The best walk-in bathtubs to buy in 2023
Enjoy a soothing soak and bathe with ease in one of the best walk-in bathtubs
If you have mobility issues, a walk-in bathtub will not only make life a lot easier, but provide you with therapeutic treatment for your muscles and mind. After all, it has been proven that immersion in warm water can yield a range of health benefits, including lowering stress levels, enhancing recovery, improving circulation and ensuring better sleep.
A walk-in bath can be a significant investment, so it’s important to choose wisely, but you can rest easy because we’ve scouted out some of the best walk-in baths on the market right now for your consideration.
How to choose the best walk-in tub for you
What is a walk-in bath?
Unlike a traditional bath, a walk-in bath has a safety-lock door on the side, allowing the user to step directly into the bath rather than climbing over. For individuals who experience difficulties with their general mobility – seniors, people with physical disabilities or those recovering from serious injury – this feature makes it much easier and safer to take a bath without risking a slip or fall.
Walk-in bathtubs are also usually deeper than traditional baths, allowing the user to sit upright on a seat rather than lie down. That said, there are plenty of full-size models on the market that will allow the user to sit, or lie, lower in the water for a more relaxing bathing experience.
Walk-in baths generally come equipped with a host of safety features, like non-slip surfaces, secure handle rails and easy-to-use taps. Some tubs also offer additional therapeutic features like whirlpool jets, or air jets, and even heated surfaces, which can provide relief from arthritis, muscle tension or general aches and pains. Some models even provide chromotherapy, which uses coloured lighting to provide a more holistic treatment for mind and body.
What types of walk-in baths are available?
There are several types of walk-in baths on the market, each with their own unique features and benefits. Most tend to be constructed from acrylic because of its affordability, low weight and excellent durability, though other materials are available.
- Soaker baths are the most popular type of walk-in, designed for general soaking and relaxation. They are usually equipped with a built-in seat, non-slip surfaces, and grab bars for safety and are invariably tall and square shaped.
- Wheelchair-accessible baths typically have wider chair-shaped doors and lower thresholds, making it easier to enter and exit the bath from a suitable side-exit wheelchair.
- Aero-therapy baths are equipped with air jets that create a jacuzzi-style bubbling effect that provides a gentle massage to improve circulation.
- Hydrotherapy baths feature an array of water jets that provide a more intense massage experience to assist with pain relief and relaxation. However, it’s worth noting that water jets can be quite aggressive – there’s only so much pummelling one can take in a session before turning them off.
- Combination therapy baths combine air and water jets for the best of both.
- Bariatric walk-in baths are designed to accommodate individuals of a greater weight, they have reinforced frames, wider doors and more spacious interiors.
Some baths can also be supplemented with a chromotherapy lighting system for a comprehensive therapeutic experience.
What are the disadvantages of a walk-in bath?
While walk-in baths offer many benefits, there are also some disadvantages that are worth considering. The prime example being cost, as walk-in baths are almost always more expensive than traditional models. In fact, it’s quite common to find walk-in baths for sale in excess of £8,000, and that’s before factoring in the cost of installation, which may require floor reinforcement if the bath is to be situated upstairs.
Some walk-in baths will be larger than traditional tubs, requiring more of your bathroom. This can be challenging if you have limited space.
Walk-in baths have a door that must be closed and sealed before it can be filled, or while it’s emptying, and this will mean waiting in the bath while this happens. While many models are equipped with fast-emptying valves, these will be of no use to you if your home’s plumbing isn’t able to accommodate that extra water. In some instances your installer may have to fit an extra waste pipe, as some models come with two outlets.
Finally, walk-in baths typically require a lot of water. So, if your heating system uses a hot water tank, it’s vital it has the capacity to fill a large bath. Or likewise, the flow rate of your combi-boiler needs to be sufficient to fill a bath as quickly as possible and at a steady temperature.
Best walk-in baths: At a glance
- Best walk-in bath for most people: Milton Deep Soak Bath | £2,000
- Best value walk-in spa: Grafica Whirlpool Bathtub Spa | £2,799
- Best full-length bespoke model: Derwent Full Length Bath | POA
- Best for wheelchair access: Milton Luxury Deep Soak Bath | £2,994
The best walk-in bathtubs you can buy in 2023
1. Milton Walk-In Deep Soak Bath: Best walk-in bath for most people
Price when reviewed: £2,000 | Check price at Victorian Plumbing
This no-frills acrylic model from Milton represents the most popular style of walk-in deep-soak bathtub. It’s not too large to install in most bathrooms, though it does require two waste pipes to accommodate the extra flow of water when emptying. This empties 40% faster than a normal bath, which is a good thing because you don’t want to be getting cold while waiting for the water to empty.
The door sill is about 12cm high, so it shouldn’t be too difficult for most users to enter and exit, and both left and right-handed door entry options are available. Victorian Plumbing is able to provide a wide range of optional taps – not included in the price – so be sure to choose a pair with large levers for ease of use. This Milton model features a wide, non-padded seat with a slight rake – you might want to invest in a waterproof seat pad to provide comfort and prevent slippage, and perhaps also a back pad for extra support.
If you’re in the market for a standard walk-in bath that doesn’t cost a fortune, this Milton Walk-in is a great choice – small enough for a diminutive bathroom, with a seat wide enough for most users, and it empties quickly.
Key specs – Size: 121 x 65 x 94.5cm (LDH); Colour: White; Finish: Gloss; Tap holes: 0; Material: Acrylic
2. Grafica Whirlpool Bathtub Spa: Best value walk-in spa
Price when reviewed: £2,799 | Check price at Amazon
The compact Grafica Whirlpool is a great spa choice as it features four large whirlpool nozzles – one on each side and two for the calf muscles – plus three more smaller ones down the spine. It has a smallish footprint, so it should be easy to install even in a relatively tight bathroom space. However, with its modest internal dimensions – 44cm wide at the bottom, rising to 49.5cm at the top, with a maximum 73cm in height, and a door width of 60cm – this bath is perhaps best used by those of a smaller stature.
By their very nature, walk-in bathtubs can be expensive to buy and install, and the price can skyrocket once you start requesting extras like therapeutic jacuzzi-style water jets or lights. For under £3,000, the Grafica Whirlpool is actually not that expensive when compared to other models on the market, especially as it arrives fully assembled, with a waterfall tap, jets, an LED light near the floor and the shower hose already fitted as standard.
Key specs – Size: 93 x 83 x 100cm (LDH); Colour: White; Finish: Gloss; Tap holes: Taps and shower hose already fitted; Material: Acrylic
3. Derwent Full Length Bath: Best full-length bespoke model
Price when reviewed: POA | Check price at The Walk In Bath Co.
This full-length model from reputable mobility specialist The Walk-in Bath Company is close to the standard bath dimensions, so it should be relatively easy to install in a family bathroom, to be used by everyone.
That said, the company provides a completely bespoke service, so each bath – or, indeed, entire bathroom – is tailor-made, here in the UK, to the customer’s mobility needs. Hence, you’ll need to book an appointment with a sales rep who will carry out a survey covering every aspect of the installation – including floor strength (important as the Derwent comes with a steel frame instead of a wooden one), boiler flow rate and the condition of your waste pipes – before providing you with a quote. It’s therefore impossible to put a price on this bath, or any others in their range, since every buyer’s requirements will differ.
However, the company provides many warranties, including a lifetime warranty on the door seals, 25 years on flooring and 10 years on the bath. And they can provide motorised seats, heated seats and a range of spa options. The Derwent, itself, is custom-made in acrylic with Biocote, an antimicrobial protection system that cannot be washed off or worn away, and it can be matched with a variety of taps that will ensure it fills quickly – within nine minutes – and temperature controlled so that won’t lurch from boiling hot to freezing cold.
If money isn’t an issue, the Derwent is a top choice for long-term peace of mind. Just be prepared to pay for the privilege.
Key specs – Size: 150cm or 167.5cm (L); Colour: White; Finish: Gloss; Tap holes: Bespoke; Material: Acrylic
4. Milton Luxury Walk In Easy Access Deep Soak Bath: Best for wheelchair access
Price when reviewed: £2,994 | Check price at Victorian Plumbing
For those who need to move from a wheelchair to the bath, a model with a chair-shaped door is an essential consideration since it allows the user to literally slide from one to the other.
The Milton is available with either a left- or right-mounted door and, since the ample 80cm door opens right out to sit flush with the bath’s side panel, entry from wheelchair to bath is made as easy as possible. A slip-resistant base and two integrated grab handles provide extra stability when getting in and out. Once seated, the gentle recline provides comfort during the bathing session.
We would have liked to have seen a warranty on the door seals longer than just one year and you will need to spend extra on taps, but, for wheelchair users, this bath ticks many boxes.
Key specs – Size: 130 x 66 x 95-98cm (LDH); Colour: White; Finish: Gloss; Tap holes: 0; Material: Acrylic