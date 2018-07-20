Best perfume 2022: Find your perfect scent with our favourite perfumes - plus early Black Friday deals

We know that everyone's idea of the best perfume is different; some prefer it sweet and mellow, while others are drawn to stronger, heady scents. Whatever your preferences, a spritz of your signature scent can leave you feeling refreshed, put together and ready to tackle the day ahead. Whether it's a date, job interview or night out, that finishing touch of an invigorating citrus or sensual musk fragrance can give you the confidence you need to make a great first impression.

To help you find that perfect match, we've searched low and high to find the best perfumes for a variety of tastes. No matter if you're looking for a perfect staple scent or something fancy for special occasions, below we’ve compiled a list of our favourites, featuring classics from the likes of Tom Ford to popular launches from Narciso Rodriguez and Gucci.

Save up to 20% off on select fragrances with John Lewis's Black Friday perfume offer John Lewis is currently offering up to 20% off on a host of fragrances from top brands such Paco Rabanne, Yves Saint Laurent, Hugo Boss, Dior, Gucci and more. Included in this offer are some of our favourite perfumes, such as Tom Ford's Black Orchid, which is reviewed below. John Lewis Buy Now

Best perfume: At a glance

Best floral option: Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede | Buy now

Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede | Best natural-smelling option: Gucci Bloom | Buy now

Gucci Bloom | Best summery option: Narciso Rodriguez Poudrée | Buy now

Narciso Rodriguez Poudrée | Best unisex option: Tom Ford Black Orchid | Buy now

Tom Ford Black Orchid | Best earthy option: Charlotte Tilbury Scent of a Dream | Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury Scent of a Dream | Best berry-rich option: Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire | Buy now

How to choose the best perfume for you

What perfume should I buy?

Wearing perfume is a form of self-expression, communicating plenty about you as a person. As such, picking a scent is no more complicated than choosing a fragrance you like. Considering it will be following you around all day, every day, there’s nothing worse than an overbearing scent that you quickly grow tired of.

READ NEXT: The best mascaras

But you don’t necessarily have to stick to one signature scent. Build a fragrance wardrobe, with a range of perfumes that will set the mood for a particular day. Wear a seductive musk or oriental scent on a first date; a fun, fruity number will be perfect for days (and nights) out; and delicate florals will work well as your everyday go-to.

What is the difference between parfam and eau de toilettes?

Perfumes are the big sister to light and delicate eau de toilettes. Perfumes are pricier, since they have a higher concentration of fragrance oil to alcohol. This means that a tiny dab on your wrist and neck will last for up to eight hours. Some perfumes can still be detected on the skin 48 hours after application.

But we’re fans of eau de toilettes, too. They’re a great alternative to perfume if you’re drawn to subtle fragrances and would rather save a little money. Just be warned that you can spritz your way through a bottle of eau de toilette pretty quickly.

The best perfumes to buy in 2022

1. Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede: A musky floral perfume

Price: From £50 (30ml) | Buy now from John Lewis



Want to leave a lasting impression? Jo Malone’s beautifully fragrant Peony & Blush Suede lingers long after you’ve left the room. Striking the perfect balance between floral, fruity and sensual, the perfume’s heart notes of peony, rose and honey mix with velvety suede and a hint of red apple for a fresh and flirty scent. Housed in Jo Malone’s signature glass bottle, a spritz of Peony & Blush Suede will instantly give you that well-put-together feel.

You could even create a custom scent, pairing Peony and Blush Suede with one of Jo Malone’s other fragrances. We think it sits particularly well with Grapefruit, which provides a fresh and citrusy kick. This bespoke combining of perfumes offers the possibility of crafting your own signature scent, which could be the stunning final touch to your wedding day or any special occasion.

Top notes: Red apple; Heart notes: Peony, rose and honey; Base note: Suede

2. Gucci Bloom: A fresh, clean and natural-smelling perfume

Price: From £55 (30ml) | Buy now from Argos



If you’re a fan of a well-designed perfume bottle, one that will sit proud alongside others on your dresser, then you’ll want to feast your eyes on Gucci Bloom. Presented in a powder pink lacquered bottle with a minimalist, monochrome applique label, it’s the chicest bottle of the bunch. And the perfume? Bloom is a beautifully rich and feminine scent with top notes of rangoon creeper – a unique flower discovered in South India. This “blooming” scent is enhanced with heart notes of fresh jasmine bud and base notes of natural tuberose.

Yes, Gucci Bloom is pricey, but if you’re a fan of florals who appreciates the finer things, it’s a little bit of luxury that you won’t regret.

Top notes: Rangoon creeper; Heart notes: Jasmine bud; Base notes: Natural tuberose

3. Narciso Rodriguez Poudrée: A sweet, summery jasmine-heavy perfume

Price: From £50 (30ml) | Buy now from John Lewis



Light and airy, the Narciso Rodriguez Poudrée eau de parfum is a delicate scent that softly lingers on the skin all day. Ideal for summer weddings or picnics in the park, this long-lasting perfume’s heart note of powdery musk blends beautifully with hints of white jasmine petals, delicate Bulgarian rose and woody white cedar. Ideal for people who want a subtle fragrance that isn’t overwhelming; those seeking a floral that makes a statement would be better opting for Opium or Peony & Blush Suede.

Our thoughts? Narciso Rodriguez Poudrée is a timeless, feminine scent that’s perfect for everyday wear. Just keep the dinky, blush-coloured bottle in your handbag to top up on the go.

Top notes: White jasmine and Bulgarian rose; Heart notes: Musk; Base notes: White and black cedar with vetiver

4. Tom Ford Black Orchid: A complex unisex fragrance with spicy undertones

Price: From £58 (30ml) | Buy now from John Lewis



Tom Ford is famous for its iconic style and glamour, so it comes as no surprise that the brand tops our list as the best perfume to wear on a first date. Black Orchid is rich, dark and alluring, and the perfect scent to capture attention.

A mix of fresh orchid and green lotus, fruity blackcurrant, musky patchouli and woody vetiver with warming base notes of vanilla, chocolate and amber, Black Orchid is a complex and intoxicating scent that will certainly have many people enquiring about the scent you’re wearing. Coming to you in a sleek and fluted black glass bottle, a spritz of Black Orchid will give you an instant boost of confidence.

Top notes: Jasmine, gardenia, blackcurrant, lemon, bergamot, mandarin and tuber; Heart notes: Orchid, spicy notes, fruity notes and lotus; Base notes: Vetiver, patchouli, sandalwood, incense, amber, chocolate and vanilla

5. Charlotte Tilbury Scent Of A Dream: A fruity, earthy scent that changes throughout the day

Price: From £49 (30ml) | Buy now from Charlotte Tilbury





Charlotte Tilbury has bottled the secret to seduction with her Scent Of A Dream perfume. It’s a truly beautiful fragrance, combining uplifting citrus and intoxicating floral extracts with musky patchouli and the bite of spicy black pepper. The art-deco inspired glass bottle wins major bonus points, giving the perfume a glamorous, old-Hollywood feel. It fittingly reminds us of a magic potion, too.

But it’s the ‘magic molecules’ that really set Scent Of A Dream apart from the rest. The perfume’s Hedione, Iso E Super and Ambroxan will amplify and enhance the natural pheromones in your skin to create an intoxicating scent that’s unique to you.

Top notes: Lemon, peach, black pepper, saffron, mandarin, bergamot; Heart notes: Tuberose, jasmine, frankincense, hedione, violet, muguet, orange flower, rose oil, tea rose, green ivy and magnolia; Base notes: Patchouli, ambroxan, precious woods, citrus, amber, castoreum and musks

6. Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire: A warming, berry-rich scent for summer nights

Price: From £70 (50ml) | Buy now from Feel Unique



Our roundup of the best perfumes wouldn’t be complete without a fruity number, and our pick of the bunch has to be Guerlain’s La Petite Robe Noire. This fruity/floral mix first hits you with black cherry, sweet almond, berries and fresh bergamot, drying with a hint of rose, tonka bean and smoky black tea.

Making the perfect gift, Guerlain’s perfume comes in a heart-shaped, pink ombre bottle that features an illustration of a little black dress. Fresh, young and flirty – with a spritz of La Petite Robe Noire you’ll be ready to have fun and let loose.

Top notes: Black cherry, almond, bergamot and berries; Heart notes: rose; Base notes: Tonka bean, liquorice, black tea and patchouli

Buy now from Feel Unique