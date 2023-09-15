Best concealer 2023: Banish blemishes, conceal dark circles and hide redness

Concealer is the can’t-live-without sidekick to foundation – that little extra bit of insurance for our skin. Whether you like to team it with your base to create an all-over even finish, or just want to hide the odd blemish in a hurry, concealer saves the day in one quick dab, slick and blend.

But not everyone is content with their concealer. If the formula’s too dry, your skin can look caked and crusty. Too oily a formula wipes off within minutes. And let’s not even talk about the ones that gather in the lines of the face. Here’s our list of the only concealers you need to know about – taking in each one’s special qualities, and catering for all skin types and preferences. If you’re in the market for a new concealer, read on for the best of the best.

How to choose the best concealer for your skin

What factors should I think about when buying my concealer?

The first thing to consider is formula. If you have oily skin, the best formula to go for is oil-free, which will help to flatten the look of blemishes instead of accentuating them. If you have dry skin, opt for a creamy formula that will help to hydrate at the same time as concealing the problem. Aside from that, think about what you want to use your concealer for. A denser texture, for example, will work harder at hiding pigmentation, while a more fluid texture is ideal for thinner skin under the eyes.

How much should I spend?

The experts say you shouldn’t spend more on your concealer than you do on your foundation. A concealer is a supporting act, meant to either enhance your base or cover up and contour only selected areas of the face. While it’s important to buy the right one for your needs, this shouldn’t be where the majority of your budget goes.

What other things do I need to think about?

Think about application method: how do you prefer to apply your concealer, and in what circumstances will you be using it? If you like to get stuck in, you might choose a pot that you can dab your finger into. But an on-the-go girl may prefer a different approach, to keep mess (and bacteria transmission) to a minimum. If you’re a fan of precision, choose a concealer with a doe-foot applicator for hard-to-reach areas, which you can then blend with a brush.

How we test concealers

At Expert Reviews, we know that hands-on testing delivers the most complete overview of a product. As such, we personally test all of the concealers in the roundup, following the directions on the packaging.

We first note the formulation of the product – whether it’s a cream, gel or liquid – and use the concealer as directed, noting its effects in terms of reduction of under-eye circles, success in concealing spots, blemishes or hyperpigmentation, and effectiveness at highlighting areas of the face. We then wear the concealer over the course of a typical day and note any caking, flaking or dryness, and determine how long a single application of concealer lasts. We also note the fragrance, how comfortable the product feels on the skin – particularly on the delicate under-eye area – and the overall ease of use, including how much of the product is required to achieve the desired effect.

The best concealers you can buy in 2023

1. Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer: Best concealer for dark circles

Price: £24 | Buy now from John Lewis & Partners

Nars’ brightening, skin-enhancing, smoothing liquid formula is so good that you could skip the foundation, and just apply it directly to the bits that need covering up. The doe-foot applicator makes it easy to pinpoint these areas, and every time you pull it out of the container there’s a generous amount of product to play with.