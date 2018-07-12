The best false eyelashes to buy in 2022

One of the quickest and simplest ways to make your eyes stand out is by adding length and volume to the lashes. Longer, thicker lashes frame and define the eyes, making them appear wider and more awake. A slick of mascara is a simple way to achieve a more defined lash, but for a more eye-poppingly glamorous style, a pair of false eyelashes will take your look to the next level.

Regularly spotted on the red carpet and Instagram alike, false eyelashes have become increasingly popular in recent years and come in a variety of weights and lengths from full-on fluffy glamour to natural, light and wispy. If you’re looking for just a little added definition at the corners of the eyes, individual lashes will help you add the length you want just where you want it; and if you’re interested in the idea of longer lashes but have never got on very well with lash glue then there are pre-glued and magnetic options that make sticking on false lashes easier than ever.

With a bit of practice, you’ll be able to apply your false lashes in a few short minutes for a flirty, fluttery, long-lashed look suitable for evening or daytime. Read below for the best false eyelashes for any occasion.

How to buy the best false eyelashes for you

What kinds of false eyelashes are there?

False eyelashes are produced by moulding a material into hair-like shapes and applying it to a backing strip, which is glued to the natural lash line. Most false eyelashes are made from a synthetic material like polyester, but may also be made of human hair or mink. Higher-quality lashes using natural, rather than synthetic, materials usually look more natural and feel more comfortable than polyester lashes. Do check the material before you make you purchase if you are vegan or allergic to animal products.

False lashes are typically sold with a small tube of glue to be applied to the lash before fixing it in place (see below). Pre-glued lashes come with the glue already applied to the backing strip, so all you have to do is press them into place. If you find glue messy or tricky to apply, magnetic lashes allow you to skip the adhesive altogether in favour of tiny, lightweight magnets.

Do I need to buy false eyelash glue separately?

Most false eyelash sets will come with a small tube of glue, but the quality of the glue can be rather hit-and-miss. If you wear false eyelashes often, it can be a good idea to invest in a reliable eyelash glue. Our favourite is the Duo Eyelash Adhesive, which is a waterproof, non-irritating and super-strong adhesive that will keep your false eyelashes in place all day.

How do I apply false eyelashes?

When you first open a new pair of false eyelashes, remove the lashes from the packaging and place them (without glue) along your natural lash line to check they sit comfortably on your eyelid. If the lash strip is too long, trim with a pair of nail scissors so it fits snugly in place without any excess width. It’s up to you whether you apply false lashes before or after the rest of your makeup. You may find it easier to add lashes at the end once the rest of your look is in place.

When you’re ready to apply the lashes, apply a thin layer or lash glue along the backing strip and wait around 30 seconds for the glue to become tacky. This prevents the lashes from sliding around as you apply them, which may happen if the glue is still wet. Looking down into a mirror, keep your eyes open and hold the false lash in the centre. Carefully place it against your natural lash line, as close to the base of your own lashes as you can.

From there, press the ends of the false lash into place. You can use a pair of round-topped tweezers or a cotton bud to help press the lashes snugly into your natural lash line. If you find one corner of the false lash has escaped, add a very small amount of extra glue using a cotton bud to coax it back into place. Finally, pinch your real lashes into the false lash using finger and thumb to blend them together and encourage the false lash to sit correctly.

To remove false eyelashes gently after use, apply a little eye makeup remover with a cotton bud to help dissolve the glue before peeling the lashes carefully away from the eyelid. Store your lashes in the case they came in and, with proper care, synthetic lashes can be reused four or five times, and natural hair lashes can be reused 20 to 30 times.

The best false eyelashes to buy

1. Ardell Demi Wispies: Best false eyelashes

Price: £5.50 | Buy now from Amazon



Beloved of Insta-influencers and makeup artists alike, Ardell’s classic Demi Wispies are our go-to lash for subtle glam. The lashes create a striking look that elevates your natural lashes without being too thick or heavy. Made from 100% natural human hair, the lashes are knotted and feathered by hand for a pretty, fluttery finish. The mixed length lashes have flared outer corners that instantly boost volume, define and lift. Ideal for all eye shapes, Ardell’s Wispies will add a touch of glamour to your everyday or party looks. If you love them as much as we expect you to, you’ll want to know that a pack of four pairs costs less than £20.

2. MAC false eyelashes no. 89 “Megastar”: Best false eyelashes for red-carpet glamour

Price: £12.50 | Buy now from Look Fantastic



If you’re looking for all-out glamour for a party or special event, the dense black fans on MAC’s Megastar lashes will add instant drama to your eyes. The thin and flexible band makes the lashes easy to apply, and the crisscross lash design adds volume and plenty of length. Bold and dramatic, Megastar lashes are definitely not for shrinking violets, but if you want your eyes to be the focus of your look, these handmade synthetic lashes will make them stand out and then some.

Buy now from Look Fantastic

3. Eylure Luxe Trinket Lashes: Best false eyelashes for a natural look

Price: £10 | Buy now from Boots



Want a mink eyelash look without the mink? Fluffy, soft and oh-so-natural, these cruelty-free mink-effect lashes have a wispy, natural look and are light and comfortable to wear all day. The Trinket lashes have a tapered design that seamlessly blends with your own eyelashes for a bright, doe-eyed look, and although it’s designed to look and feel like mink hair, the Luxe Collection uses a synthetic material that's cruelty-free and vegan.

Eylure's Trinket false eyelashes are perfect for adding a little oomph to your natural lashes, whatever your eye shape. They are lightweight, silky and glossy, and we also found that the lash glue included in the kit did a great job of keeping the eyelashes in place.

Buy now from Boots

4. Lux Lashes London Roar Lashes: Best value for money false eyelashes

Price: £10 | Buy now from Lux Lashes



Not necessarily the cheapest lashes on the market, these are our pick for best value. If you want premium, standout lashes without paying premium prices, look no further than Lux Lashes London. The brand’s range of 3D and 4D lashes look and feel great, and our favourites are these Roar lashes. They combine a great price with a luxury feel and a dramatic look that doesn't overpower your eyes or your eyeshadow. Made from cruelty-free faux mink, the lashes can be reused up to 25 times with proper care and storage.

If you’re in the market for a budget lash, Lux Lashes London has a fantastic range of everyday, faux mink lashes that start at just £3.50.

Buy now from Lux Lashes

5. Eylure Pre-glued Fluttery Intense lashes: Best pre-glued false eyelashes

Price: £6 | Buy now from Lookfantastic



If you don’t feel confident applying lash glue, you can skip the glueing step with these pre-glued lashes from Eyelure. Style 175 has a medium-dense crisscrossed lash style, adding volume and definition for a cat-eyed look; Eylure also has a Fluttery Light version (style 011) suitable for a more natural daytime look. To use, simply peel the lashes carefully from the packaging and apply using tweezers or a cotton bud to gently press into place. The cushioned band is comfortable on the eyelid and the lashes are vegan and cruelty-free.

Buy now from Lookfantastic

6. House of Lashes Le Petit Trip: Best individual false eyelashes

Price: £11 | Buy now from House of Beauty



With individual eyelashes, you can create a custom look that’s perfect for any occasion. Amp up the volume for a night out, or channel a pretty, barely-there look during the day. With the House of Lashes Le Petit Trip, any look is achievable. The set comes with 30 knot-free, tapered clusters in a short, medium and long length. They’re made using human hair for a natural finish that will blend easily with your own lashes.

To use, simply apply a small blob of glue at the tip of each lash and use some tweezers to place the clusters along your lash line. For natural-looking fullness, use the short length in the inner corner, the mid-length at the centre, and the longer clusters at the outer edge for a flared finish. The Le Petit Trip set comes with adhesive and a handy remover, and the lashes can be reshaped and reused.

Buy now from House of Beauty

7. Lola’s Lashes Rose Quartz magnetic lashes: Best magnetic false eyelashes

Price: £20 | Buy now from Look Fantastic



Pre-glued lashes are one good option if you find the glue part of false eyelashes tricky or messy. Another is magnetic lashes, which use small and very lightweight magnets to attach the lashes securely to the eyelid. Lola’s Lashes use a proprietary magnetic eyeliner (sold separately) to create the base for the lashes, which then simply snap into place on the eyeliner. They can then be easily adjusted.

We’ve opted for the long and fluffy Rose Quartz lashes for a wispy day-to-evening look. For a more glamorous statement, try the lashes in Diamond or full-bodied Amber. Lola’s Lashes feel very comfortable on the eyelid and stay in place well, even in windy, wet or humid weather, and can be cleaned and reused over 30 times. If you’ve never quite got on with glue, these could be the false lashes to change your mind and makeup routine.

Buy now from Look Fantastic

8. Lilly Lashes Miami 3D Mink: Best luxury false eyelashes

Price: £30 | Buy now from Beauty Bay



Lilly Lashes’ volume-boosting, super-lengthening Miami 3D lashes aren’t for the faint-hearted: they’re the go-to lash of the Kardashian-Jenner clan for good reason. While the effect is dramatic, the lashes themselves are lightweight and comfortable, with a slimline lash band that sits seamlessly along the lash line. At £30, the Miami 32 Mink lashes are expensive, but considering you can reuse them up to 30 times, they offer good value for money. The lashes are also available in a cruelty-free faux-mink version. For an Insta-worthy finish, we’d wear these show-stopping falsies with a strong smokey eye and glossy nude lip.

Buy now from Beauty Bay