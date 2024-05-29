Are baby monitors really worth it? The pros and cons of nursery monitors

The pros of investing in a baby monitor

There are a variety of factors that may well convince you that baby monitors are worth it. We’ve detailed some of the most noteworthy ones below, illustrated with examples from recent new parents who used – or are still using – a monitor themselves.

Gives peace of mind – and the freedom to enjoy your evenings

The biggest advantage of using a baby monitor is a pragmatic one. Being able to see and/or hear your child while they sleep (depending on whether you use an audio-only or video-enabled device) is what attracts most parents to using a monitor.

This can be particularly handy if your child’s room is out of hearing range in your home, as Marie Rouillon, mum to two-year-old Artemis, explains: “We use our baby monitor in the evenings. We can’t hear anything at all from Artie’s room when we’re downstairs, so we really need one.”

She adds: “Having a monitor also allows us to watch TV or listen to music as loud as we want in the evenings, knowing that we’d hear if Artie needed us.”

This ability to enjoy your evening without worrying about your little one extends to precious nights out, too. “I feel much more confident leaving our son with a babysitter if I can steal an occasional look at him on the monitor”, says mum-of-one Annalise Beech.

Provides helpful data

Many modern monitors arm parents with helpful data about factors such as room temperature and humidity levels. This information can help with decision-making when it comes to keeping your baby safe and comfortable.

“We specifically looked for a model with a temperature gauge”, says Annalise. “This data has really helped us when deciding how to dress our son for bed and which tog sleeping bag to use.”

She adds: “The device also alerts us when the temperature drops below 16ºC or rises above 20ºC”, the recommended range for safe baby sleep, according to the Lullaby Trust.

Helps avoid unnecessary wakings

Many new parents find themselves hovering at their baby’s bedroom door, agonising over whether or not to go in, potentially waking them up unnecessarily. Video monitors can help in such a situation.

For example, if you can see that baby is sitting or standing up then you’d probably want to enter and help settle them. But, if you can see that their eyes are closed and they’re simply tossing and turning or moaning in their sleep, a couple of minutes’ pause might be justified.

“We had an audio-only monitor for ages, but switched to a video one when sleep deprivation pushed us to sleep training”, shares Sam Cooper, mum to Rita.

“The video monitor allowed us to see if we actually needed to go in and help, or if she was just having a dream, in which case going in would actually disrupt her and potentially ruin our whole night.”

Allows you to capture key moments

Some monitors feature recording functionality, enabling you to capture cute – and crucial – moments, dad Kevin Bogie explains.

“We’ve toyed with whether it’s time to stop using a baby monitor, but our two-year-old has just started singing to himself when he wakes up. It’s absolutely adorable, and the monitor has allowed us to not only watch him as he sings, but also capture the moment on video to share with family.”

He adds: “We were also able to capture audio of our son coughing at night when he was being investigated for asthma, and play the recording back to the doctor.”

The cons of investing in a baby monitor

Our conversations with parents revealed some factors that may surface when you’re exploring whether or not baby monitors are worth it. We’ve addressed these below, with input from experts regarding their validity.

Potential for increased anxiety

While many parents find the ability to check in on their little one while they sleep reassuring, for others it can actually heighten their anxieties and stop them from switching off in moments of downtime.

“I’ve seen too many mums checking from the pub to see how dad was putting the child to bed”, says Cloe Miquerol, mum to two-year-old Alba – a comment that taps into common fears about others getting it “wrong” when it comes to caring for your little one or not being in full control of their wellbeing.

If this is a problem for you, then Anna Mathur, a psychotherapist who specialises in parental mental health, suggests trying some strategies to manage this anxiety.

“Find a mantra such as ‘she is safe, she is loved’ and repeat it to yourself when you find the anxiety rising”, she shares.

“Perhaps you log out of the app for the evening, and ask the caregiver to call you should there be any problem. Keep your phone on loud, and remind yourself of their promise.”

She adds: “Allowing someone else to care for your child helps form the village, and enables you to get some much needed breathing space.”