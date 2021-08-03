Best clip-in hair extensions 2023: Get longer, thicker hair in an instant

Non-Remy human hair may be collected from multiple sources and even include fallen hair collected from the floor. As a result, the cuticles will not be aligned and hair will appear less shiny and tangle more easily.

Extensions made from human hair are cut and coloured before application. Human hair extensions can be coloured and heat-styled in the same way as your own hair.

Hair extensions may be made from synthetic hair, which is typically made from nylon, polyester or acrylic. Synthetic extensions are a lower-cost alternative best suited to occasional wear and tend to have a super-shiny finish, which is less natural than that of real hair, and colour choices tend to be more limited. It’s also not possible to heat-style or colour synthetic hair. If you’d like to wear your clip-ins regularly, human hair has a more natural appearance and is easier to care for in the long term. If you only plan to wear clip-in extensions for a single event, however, synthetic extensions are a cost-effective option.

Whether human or synthetic, the hair is attached to a base strip made of silicone or fabric, which then clips into the wearer’s own hair near the scalp.

How do I apply my clip-in hair extensions?

Clip-in hair extensions are simple to apply, but there are a few tips to be aware of that will help you ensure they look their best. First, brush your hair to ensure a smooth base for your clip-ins, then section the hair. For a full set of clip-ins you’ll be working from the bottom of the head to the top, so section out the back of your hair and place the rest in a ponytail or loose bun.

Clip in your hairpiece, starting with the middle clip, then stretch the band gently towards the hairline before clipping the sides to ensure a smooth line with no bumps. Work up the hair from the bottom and back of the head towards the top. Clip the hair as close to the roots as possible to ensure good blending with your own hair, and finish by brushing through once again and checking that no base strips are visible.

To care for your clip-ins between uses, wash them carefully in lukewarm water with your usual shampoo and conditioner, brush gently and hang up to air dry.

Are there any drawbacks to using clip-in hair extensions?

Clip-in hair extensions are a great temporary and non-damaging way to change your hair’s look. Clip-ins should not be worn overnight, however, so you’ll need to remove them at the end of each day and clip them in again next morning. Clip-ins are also not suitable for swimming or wearing in the shower. If you’re looking for longer-term length and volume, or hair extensions that you can wear while swimming or sleeping, a semi-permanent or permanent option may suit you better.

Clip-in hair extensions should last for six months to a year with good care, after which the base strip and the hair itself may begin to show signs of wear.

How much should I spend?

As with almost any beauty product, there’s a wide range of prices for clip-in hair extensions, with smaller hairpieces made of synthetic hair starting at less than £30 and full-head sets made of 100% Virgin Remy hair selling for over £500. How much you spend will depend on how often you would like to wear your extensions, whether you’re looking for a single weft or a full set, and the length of your chosen hairstyle. We’ve included options at a range of price points below, so you can find the clip-ins that best suit your desired look and budget.

How we test clip-in hair extensions

We test all of the clip-in hair extensions we review, either at home or during a salon product demonstration. We use the clip-ins as recommended on medium-length hair and keep them in place for a typical day.

During testing, we confirm the length of the extensions, the material from which they’re made, the method of application, and the range of colour options available. We note how long it takes to apply a full head of clip-in extensions (or individual hairpiece), taking into account the length and number of wefts; we also evaluate the overall ease of application, how secure and comfortable the extensions feel once clipped in and how well the extensions blend in with natural hair. Finally, we assess how comfortable the extensions feel over the course of a typical day, and how easy they are to remove and store.

The best clip-in hair extensions you can buy in 2023

1. Beauty Works Double Hair Set: best hair extensions for volume

Price when reviewed: From £162 | Check price at Beauty Works

These extra-thick clip-in hair extensions from Beauty Works are perfect for adding volume to finer hair. Made from 100% Remy human hair, the extensions come in a variety of shades from ice-blonde to ebony black, and are soft, natural-looking and easy to apply. The Double Hair Set contains a generous 180g of hair, which is more than a standard full-head set, to give you thick and voluminous hair. A silicone coating on the clips feels comfortable and cushions your own hair against breakage. For a glamorous, high-volume look, this clip-in set is a good investment.

Key specs – Hair type: 100% Remy; Lengths available: 18in, 20in, 22in, 26in

