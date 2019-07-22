Best facial steamer 2023: Unclog pores, hydrate the skin and clear blocked sinuses with the best facial steamers

Facial steamers product a warm condensation that flushes away the toxins and dirt that are clogging the skin by opening up your pores and making you sweat. For best results — and to be sure no nasties are making their way back into your pores — wash your face with a cleansing facial wash before and immediately after using a steamer. This is most important for acne-prone skin since sweating can lead to further breakouts if the skin isn’t properly cleaned.

What’s better, facial steamers are a great way to improve circulation and clear blocked sinuses if you’re feeling a little bunged-up. Look out for models that are compatible with essential oils to really feel the benefit.

What features should I look out for?

Basic facial steamers cost under £20 but we’d recommend spending a little extra to make the most of some handy features. For starters, it’s worth investing in a facial steamer that comes with a built-in timer to save you from exposing overheating your skin or keeping an eye on the clock. If you’ve got sensitive skin, an appliance with an adjustable steam control might prove useful, while inhaler attachments are great if you suffer from blocked sinuses a lot.

Is it safe to use on my skin?

As mentioned above, steaming your face benefits most skin types (whether you’re dry, oily or a bit of both). However, those that suffer from rosacea, eczema or redness might find that the hot steam will exacerbate their condition even more. Before including a facial steamer in your skincare routine it’s worth checking with your doctor or dermatologist.

How we test facial steamers

At Expert Reviews, we know that hands-on testing delivers the most complete information about a product. As such, we personally test all the facial steamers we review, following the instructions in the manual.

We start by confirming the weight and dimensions of the product, any additional items included in the box, and any recommendations for use. We highlight any different time and temperature modes, too. Then we move on to using the steamer as directed on clean skin, evaluating how comfortable it is in use (using the different settings, if applicable) and how effective the steamer proves at cleansing and hydrating the face. As well as evaluating how the skin feels immediately after use, and following a few hours, we note the benefits – if any – to skin clarity, hydration and health with repeated use.

The best facial steamers you can buy in 2023

1. Visiq Facial Sauna: Best budget facial steamer

Price: £20 | Buy now from Argos

To save your skin from getting dehydrated and turning pink (never a good look), the Visiq Facial Sauna features an LED indicator that’ll let you know when your skin is close to overheating. You won’t find different modes that’ll tailor the time and temperature on this steamer but there’s the option to adjust how steamy your treatment is (ranging from 1 to 3). We’d advise starting on 1 and working your way up to give your skin a chance to adjust.

But how does it perform? After a few treatments your skin should look clear and radiant with a smoother texture and fewer acne flare-ups. To keep your pores in tip-top condition, you should follow treatment with a salicylic acid cleanser and toner to rebalance your skin and make sure it’s squeaky clean, and naturally whatever moisturiser or serum that’s best suited to your skin type. There’s no need to fork out on facials when you can do it yourself with the Visiq Facial Sauna – all for just £20, too.

Buy now from Argos