The best walk-in bathtubs to buy in 2023

What are the disadvantages of a walk-in bath?

While walk-in baths offer many benefits, there are also some disadvantages that are worth considering. The prime example being cost, as walk-in baths are almost always more expensive than traditional models. In fact, it’s quite common to find walk-in baths for sale in excess of £8,000, and that’s before factoring in the cost of installation, which may require floor reinforcement if the bath is to be situated upstairs.

Some walk-in baths will be larger than traditional tubs, requiring more of your bathroom. This can be challenging if you have limited space.

Walk-in baths have a door that must be closed and sealed before it can be filled, or while it’s emptying, and this will mean waiting in the bath while this happens. While many models are equipped with fast-emptying valves, these will be of no use to you if your home’s plumbing isn’t able to accommodate that extra water. In some instances your installer may have to fit an extra waste pipe, as some models come with two outlets.

Finally, walk-in baths typically require a lot of water. So, if your heating system uses a hot water tank, it’s vital it has the capacity to fill a large bath. Or likewise, the flow rate of your combi-boiler needs to be sufficient to fill a bath as quickly as possible and at a steady temperature.

