Nuna Mixx Next Generation Bundle review: A great all-round travel system

The Nuna Mixx Next, meaning next-generation, replaced the original model in 2020 but it’s still one of the best all-round pushchairs you can buy. And this bundle – which includes a carry cot, car seat and base – offers excellent value for money.

While it might look near-identical to its predecessor, the Mixx Next has received a number of ingenious upgrades to deliver a much better overall experience. In some ways, it’s leaps and bounds ahead of the original.

Nuna makes cheaper strollers such as the Triv, but this top-of-the-range model does it all, and with bags of style and more features than you can shake a stick at. Importantly, it stacks up very well against rivals, which are typically more expensive or simply not as good.

The Next bundle offers everything you will need for your new arrival in a neat package minus any superfluous extras that up the item count to appear impressive.

Nuna Mixx Next review: What you need to know

The Mixx Next is suitable for newborns thanks to the system’s inclusion of a carry cot, which is suitable for overnight sleeping as well. The “True-flat” sleeper recline of the main seat attachment is also ideal for use from birth, offering five positions that you can easily adjust with one hand.

Considering you can spend far more on rivals from the likes of Silver Cross, the Nuna Mixx Next oozes class – despite its mid-range price. Not only does it look superb, it’s extremely well made; and everywhere you look, you will discover neat features designed to make life easier.

These include an adjustable handlebar, self-guiding magnetic buckle, removable armbar, calf support, countless vents and pockets, a removable seat insert for summer, and plenty more. Also notable is just how quick and easy it is to adapt and adjust the Mixx Next to make it suitable for what you’re doing.

I’m a big fan of the hidden Dream drape on both the carry cot and car seat, which delivers some shade for your little one while they’re sleeping. These tuck neatly away in the canopy and can be popped into place in seconds thanks to magnets, as can the cover for the carry cot.

The pushchair is suitable for children up to 22kg, so you should typically get a solid four years of use out of it. However, note that the Pipa Next R129-approved car seat is suitable from birth to 85cm (or around 15 months), at which point you will need to move onto a model above the 0+ group.

The provided ISOFIX base will fit the majority of UK cars, and the red/green traffic light system – a visible indicator that turns green when the seat is securely attached – ensures you’ve got everything safely installed before you pull away. Importantly, the base offers 360 degrees of rotation, meaning you can get your child in and out of the seat more easily - although it does need to be in the standard position for the seat itself to be removed.

Even if you don’t have the base – perhaps you will be getting a lift in someone else’s car – the Pipa Next can be used with a seatbelt, giving you more freedom.

Nuna Mixx Next review: Price and competition

Buying the Mixx Next stroller on its own will set you back £660. However, the bundle here – which also includes the carry cot, car seat and 360 car seat base – costs £1,200. That’s a saving of £120 compared to buying all the items separately, and it’s available to buy from the likes of John Lewis, Boots, Mamas & Papas, UK Baby Centre.

The price puts it up against popular rivals such as the Bugaboo Fox 3 and Silver Cross Reef, whose similar bundles cost £1,455 and £1,370 respectively – although they do come with more items such as carry bags.

Still, the Nuna Mixx Next bundle offers everything you really need to get going, with extras such as rain covers, a footmuff and car seat adapters.

If your budget won’t stretch to this amount, consider rivals such as the Oyster 3 and iCandy Core. Just bear in mind that they don’t offer the same premium build and features when compared to the Nuna – which strikes an excellent balance in the middle of the pack.

Nuna Mixx Next review: Performance

The Mixx Next proves incredibly smooth in operation, and not only on the shop floor in John Lewis. Regardless of the terrain, the pushchair takes the challenge in its stride – thanks in part to its larger rear wheels.

There’s no creaking from the frame whatsoever, and steering is effortless. I would point out that although its size and weight aren’t anything out of the ordinary for this type of system, two hands are better than one unless you have strong arms.

Alongside the well-designed wheels, the Mixx Next also sees huge improvement to its suspension over its predecessor – which appears stiff in contrast. Nuna has fitted rear-wheel Free Flex suspension and front-wheel progressive suspension technology, which delivers greater movement, particularly at the back, meaning it can absorb the bumps, and leave baby undisturbed.

Nuna Mixx Next review: Design and key features

I didn’t realise that a pushchair could be so attractive until I laid eyes on the Mixx Next. From its leatherette handle and armbar, to the fabric, to the complete lack of garish chrome parts, it’s a real looker.

The pushchair and carrycot are available in a range of colours, alongside the gorgeous (and unusual) Pine hue on test here. It can be picked up in Caviar (black), Granite (grey), Hazelwood (beige) and Riveted (black with copper highlights) depending on the retailer.

The main chassis is well made and robust, while the fabric is a bamboo blend knit with a premium feel. The canopy for the seat and carrycot is water repellent and UPF 50+ rated. Like most travel systems, the seat and carrycot are super-easy to attach to the main chassis, and the former can be used facing forward or backwards.

The foam-filled wheels are removable, too, should this help you fit the Mixx Next in the boot of a car, for example – or even just to clean them more easily. The only issue here is that the locking mechanism for the front wheels, which keeps them from swivelling, is small and fiddly.

The big surprise here is that an all-terrain pushchair such as this can be folded down very small. Thanks in part to the clever new “fold-away axle”, the rear wheels tuck themselves under the chassis.

Unlike the original, the Mixx Next can also be stored on its end, making it viable for those whose homes have narrow hallways and other tight spaces. As mentioned, the folding mechanism is quick, easy and smooth; but it does require two hands to initiate folding since there are two release buttons on either side of the handlebar. The carrycot is also handily collapsible to aid storage and travel.

Nuna Mixx Next review: Verdict

Aside from a few very minor niggles, Nuna has created one of the best all-rounder travel systems on the market, striking a superb balance between price, build quality, functionality, performance and style. It’s suitable from birth onwards, and can tackle all seasons and situations with relative ease. And, not only is it attractive and available in a variety of stylish colours, the Nuna Mixx is easy to use and offers countless features that make day-to-day life so much easier, from the magnetic catches to its slick new folding mechanism.

For those looking for an all-terrain pushchair that still works for city life, this is an excellent option. Add in the travel system bundle and you’ve got everything you need – without any unnecessary frills cluttering up your home.

