The Peanut Li is a modern, fast-charging and portable take on one of Wahl’s most popular clippers

Our rating Reviewed price £90 £83.43

Wahl’s original Peanut is one of the most common sights in North American barber shops. Famed for its reliability and robust construction, it’s a corded electric shaver that has been taming manes for over 30 years.

Despite no longer looking anything like a peanut (the original was a cartoonish take on the legume), Wahl has resurrected the name in a new, Lithium-Ion powered clipper that promises the same punchy performance in a more portable package.

The modern incarnation weighs only 113g and the lightweight, svelte design makes it very easy to self-trim both facial and body hair. It is all wrapped in an ergonomically-designed plastic chassis that can be used by both professional barbers and amateurs alike.

Wahl Peanut Li review: What do you get for the money?

The Peanut Li costs £90 directly from Wahl (though you might be able to get it a fraction cheaper at Amazon). There is an option to purchase a package that includes a table-top charging cradle, but this tends to see the price tickle the £120 mark, which isn’t particularly good value for money.

Despite the huge display box, the standard package (as tested here) merely includes the clipper itself, a USB-C charging cable, four comb guards (grades 1 to 4), some lubricating oil and a small, very cheap-feeling cleaning brush.

There is little in the way of accessories on offer, and those wanting bespoke body hair attachments, eyebrow and nose hair trimmers should probably look elsewhere.

Instead, the money goes on Wahl’s blade technology, which is very good, as well as the Lithium Ion battery. The latter provides a runtime of 110-minutes and ultra-rapid charging of just 20 minutes, which is among the best in the business.

With professional barbers and hairdressers in mind, the ability to plug in for just a few minutes and add a serious amount of runtime is a boon, as it allows these clippers to be used all day, every day.

How well does it shave?

Wahl says the Peanut Li sticks with the same blade technology that it always has, with a powerful 7,000rpm motor that makes it just as efficient as the original corded Peanut at ploughing through thick hair.

It’s relatively quiet for a clipper that boasts this sort of power, certainly a lot quieter than similar corded models, yet it’s capable of de-bulking thicker hair with ease. However, the blade is only 32.5mm wide, so it can only clear a relatively small patch of hair at the time.

There are better dedicated clippers out there for this sort of work, as the Peanut Li is really designed for more precise cutting – trimming around the ears and nape of the neck for example.

It works equally well on body hair: the 0.5mm guardless cutting length is plenty short enough to trim beards right back down to stubble and rid rogue arm or leg hair with ease.

Those wanting a really clean facial shave will be much better off with a foil shaver, such as those on our best electric shavers list, as these will be able to trim hair almost back to the skin. But for a quick beard tidy-up, the Wahl Peanut Li works nicely.

During testing, I found it managed to cut facial hair back without causing too much irritation. But then again, it didn’t offer a close enough shave to leave my skin complaining anyway.

It was also used during a hair cut to tidy up the neck and areas around the ears, proving smooth and comfortable enough to do so without any major irritation. As part of my tests, I gave it to my barber to use, and they commented on how nicely the modern Peanut felt in the hand and trimmed hair.

How easy is it to clean?

The Peanut Li is about as simple to clean as they come. The small brush that’s provided is all that’s needed to clear debris away from the blade itself after a shaving session.

The cutting head comes away from the body with a gentle pushing action, which allows the motor mechanism to be cleared of debris. Wahl doesn’t state whether or not the unit is waterproof, nor does it mention running it under water to clean it thoroughly.

Instead, it’s best to invest in a dedicated anti-bacterial clipper spray, such as Barbicide Clippercide, that costs around £7 for a can.

Removing the clipper blade is a nice touch, as it means the blades can be replaced in the future if they become dull (a spare trimmer blade will cost you £18 from Wahl), but the entire mechanism feels very flimsy. During testing, I got the impression that it wouldn’t take much to damage the tiny clip that holds the blade in place.

The same can be said for the chassis of the clipper itself. Dropping it on a tiled bathroom floor would likely lead to some serious damage, though I wasn’t willing to put this to the test.

How is the battery life?

There are three handy LED lights on the front of the Peanut Li that indicate charge status, but it will take some serious shaving sessions to get anywhere near the stated 110-minute runtime.

During testing, the unit was fully charged straight out of the box, so could be used immediately. Even after taking care of two hair cuts (chiefly for tidying up around the ears and neck) and several facial shaves, the Peanut Li still indicated that it had a full state-of-charge.

In fact, it took me a full week of shaving before one of these three LEDs was extinguished, indicating I’d made a dent in the battery life – such is the power of its lithium-ion battery. It’s arguably what sets it apart from cheaper rivals and goes a long way to justify the price.

There’s also a handy travel lock function that means it won’t go off in your bag if you’re taking it away on business trips or holidays.

Plus, the chassis of the shaver isn’t a sealed unit like some cheaper rivals, with two screws at the back allowing access to the battery so it can be replaced or at least more easily recycled at the end of its life.

Should you buy the Wahl Peanut Li Cordless Trimmer?

If you want a monster runtime, excellent portability and a lightweight ease-of-use, the Wahl Peanut Li is an excellent little clipper that can be used to tame beards and tidy up hair.

It’s capable of finishing a full hair cut, but the slim blade means that this would take some time to achieve, and the four comb guards aren’t really enough to achieve a precise fade. Major de-bulking is also best left to a dedicated clipper, rather than a precision trimmer like this one.

While the Peanut Li’s Lithium Ion tech offers among the best runtimes going, Wahl is charging a hefty amount for it. As solid as the battery life is, £90 feels relatively steep when you can pick up a truly professional tool for similar money.

Some alternatives I’d recommend include the Super X-Metal Series or Cordless Super Motor Skeleton Trimmer from BaByliss and the JRL Fresh Fade line-up, as well as Supreme Vader. These are all much chunkier units, but their build quality is second to none and they offer far more control over cutting length thanks to compatibility with common comb guards or quick-adjust levers at the side.

As an all-round trimmer, the Wahl Peanut Li is light, easy to use and portable, but it feels expensive for what it is.

