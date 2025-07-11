There’s still time to grab this GHD Original Prime Day deal (barely)

Did you forget Prime Day was happening? Silly goose. But don't worry - this GHD Original deal still has life in it

Prime Day is nearing its end, and we’re all losing our marbles a bit here at Expert Reviews. But that doesn’t stop us from knowing a good deal when we see one – like this record-low price on the esteemed GHD Original hair straighteners, which in one form or other have been earning praise and accolades since 2001.

Right now, the GHD Originals are £88 at Amazon, down from an average of £119. These straighteners have never been cheaper on the site, according to our price-charting tool, which makes this a no-brainer of a recommendation – if you need a good entry point into the world of hair-straightening, don’t delay.

Why buy the GHD Original hair straighteners this Prime Day?

Quick, effective and straightforward to use

Glossy ceramic coating for smooth, even hair

Stylishly designed

The GHD Original straighteners feature on our roundup of the best GHD hair straighteners to buy as our favourite entry-level option. Our tester and expert Lise Smith praised the straighteners for their simplicity – simply allow them to heat up for 30 seconds and then go to town on your hair. The swivelling cord is well-designed and allows you to access every inch of your hair without issue.

With a “new” (at the time of publication) glossy ceramic coating ensuring a smooth, even finish that required fewer passes to achieve in testing, and GHD’s trademark sleek design tying everything together, it’s easy to see why Lise felt the Originals were worthy of a position on our roundup.

Are there any drawbacks?

Nope! Lise felt that for the price, the GHD Original hair straighteners were effectively perfect – unsurprising, given that they’ve been gradually improving for over 20 years.

Of course, you could splash an extra £60 on the GHD Platinum Plus, which are our favourite GHD straighteners overall – they’re on offer for a record-low £144 at Amazon right now, so you’d be forgiven for plumping for them instead. They have a more intuitive wishbone design and use predictive heating to adjust the temperature of the plates, so you don’t accidentally overdo it.

For our money, however, the GHD Originals reign supreme as the value choice.