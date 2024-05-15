Knowing when to stop using a baby monitor – a guide for parents

The decision to stop using a baby monitor can seem like a major milestone in your parenting journey, akin to their first day at nursery or ending breastfeeding. It can be an acute reminder that your little one is getting older, becoming bigger and more independent by the day, and, for many, this can be a double-edged sword – both a cause for celebration and the source of some sorrow.

Potentially adding to these conflicted feelings, you might be wondering at what age you should stop using the baby monitor. While there are no official rules as to the ‘correct’ age, most experts agree that somewhere between two and four years old is appropriate.

“Transitioning away from using a monitor for your child between the ages of two and four can align with their developmental milestones”, says Dr Amanda Gummer, a research psychologist specialising in child development, as well as the bestselling author of Play: Fun Ways to Help Your Child Develop in the First Five Years, and the founder of the Good Play Guide.

“During these years, children are not only refining their sleep patterns but also engaging in imaginative and exploratory play and activity during the day and at bedtime”, she explains. “By phasing out the use of a monitor gradually, parents can foster a sense of security for their own peace of mind and also encourage their child’s independence and creativity whilst managing a sleep routine.”

Below, we explore the practical, psychological and developmental factors that should factor into your decision to move away from using a baby monitor.

When to stop using a baby monitor

According to the experts we consulted, three key considerations may influence whether the time has come to pack away your device:

It’s no longer necessary

One of the main reasons parents start using a monitor in the first place is to provide them with a little reassurance that their baby is safe and well, particularly during that anxiety-ridden first year when SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, formerly known as cot death) is a rare, but understandably scary, possibility. However, after that first year, that risk has significantly reduced – and the need to continue monitoring them reduces with it.

“Once the child is easily able to shout out, or come and see the parent should they need assistance, the monitor may not be necessary”, says Anna Mathur, a psychotherapist specialising in parental mental health.

It’s affecting your mental wellbeing

Do you keep the volume on your baby monitor turned all the way up, even though you can hear them cry out without it? Or are you continually checking on your child while they sleep, whether by looking at the monitor or by popping into their room? If so, you could be operating from a place of fear rather than practicality, according to Anna Mathur.