Best portable bathtub 2023: Soak away your aches and pains any time, any place

Those who love to go camping, be it in a tent or caravan, are unlikely to find a bath as part of the facilities - therefore one of our best portable bathtubs is essential for a relaxing, holiday soak. Equally, modern living means that bathrooms are often small and compact, with only enough room for a shower. A portable bathtub could be an extremely useful purchase to add a touch of relaxation and luxury to your bathing rituals.

So whether your desire is to experience a soak under the stars, or you’ve simply decided to ditch a fixed bath in order to create more space in your bathroom, our selection of the best portable bathtubs – which covers a variety of styles and budgets – should see you find a model that suits your needs perfectly.

Below, we run through some of the questions you should ask when choosing a bathtub, covering everything from cost, features, the material from which it’s made and more. Then we reveal our recommendations of the best portable bathtubs currently available, and with a variety of styles included, we’re confident you’ll find the perfect bathtub for you.

Best portable bathtub: At a glance

How to choose the best portable bathtub for you

When it comes to portable bathtubs, the solution isn’t one size fits all. As such, here are some questions to ask yourself before you part with any cash.

What material should I choose?

Portable baths are made from different materials, the most popular of which are plastic, vinyl and rubber. Plastic tubs tend to be the sturdiest, but they’re weighty and therefore not as easy to transport. Whichever material you choose, durability is key.

What size should I buy?

When you’re looking for a portable bathtub, you need to make sure that it’s big enough for you to comfortably bathe in. Some tubs are made specifically for children while others are for adults, so it’s important to check the dimensions.

Some larger tubs measure more than a metre and a half in length, which is ideal if you’re tall. Others are less than a metre in length, so that they can fit into more compact spaces. You’ll also find circular tubs that are quite deep – these resemble mini jacuzzis. Whichever style of tub you go for, ensure that it’s wide enough for you to fit comfortably and deep enough to cover enough of your body for a good soak.

What else should I consider?

Other important factors to be aware of are the weight of a portable tub and how easily it folds down. If your portable bathtub is for your home, then its weight won’t be such an important consideration. But if it’s for taking with you on trips, then you’ll want something that is easily transportable and doesn’t weigh too much. Note that the material from which the portable bathtub is made will also impact on its weight.

Plastic baths will often fold down completely flat, with some portable tubs boasting a quick fold feature, to take the hassle out of setting it up and taking it back down again. Not all portable bathtubs will fold completely flat, though, so bear this in mind if you have limited space for storage or transport.

How much should I spend?

Our list below includes options for adults starting at just £50, but it’s worth paying more if you’re looking for certain sizes or features, so that what’s meant to be a relaxing bath doesn’t turn into a stressful soak.

The best portable bathtubs you can buy in 2023

1. CO-Z Inflatable Portable Bath: Best budget portable bath

Price: £50 | Buy now from Amazon

If you’re looking for a portable bathtub, but need to keep an eye on budget, CO-Z’s tub is the one for you. Made from sturdy high-density PVC, the tub is waterproof, non-toxic and eco-friendly. The manufacturer states that the tub takes its inspiration from a kids’ paddling pool, and on first glance there’s certainly a similarity.

The tub comes complete with an inflatable pillow, backrest and armrest, making it comfortable and supportive. We also like the addition of a cup holder – perhaps for enjoying a cocktail or a cup of coffee – depending on the time of day you’re taking your bath, perhaps? Designed to hold a maximum weight of 16 stone and slightly shorter than six feet, this bathtub will be ideal for most people.

You can use the bathtub with the upper cover open or zipped up; the latter is ideal for keeping the water warmer for longer in colder weather. A few users have commented that the stopper is a little stiff to put in, so make sure you’ve attached it firmly.

Key details – Size: 160 x 88 x 76cm (LWH); Weight: 1kg; Material: PVC; Shape: Rectangular

2. Dripex Portable Bath: Best heavy-duty portable bath

Price: £137 | Buy now from Amazon

The Dripex bathtub is made from plastic, and while it’s more expensive than some of our other options, it’s durable and should stand the test of time. The bathtub also offers a decent amount of space, meaning you should be able to stretch out and enjoy a proper soak.

The tub is made from plastic, which means insulation is good; you can expect water to stay hot for up to an hour. In addition, the included cover will obviously also help to keep the heat in for a more luxurious soak. With one-step folding, the tub is easy to store and transport, collapsing to an impressively compact size.

We liked the design of this bath, with its grooved base helping to soothe tired limbs. It’s available in blue and pink options, and is big enough to bathe all the kids in one go! Do be aware that its size means it will take longer to drain than some of the others on our list, so you’ll need to factor in time for that when out and about.

Key details – Size: 138 x 62 x 52cm (LWH); Weight: 11.5kg; Material: Plastic; Shape: Rectangular

3. Keraiz Collapsible Baby Bathtub: Best for babies and toddlers

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon

Bathing kids can be a challenge at the best of times, let alone when you’re camping. The ideal portable bath is one that makes the process quick and painless, while also being safe for babies and small toddlers. The Keraiz bathtub is durable, sturdy and quick to set up, and ideal for young, wriggly children.

Made from safe non-toxic materials, this plastic bathtub offers excellent insulation to keep water warm. There’s also a handy shelf on which to place shampoos and other products – ideal since you won’t have to take your eye off your little one to grab something. There are also two positions depending on the size of your child.

The bathtub folds away easily and has a hook so it can be hung out of the way. Anti-slip feet allow its use on any surface, even in your own bath at home.

Key details – Size: 82 x 49 x 23cm (LWH); Weight: 3kg; Material: Plastic; Shape: Rectangular

4. Happy Life Folding Bathtub: Best for small spaces

Price: £63 | Buy now from Amazon

Love a soak in a tub but limited for space in either your home or your car? The Happy Life bathtub could be the ideal solution. Looking a bit like an oversized bucket, this tub is supposedly big enough for two (although we would prefer to keep it all to ourselves).

It’s made using three layers of fabric to help keep water warm for around an hour. The first layer is anti-cold insulation, the second a reinforced cotton, and the third layer is waterproof PVC. Support poles help to keep the tub rigid, and a detachable drainage valve can be attached to a hosepipe for emptying. We also appreciated the inflatable collar, which provides a resting place for your head and arms.

Key details – Size: 75cm x 75cm (WH); Weight: 2.98kg; Material: Plastic, PVC; Shape: Round

5. Thrivinger Portable Folding Bathtub: Best for adults

Price: £87 | Buy now from Amazon

This spacious bath is ideal for adults who don’t want to be squashed into a tiny tub. At 120cm, there’s plenty of room to spread out and enjoy a proper soak. It’s also one of the most attractive baths on our list, meaning you could choose to leave it erected, if you’re using it in your home.

The tub comes with a strong and supportive frame, which is super easy and quick to put together. With six layers of fabric – waterproof canvas, thick cotton cloth, waterproof PVC, thermal insulation pearl cotton, temperature lock coating and an interior waterproof layer, the water will remain hot for up to an hour, and there’s no danger of any leaks or cooling.

Thrivinger’s tub collapses to an extremely compact size, plus it’s lightweight and easy to store. We also appreciated the inclusion of a water pad for more comfort on the posterior!

Key details – Size: 120 x 60 x 60cm (LWH); Weight: 3.3kg; Material: PVC, waterproof canvas, cotton, thermal insulation cotton; Shape: Rectangular