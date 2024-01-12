How much does a walk-in bathtub cost in 2024?

With local authority grants available in the UK, installing a walk-in bathtub could be far cheaper than you think. A walk-in bathtub can make life considerably easier for people with a mobility issue or long-term illness. Instead of having to struggle in and out of a traditional tub, which normally involves stepping over and into the bath, a walk-in version has a watertight door which allows users to simply walk in. Many walk-in bathtubs also have a range of different features (such as water and air jets) to make the bathing experience more enjoyable.

Safety features like non-slip flooring, grab rails and a designated seat also make getting in and out of the tub much safer, reducing the risk of injury. However, installing a walk-in bathtub without a local authority grant can be a considerable investment.

To understand the different types of models that are available, we would recommend reading our best walk-in bathtubs article which breaks down our top picks by category. This should also give you an idea which type of bathtub would work best for you.

Given that prices of walk-in versions range from £1,500 to £10,000 – and that doesn’t include the cost of installation – it’s important to understand what your best options are.

Curious about the cost of buying and installing one in your home? Read our detailed guide below. Depending on your circumstances, the cost could also be covered by a local authority grant (known as a Disabled Facilities Grant) designed to help those with disabilities adapt their home to make it more accessible.