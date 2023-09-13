Expert Reviews Parent and Baby Awards 2023: Parenting essentials, tested by us

Whether you’re expecting your first or you’re a seasoned parenting pro, one thing will be abundantly clear by now: babies require a huge amount of stuff. Some of that stuff will last for many years to come, and some of it will be on your shopping list each and every week. Either way, you’ll want to know you’re buying the best thing both for you and your baby; after all, the right products can help make the first year of parenthood just that little bit easier.

We’re here to help. Every year, we put the latest parent and baby essentials to the test: we assess key traits such as durability, effectiveness and ease of use, as well as whether they represent good value for money and how they stack up in relation to the competition.

From prams, pushchairs and travel systems to nappies, wet wipes and thermometers, our parent testers have spent countless hours trying hundreds of products to ensure you’re putting your faith (and your cash) in the right places. The result? Our definitive guide to this year’s best parenting products across 23 different categories.

Welcome to the Expert Reviews Parent and Baby Awards 2023.