The popular Suri Toothbrush Prime Day deal IS good – but read this before you buy

The Suri Toothbrush is cheaper than ever for Prime Day, but we have some reservations

There’s been a bit of fuss about one specific electric toothbrush deal this Prime Day. The Suri Toothbrush is a newcomer with solid environmental credentials, and a relatively reasonable price that has dropped significantly this week – it’s now £56 at Amazon, down from an average of £69.

We rated the brush highly in our full Suri Toothbrush review, and I was certainly sucked in by this all-time low Prime Day price. But after a chat with another Expert Reviews team member, I think it’s important to point out a couple of key caveats before you or I commit to buying.

1. The charging port

Per our TV expert Andy White, who used the Suri Toothbrush review sample we received, Suri has some work to do on the design of its brush’s charging port. It’s a metallic magnetic affair, with two pins situated on the bottom of the brush connecting to a similar pair on the small charging dock.

Andy’s Suri Toothbrush met with an untimely demise: those pins are open to the elements, and he found that over time exposure to water left them corroded and unable to carry a current. We’ve since found Reddit threads complaining about the same issue.

Obviously, you can always be sure to avoid leaving the brush in wet environments, but ultimately a bathroom is one big water hazard!

2. The brush heads

Andy also had some trouble with Suri’s sustainably produced, recyclable toothbrush heads. They’re simply not as sturdy as the less environmentally friendly versions made by rivals, he says, and in the end he found that they were prone to breaking after prolonged use. The same Reddit thread above includes comments from individuals who have experienced the same thing.

You’ll want to replace your toothbrush heads regularly, of course – but maybe not after one snaps in your mouth.

3. The verdict

Fortunately, based on the research I’ve done, it seems that Suri’s customer service is strong. The brand is very happy to replace faulty toothbrushes or heads – even if the brush is out of warranty, they’ll seemingly replace it for a small fee.

So now you know – this is undeniably a good deal, but be sure you’re comfortable with the potential issues that may arise somewhere down the line.