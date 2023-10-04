Best waterproof eyeliner 2023: Keep your eyes defined with these water-resistant liners

Black streaks running down your face after getting caught in a rainstorm; trying desperately not to get your face wet in the pool; coming home to find that your eye makeup has smudged everywhere except where you applied it – these are all common plights of eyeliner enthusiasts.

But there’s a solution, and that solution is waterproof eyeliner. Specifically formulated to stay in place no matter what life throws at it, you can finally go on a night out without rushing to the bathroom mirror to reapply, or lounge by the pool without fretting about the raccoon eyes that are developing. Not all eyeliners deliver on this promise, however, so we’ve collected some the best along with key advice about how to choose the perfect one for you.

Best waterproof eyeliner: At a glance

How to choose the best waterproof eyeliner for you

What type of liner is best for me?

The answer here depends on two things – the effect you want to create and the way you naturally apply your eyeliner. That latter demonstrates how personal makeup can be, and how one type of eyeliner can be perfect for one person but feel totally wrong for another. With waterproof eyeliner, especially, it’s important to be happy with both the formulation and the mode of application for a chosen product.

READ NEXT: The best makeup removers

Liquid eyeliners, for example, are the best option for those who want to create a precise, flawless finish, perhaps with a flick or other artful flourish. Felt-tip style pens make it even easier to achieve the look, while gel liners require a separate brush. Then there are kohl pencils and twist-up liners, which lend themselves much more to blending and smudging (before they are dry, of course) for a smokey eye look.

How much should I spend?

Finding the perfect waterproof eyeliner doesn’t have to be expensive, with most variations priced in the £10-£20 range. Liquid eyeliners tend to be slightly more expensive than their pencil counterparts (which you can easily grab for under £5), and gel liners even more so. It’s also worth considering how long a product will last you – while pens can run dry, pencils can be sharpened and reused dozens of times if you’re careful.