3-6); Washing instructions: Machine washable

Highly commended | Mamas & Papas Welcome to the World Dreampod | £23

This tear-shaped sleeping bag is designed to comfort babies for the first six months of their lives. The Mamas & Papas Welcome to the World Dreampod has a snug top-fit that includes armhole poppers, but a wide bottom with lots of space for legs to move around and kick.

The soft fabric provides babies with a peaceful sleep and the neck opening that’s made with the same gentle material, provides a secure fit. The zipper goes all across the bottom, which makes night time nappy changes a much simpler process that disturbs the baby less.

Key specs - Material: 100% cotton; Tog: 1.0; Closing: Bottom zip, armhole poppers; Sizes: 0-6 months; Washing instructions: Machine washable at 40°C, tumble dryer safe

Best stroller

Winner | Mamas & Papas Ocarro | £849



The Ocarro pushchair from Mamas & Papas is a top-of-the-line choice. The chair is a bit hefty, but that just reflects its durability, and it still manages to fold down into a compact size. The seat boasts a premium memory-foam style padded cushion with a beautifully thick and luscious material that covers much of the chair.

The chair has a variety of luxurious features, including a footmuff, nappy bag, parasol, cup holders and more. It’s available as just the stroller, but also comes as a full travel system. Either way, it has dual suspension, puncture-proof tyres with reflective rims and an adjustable handle. There are 10 gorgeously neutral colours available to choose from too.

Key specs - Ages: Birth to 22kg; Weight: 13.7kg; Dimensions: 101 x 101 x 59cm (HLW, open), 40 x 78 x 59cm (HLW, folded)

Highly commended | Silver Cross Reef | £895

The Reef by high-end stroller brand, Silver Cross, is the latest addition to the company’s vast line of practical strollers and was released earlier this year along with its sister stroller, the Dune which is a touch more compact. The reef offers large all-terrain tyres, a roomy under-stroller basket and comes with loads of convenient accessories.

This reliable, sturdy and durable stroller is made from all-recycled materials (plastic bottles, to be exact) and folds down so small that it takes up minimal space in a car boot and is easy to carry with one hand. It’s also self-standing when folded and comes ready to go straight out of the box (apart from having to slot in the wheels which takes about 20 seconds).

Key specs - Ages: Birth to 22kg (approx. 4 years); Weight: 12.5kg (7.98kg = chassis, 4.5kg = pushchair seat); Dimensions: 71 x 61 x 30.5cm (LWH, open); 85 x 61 x 98.5-112cm (LWH, folded)

Best nursing bra

Winner | Bravado Body Silk Seamless Nursing Bra | From £21



This seamless bra looks great while at the same time providing any nursing mother with optimal comfort. The Bravado Body Silk nursing bra moulds to your body’s changing shape, which means that it will always fit comfortably and won’t chafe. It has removable padding to help handle leaking and comes in four colours to suit all tastes.

As a wireless, seamless bra, it might not provide strong support for larger breasts but it is a durable choice and many women reported that they continued to wear it long after their children stopped nursing. To keep this true-to-size fitting bra in ideal condition, it’s best to wash it by hand.

Key specs - Sizes: S-XXL; Material: 88% polyester, 12% elastane; Fastening: back; Available colours: black, butterscotch, dusky pink, ivory; Bras in pack: 1

Highly commended | Emma-Jane Seam-Free Maternity & Nursing Bra | £16

This bra is a great choice for those who don’t want to spend high-end money on a product with short-term use. The Emma-Jane seam-free maternity and nursing bra provides full coverage, quality materials and a good fit at an affordable price point. The material is stretchy, ensuring a comfortable experience.

The bra is designed to mould to the changes your body experiences and has clip cups for easy feeding. Since it is seamless, it only provides minimal to medium support, but it won’t show under clothes and is so comfy, you’ll feel like you’re basically braless.

Key specs - Sizes: 32B-38F; Material: 90% polyamide, 10% elastane; Fastening: back; Available colours: black, white; Bras in pack: 1

Best nappies for newborns

Winner | Pampers New Baby Size 0 | £4



You can’t go wrong with a nappy recommended by the British Skin Foundation. Pampers New Baby nappies provide perfect softness for your baby’s skin, with a “Heart Quilt” lining that is made from feather-like materials that pulls wetness away from skin. These leak proof nappies also have a clear wetness indicator line to let you know when a change is needed.

Other comfort features include the double leg cuff and the navel-friendly shape. This keeps your baby both cosy and protected from leaks. These nappies can handle as much as 12 hours at night without reports of rashes. Pampers offer a variety of sizes to cater to babies of all ages.

Key specs - Material: Regenerated cellulose and polypropylene or polyester; Size: 0 (4-11 pounds); Pack contains: 24 nappies; Wetness indicator: Yes; Price per nappy: Around 17p

Highly commended | Naty Newborn Eco Nappies | £4

Many parents want an eco-friendly nappy option without the added laundry of reusable nappies. Naty Newborn Eco offers a biodegradable option at an affordable price, with no added work. These nappies are made with natural, renewable materials and without chemicals.

These Eco nappies are also leak free. They sit flat on the baby’s body, even when their little bellies are full. They’re soft on the baby’s sensitive skin and multiple parents are happy to report no signs of nappy rash after use. Eco by Naty is a great option to help the environment and come with a very reasonable price tag.

Key specs - Material: Natural, biodegradable and renewable materials; Size: 1 (4-11 pounds); Pack contains: 25 nappies; Wetness indicator: No; Price per nappy: Around 16p

Best reusable baby wipes

Winner | Cheeky Wipes Premium All-in-One Kit | £40



Choosing reusable wipes can seem like a challenge, but this kit makes it a simple and streamlined process. The Cheeky Wipes Premium All-In-One Kit includes 25 cloths, a clean container, a dirty container with mesh bag, essential oil soaking solutions and travel bags for on-the-go parents. The containers just need a little water and the appropriate essential oil solution and you’re good to go.

When the dirty nappy container is full, the mesh bag can go straight into the wash without you ever needing to handle the mucky wipes. Once you get the hang of it, reusable wipes are very convenient and save you lots of money, while also being great for the environment.

Key specs - Cloth Size: 15 cm x 15 cm; Number of Cloths Included: 25; Material: Natural cotton terry cloth

Best baby wipes

Winner | Aldi Mamia Extra Sensitive Wipes | 62p



If you want the feel of cotton for your child without dealing with reusable wipes or high costs, consider these affordable Aldi Mamia Extra Sensitive wipes. Consisting of more than 99% water, these wipes are gentle enough for even the most sensitive baby skin. They’re both fragrance- and plastic-free, so there’s no harsh ingredients to irritate the skin.

These wipes are also surprisingly strong, so there’s no worry of them tearing or drying up when handling a large mess. Perfect for faces and hands as well as bums, these wipes are also wallet-friendly at around just 1p per wet wipe. Overall, they’re the perfect disposable wipes that have the gentle feel of a cotton cloth.

Key specs - Number of Wipes: 60; Price Per Wipe: Around 1.03p; Main Features: 100% fragrance free, plastic-free, 99.4% water

Pelvic floor trainer

Winner | Perifit | £199



Recommended by over 1,000 physiotherapists worldwide, the Perifit pelvic floor trainer is an ideal way to exercise your pelvic floor while also playing games. That’s right, this Bluetooth-enabled device connects to an app on your phone with multiple games that you play by contracting and relaxing your pelvic floor.

The device uses two sensors to track both the strength and the duration of your pelvic contractions and can be used while sitting or lying down. You can select games to specifically help with postpartum strength, incontinence protection, overactive bladder and other issues. The app provides you with biofeedback and allows you to track your progress over time.

Key specs - Circumference: 10cm; Type of training: Sensors that detect your squeeze strength and duration; App control: Yes; Standout feature: Video games and detailed biofeedback

Highly commended | Satisfyer Strengthening Balls | £31

A more affordable alternative to high-tech, app-controlled pelvic exercise devices, Satisfyer Strengthening Balls provide a progressive challenge as your pelvic floor gets stronger. This set consists of three balls with different weights.

Beginners can start with the lightest ball and graduate to the next size up when it no longer presents a challenge. With regular use, you will see gradual improvement. These are comfortable to use and each ball has a handy retrieval string, so they’re easy to both insert and remove.

Key specs - Weight: 61.9g, 82.1g, 97.9g; Circumference: 11cm; Type of training: Weight; App control: No; Standout feature: Three weighted balls