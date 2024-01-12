How much does a walk-in bathtub cost in 2024?
Thinking of investing in a walk-in bathtub? Here’s everything you need to know
With local authority grants available in the UK, installing a walk-in bathtub could be far cheaper than you think. A walk-in bathtub can make life considerably easier for people with a mobility issue or long-term illness. Instead of having to struggle in and out of a traditional tub, which normally involves stepping over and into the bath, a walk-in version has a watertight door which allows users to simply walk in. Many walk-in bathtubs also have a range of different features (such as water and air jets) to make the bathing experience more enjoyable.
Safety features like non-slip flooring, grab rails and a designated seat also make getting in and out of the tub much safer, reducing the risk of injury. However, installing a walk-in bathtub without a local authority grant can be a considerable investment.
Given that prices of walk-in versions range from £1,500 to £10,000 – and that doesn’t include the cost of installation – it’s important to understand what your best options are.
Curious about the cost of buying and installing one in your home? Read our detailed guide below. Depending on your circumstances, the cost could also be covered by a local authority grant (known as a Disabled Facilities Grant) designed to help those with disabilities adapt their home to make it more accessible.
How much does a walk-in bathtub cost in the UK?
There isn’t a “one-size or type fits all” solution because of the vast number of features, options and sizes on the market. Subsequently, it’s important to shop around as much as possible to ensure that you’re getting the best deal.
We’ve collated the following prices from different retailers below to give you an idea of the average costs:
An entry-level walk-in bathtub: prices start at £1,500
A wheelchair-accessible walk-in bathtub: prices range from £3,000 to £6,000
A hydrotherapy walk-in bathtub: prices range from £2,000 to £10,000
Typically we would expect to pay between £2,000 and £3,000 as seen in our top picks.
How to find walk-in bathtub prices
Whether you prefer to shop online or not, once you’ve decided upon your chosen features or narrowed down your choices, there are a number of different retailers that you can consult for prices.
From specialist companies who only sell walk-in bathtubs to local mobility equipment providers and home improvement stores, there’s an option for everyone.
Once you’ve got several quotes you can weigh up the benefits of purchasing from one retailer over another. For example, one company may include free delivery, while others may allow you to pay in instalments. This can be useful if you want to avoid the financial shock of paying for everything in one go.
How much does installation cost?
While some suppliers may include free installation, it’s also possible that you may have to hire your own contractors to take care of the installation process.
Installation costs could also vary depending on the area of the UK that you live in as well as the complexity of the job and the location of your bath and bathroom in your home.
However, as far as costs go, a good ballpark range for installation in the UK is somewhere between £500 and £2,000.
Can I get a grant to pay for a walk-in bathtub?
If you believe that installing a walk-in bathtub or making similar adaptations to your existing bathroom may be beneficial due to mobility issues or illness, you may be eligible for a Disabled Facilities Grant (not available in Scotland).
The Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) is a means-tested payment which could cover the whole cost and installation of a walk-in bathtub in your home. To find out more about the DFG, we’ve put together everything you need to know about it, as well as a step-by-step application guide.
In England the DFG is worth up to £30,000, while in Northern Ireland it’s slightly less, with a maximum award of £25,000. Those in Wales are able to claim a grand total of £36,000.
It’s worth noting that the DFG isn’t available in Scotland. However, there are similar equipment and adaptation support services which provide financial help with making modifications to your home.
Can I get a VAT discount?
You may also be eligible for a VAT discount if you have a disability or chronic illness that affects your mobility. If so, this will save you 20% of the cost of both the tub and any installation costs.
For example, if your walk-in bathtub cost £2,000, a VAT discount would save you £400. This might be a good option if you don’t qualify for the Disabled Facilities Grant because you earn above the means-tested amount, or if you live in Scotland.
How expensive is a typical water bill for a walk-in bathtub?
In 2023, the average UK water bill in England and Wales was around £448. If you already have a large bath in your home, it could take up to 250l to fill it, while an average bath will use around 170l.
Depending on its size, a walk-in bathtub will use around 150 to 240 litres of water – so its water usage is similar to that of a traditional bath and, subsequently, you could expect to pay around £1.20 a day (£438 per year) – which works out as slightly less than the UK average in England and Wales. You should also check that your existing boiler is able to heat the amount of water required for your new walk-in bath.
If you’re looking to pay even less, you may want to consider choosing a smaller model.
However, for many, these costs are completely worth it as switching to a walk-in bathtub can give the user their independence and confidence back; no more struggling or relying on another person for assistance. It’s possible that the benefits of splashing out make the costs far more justifiable.