The best prams, baby buggies and pushchairs in 2021

Buying a pram, buggy or pushchair is a rite of passage when preparing for a baby’s arrival. It’s one of the biggest investments you’re likely to make when expecting and it can easily be one of the most confusing – particularly for first-time parents.

Do you want a lightweight pram or a more sturdy design? Does it need to have small wheels to fit in your boot or larger wheels to go on long walks? Does it need to be modular so you can swap in car seats and toddler seats as your little one gets bigger? That's before you've even thought about how long it will last, its colour, how easy it is to fold up and how much storage space it comes with.

To help you make sense of the wonderful world of baby transportation systems, we’ve collected our top tips below on what to look for in a pram, buggy or pushchair. This is followed by our choices of the best prams on the market to suit all needs and price ranges.

How to choose the best pram, buggy or pushchair for you and your baby

Generally speaking, a pram is most suitable for a newborn baby because they can lay fully flat. Conversely, a buggy/pushchair/stroller is typically forward-facing (although not always) and is more suited for children who are sitting confidently from the age of around six months.

You may choose to buy a separate pram for your young baby and swap that for a buggy once they’re sitting happily, or you might instead choose a convertible model that will take your child from birth up to walking age. The latter will either be a reversible design with a seat that can lie flat and face forward and backwards, or a modular system to which you can attach a carrycot. We’ve included both convertible and standalone models.

What is the best size for my pram or buggy?

If you've got a large house and a big car, and you aren't planning on using public transport much, a large and luxurious buggy will transport your little one in comfort. Otherwise, you’ll probably appreciate a lighter and slimmer model that easily fits on the bus or tube, or that can be loaded into the car boot.

A complete travel system with a variety of attachments such as a carrycot, baby seat and car seat that fit onto the basic buggy frame can be a convenient option for drivers, but do consider where you're going to store the attachments when they’re not in use.

What other features should I look for?

Expecting twins or planning a sibling within a year or two of a first baby? More expensive buggies tend to have expansion built into the design, converting a single pram into a double and saving you money in the long run. Keen on jogging with your newborn? You’ll need a suitable buggy with large wheels and a stable design.

Your choice of pram or pushchair may optionally include a rain cover, carrycot, car seat, a buggy muff or cosy-toes for baby, as well as a hand muff for you, a cup-holder, a buggy board or a number of extras that may make your life easier (and less expensive if it means you don’t have to purchase these separately). Budget models are less likely to include extras, so check what your buggy does and doesn’t include before you buy.

The best prams, buggies and pushchairs you can buy in 2021

1. Stokke Xplory: The best pushchair for style, design and comfort

Price: From £899



You pay a bit extra for Stokke products – we're big fans of its highchair, which you can read more about in our best highchair guide – but for the extra money, you get a whole load of extra features, not to mention advanced comfort and stylish design.

The Stokke Xplory pushchair is no exception. Design-wise, you can instantly feel how premium this pushchair is because of its luxury woven fabrics, sleek lines and superb one-hand steering. The seat is ergonomically designed and plush, providing a snug comfort in winter while being well-ventilated for the warmer summer months. There is also an extended, water-repellent, SPF 50+ canopy to keep the wind, rain and sun out.

The seat on the Stokke Xplory reclines to help your little one sleep and it's height-adjustable, meaning you can bring your child closer to you at the press of a button. This is rare and incredibly welcome. You can also have the seat facing inwards, or outwards, for you and your baby's convenience.

Due to the nature of this height-adjustable seat, there is ample room under the pushchair for shopping and instead of a fixed basket, the Stokke Xplory comes with a clever, fitted shopping bag capable of holding up to 9kg of shopping, which can be sealed shut to protect your purchases from the elements.

As a pushchair, the Stokke Xplory is suitable for children aged six months to three years but you can also buy a carrycot if you want to use this from birth. The Stokke Xplory is also part of the travel system with Stokke BeSafe car seat.

Key specs – Age range: Suitable for 6 months to 3 years; Wheels: Lockable swivel wheels; Folded dimensions: 105 x 47.5 x 51cm, Unfolded dimensions: 102 x 89 x 56.5cm; Weight: 8.8kg



2. Nuna Mixx Next: The best all-rounder

Price: £555



Cleverly designed and springy enough to tackle whatever the world can throw at you, the Nuna Mixx Next is a stylish pushchair with outstanding suspension and the scope to work as a complete travel system.

Improving on the original Nuna Mixx, this update makes an already excellent pushchair even better, with improved suspension, rubber tyres on the wheels for better maneuverability and a neat trick of retracting the back wheels when folding. The Mixx Next also self-stands when folded, which is a big help when moving the pushchair around.

The seat of the Mixx Next can be popped out and replaced with adapters for a car seat or a bassinet. While the latter may be useful if you have a newborn, Nuna’s pushchair is notable for having a full-recline(ish) setting – something many of its competitors do not. Add the option to fold up the footrest, and you have a makeshift bassinet to keep young babies horizontal and safe.

The seat sits high on the frame, which is handy for larger children who may otherwise be close to dragging their feet on the floor, and the canopy can be unzipped for added cover or lifted in places to allow for extra ventilation.

The charm of the Mixx Next is in its use of high-quality material – the faux leather pushbar is a nice touch – coupled with a price tag that sits comfortably below the more expensive models on this list. It’s also rugged and bouncy enough to manage most environments. Whether your walk takes you over cobbles or grass, the Mixx Next will help you take it in your stride.

Key specs – Age range: Suitable for 0 to 4 years or 22kg; Wheels: Lockable swivel wheels; Folded dimensions: 76 x 60 x 42cm, Unfolded dimensions: 82 x 60 x 110cm; Weight: 11.09kg



3. Mamas & Papas Ocarro: The best folding pushchair for style

Price: From £849



If your budget can get you closer to the £1,000 mark, we highly recommend checking out the Mamas & Papas Ocarro. It's an incredibly stylish pushchair and comes with dual suspension and large wheels to make pushing it over various terrains a doddle. The price above is for the pushchair only, but Mamas & Papas offers bundle deals if you want to add a carrycot, footmuff, changing bag, car seat and adapters.

Key specs – Age range: Suitable for 0 to 4 years or 22kg; Wheels: Lockable swivel; Folded dimensions: 40 x 59 x 78cm; Unfolded dimensions: 101 x 59 x 101cm; Weight: 13.5kg



4. GoodBaby Pockit+ Stroller: The best lightweight pushchair for travelling

Price: £190



If you're after a lightweight stroller, this model folds so small it can even be taken on as carry-on luggage – and was awarded the Guinness World Record for the smallest folding stroller on the market in 2014. That doesn't mean it's not sturdy, though. It's suitable from the age of six months to four years or 17kg.

This makes it easy to push and its five-point harness keeps your little one secure. Its soft, almost hammock-style seat looks comfortable. It lays almost flat, making it great for naps under a parasol.

The sacrifices you make are that its basket isn't the largest, yet will still hold a bag of shopping or your essentials, and its canopy is small. But the benefits outweigh these negatives.

Key specs – Age range: Suitable for 6 months to 4 years; Wheels: Lockable swivel; Folded dimensions: 20 x 34 x 42-55cm; Unfolded dimensions: 102 x 42 x 71cm; Weight: 5.6kg

5. Nuna Triv: The best easy-carry stroller

Price: £500



Nuna’s brilliant Triv pushchair combines style with portability, thanks to an easy-to-fold design that makes for a classy companion for trips around the city. Light and compact, but with plenty of storage space and a range of seating options, it balances the benefits of a full travel system with a frame that can be collapsed and carried in one hand.

The Triv is based around a seating system that can be reclined through a range of angles, and even popped out to be replaced by an adapter for a bassinet or a car seat. This gives an impressive amount of flexibility, with the bassinet definitely worth considering as an additional purchase if you have a newborn. Even on its own, though, the Triv’s seat is an adaptable piece of kit, with optional calf support, four choices of recline and a water-repellent UPF 50+ canopy that can be extended for additional shade, including sections that open up for added ventilation.

That attention to detail is a big part of what sets this pushchair apart, from the use of high-quality materials – the faux-leather pushbar and the cosy wool insert – to the clever way the whole thing folds. Once the pushchair is collapsed, a leather strap on its base means it’s easy to pick up, carry down a flight of stairs and put into a car boot.

If you’re mainly walking on pavements and want a pushchair that works well around longer trips in the car, the Triv is an outstanding stroller with an appealing mid-range price.

Key specs – Age range: Suitable for 0 to 4 years or 22kg; Wheels: Lockable swivel; Folded dimensions: 32 x 52 x 65cm, Unfolded dimensions: 81 x 52 x 109cm; Weight: 8.8kg



6. Bugaboo Cameleon3: The best all-in-one stroller

Price: From £675



The Bugaboo Cameleon3 is the third edition of the iconic all-in-one design, immediately recognisable by its neat shape and bold colour options. The Bugaboo has won fans worldwide for its versatile handling and flexible functionality, with a fully reclinable and reversible seat, height-adjustable handlebar and adjustable suspension to ensure a smooth ride on any terrain.

The clever Dutch design includes a carrycot that converts into a seat (so you won’t need to stash it in your house when not in use), while a smooth and simple switch-and-lock of the X-shaped handlebar easily turns baby to face towards either you or the world. The Cameleon3 also comes with a host of accessories, including a rain cover and a sun canopy. It’s not the cheapest make or model on the market, but it comes highly recommended if you can stretch to it.

Key specs – Age range: Suitable for 0 to 36 months; Wheels: Lockable swivel with foam-filled rubber tyres; Folded dimensions: 90 x 50 x 31cm, Unfolded width: 100 x 59 x 80cm; Weight: 9.6kg



7. Joie Chrome DLX: The best pushchair for versatility

Price: £400



The Joie i-Level is one of the best car seats around, especially for young babies, and if you like the convenience of popping the car seat straight onto a stroller, you’ll need to get a compatible pushchair. This is where the Joie Chrome DLX comes in.

It’s a fantastic, lightweight and stylish 3-in-1 pram, pushchair and stroller. It comes with a carrycot for newborns, or you can lay the pushchair seat flat. The pushchair comes with a leg rest that adjusts as your baby grows, and it can face both inwards and outwards for when your baby wants to see the world and not just your face. Despite being lightweight, the Chrome DLX has large, all-terrain tyres and can carry babies weighing up to 17.5kg. We also love the size of the sun canopy and the impressive size of the basket. In addition to supporting the i-Level car seat, you can also fit the Joie Gemm and i-Gemm seats on the base.

Key specs – Age range: Suitable for 0 to 17.5kg in weight; Wheels: Lockable swivel, all-terrain wheels; Folded dimensions: 93 x 59.8 x 38.5cm, Unfolded width: 86 x 59.8 x 113.2cm; Weight: 12.7kg



8. Cybex Priam: The best off-road pushchair

Price: £900



The Cybex Priam is a customisable part-pram, part-stroller. It's suitable from birth (when used with a carrycot) right up to four years of age – or a maximum weight of 17kg, whichever comes first – and it combines rubber wheels with plush suspension on a sturdy frame.

Despite its luxurious styling, the Priam is actually perfect for on and off-road adventures. You can even buy an extension pack that replaces the front wheels with a pair of skis.

The basic frame of the Cybex Priam weighs 8.3kg and comes in a range of colours: rose gold, black, chrome with black details and chrome with brown details. The Priam’s overall weight then ranges from around 11kg up to 13.5kg, depending on which seats, wheels and attachments you choose to add to it.

These options include the choice of smaller, standard or all-terrain wheels, the latter being larger and having extra grip for off-road walks; a Lite or LUX carrycot; a Lite or more padded LUX stroller seat that each come in 17 colour and design options, and skis. The frame is also compatible with select Cybex car seats – namely the Aton and Cloud Z ranges.

One thing worth noting is that the Priam’s seat is designed to sit at the average height of a table – quoted by Cybex to be 80cm – meaning it doubles up as a makeshift highchair when out. Other small touches include an SPF50+ canopy, a pocket to store your phone and keys and a shopping basket that folds down when not needed.

Key specs – Age range: Suitable for 0 years to 22kg in weight; Wheels: All-terrain wheels; Folded dimensions: 95 x 65 x 36.5cm, Unfolded width: 84.5 x 51 x 29cm; Weight: 12.9kg



9. Silver Cross Pop Stroller: The best pushchair for public transport

Price: £225



The UK’s most popular buggy, the Silver Cross Pop is lightweight and slim enough to use as your travel stroller and folds down neatly enough to keep in your hallway or car boot as your “pop to the shops” buggy.

At the same time, it’s still supportive and hard-wearing enough to work as your main pushchair. The wide, ventilated seat is comfortable for your child to sit in even on long journeys, and the five-point safety harness has a handy slide-apart mechanism for easy unloading. There’s an excellent fully-extendable sun hood that comes right over the front to protect baby from the sun at all angles, along with multiple seat recline positions and calf support to catch the dangling legs of older babies.

Best of all, the Pop folds to just 31cm wide; perfect for fitting into compact spaces. Even unfolded, the slimline design is hard to beat for space efficiency – we’ve seen three sitting side-by-side on a London bus.

Key specs – Age range: Suitable for 0 to 36 months; Wheels: Lockable, front-swivel; Folded dimensions: 31 x 35 x 105cm; Unfolded dimensions: 107 x 80 x 50cm; Weight: 7.2kg



10. Red Kite Push Me Twini: The best pram for twins

Price: £225



Having twins is a daunting prospect for any parent, but the Push Me Twini is designed to ensure transporting your twosome, at least, is a little bit easier. The seats and leg rests are independent and recline flat for newborns, while there’s a single overarching hood and rain cover.

The pushchair also comes with two footmuffs, and the large basket underneath comes in really handy. Best of all, it's neither too wide, measuring 76cm across when unfolded, nor overly heavy at just 10kg. And, as it folds into an 80 x 74 x 42cm space, it will get into almost any car boot. If space really is at a premium, the wheels have a handy quick-release function – and this feature also comes in handy after muddy walks, as you can just pop them straight into a plastic bag. The Push Me Twini is a great buy that squeezes in lots of features at a sensible price.

Key specs – Age range: Suitable for 0 to 3 years; Wheels: Front-swivel wheels; Folded dimensions: 42 x 74 x 80cm; Unfolded dimensions: 103 x 76 x 80cm; Weight: 10kg

11. Silver Cross Wave 2020: The best multi-terrain option

Price: £896



The latest version of Silver Cross’s popular Wave pram comes 1kg lighter in weight with better handling, performance, new fabrics and an upgraded design. One of its best features is the multi-terrain tyres that are ideal if you live in a more rural area or are often out walking the dog and braving parks in all weathers.

If you want to invest in a pram that can cover you for all future eventualities, this model is also designed to be part of a complete travel system. So, while it can be bought as a standalone pram, you can buy add-ons to create 30 different configurations to carry one baby, siblings or twins.

The fit and finish are just as impressive – from the softly woven melange fabrics, tan leatherette handles and chrome detailing, it feels really stylish and luxurious offering style, substance and future-proofing for a growing family.

Key specs – Age range: Suitable for 0 to 36 months; Wheels: Multi-terrain, independent suspension; Folded dimensions: 95 x 60 x 39.5cm (LWH); Unfolded dimensions: 111 x 60 x 95-109cm (LWH); Weight: 10kg (chassis)

