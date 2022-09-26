There aren’t many brands out there that we’d refer to as revolutionary, but having changed the business of beauty consumerism, Beauty Pie deserves to be applauded.

Launched in 2016, Beauty Pie, along with the likes of The Ordinary, was part of a new wave of brands out to disrupt the beauty industry, giving consumers access to high-end skincare and makeup formulas without the luxury mark-up. It’s the brainchild of entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore (the industry powerhouse behind a number of other successful brands, including Soap & Glory, Bliss Spa and FitFlop), whose mission was to make high-end beauty accessible to all.

And the formulas really are high end. Thanks to their innovative ingredient technology and impressive results, many of the products – the Super Healthy Skin Body Crème and the JapanFusion Genius Lift Elixir to name two – have swiftly attained cult status.

So how can you get your hands on these star products? Read on to discover our pick of the best Beauty Pie products for 2022, but first here’s an explainer on how it all works.

Best Beauty Pie products: At a glance

How to choose the best Beauty Pie products for you

How does Beauty Pie work?

You can visit the website and purchase Beauty Pie products as a “guest” for the typical retail price (for instance, the price you’d expect to pay any other luxury brand for a product of the same quality), or you can sign up for an annual membership and purchase products at a reduced cost – some offering savings of up to 75%.

But how is Beauty Pie able to offer its products so cheaply? Well, once you strip back all the frills that often come with high-end beauty – celeb campaigns, luxury shop fronts, fancy packaging and retailer margins – Beauty Pie can offer its customers cutting-edge skincare at factory prices.

How much does Beauty Pie cost?

Membership costs £59 for the year (that’s less than £5 per month), for which you not only get access to insider prices, but also to special members-only products and free delivery on orders that contain seven items or more. There’s also no limit to how many products you can purchase.

Is Beauty Pie worth it?

If you’re asking whether the products are actually any good, then yes. Most people find that they recoup the cost of their annual membership on their first order.

But, yes – we get it: in a world of seemingly endless skincare ranges and makeup collections, it can be difficult to navigate the products that your skin really needs – and which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From skincare and makeup to haircare, candles, fragrance and even supplements, Beauty Pie in particular offers up plenty of choice, so it can be hard to know what to invest in. To help narrow things down a bit, we’ve rounded up some of our tried-and-tested favourites.

The best Beauty Pie products to buy in 2022

1. Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm: Best product for makeup removal

Price: £50 (membership price £19.50) | Buy now



Packed with a wealth of skin-loving ingredients, including cold-pressed rosehip oil, apricot butter and vitamin E, this heavenly balm melts away makeup and emulsifies into a milk on contact with water, so it feels far easier to remove than many other balms out there.

It’s rich, ultra-moisturising and gentle on even the most sensitive of skin types – and it removed all traces of our tester’s makeup, SPF and surface debris with ease. The oily consistency also makes it perfect for indulging in a spot of sculpting facial massage at the end of a long day. In our opinion, the perfect first step for a spa-like double cleanse.

2. JapanFusion Light Urban Air Purifying Moisturiser: Best for combination skin

Price: £35 (membership price £12.50) | Buy now



With its super-light texture and subtle, clean scent, this moisturiser is perfect for a broad range of skin types, especially if you’re not a fan of richer creams.

It can be used both morning and night, but since it’s cleverly packed with alteromonas and thermophilus ferment extracts to protect the skin from environmental aggressors, photoaging and DNA damage while delivering a brightening effect, we loved it as a daytime option underneath SPF. It sinks into the skin quickly, leaving our tester’s complexion feeling soft, fresh and hydrated. A great base for makeup, too.

3. Triple Hyaluronic Acid Lipopeptide Serum: Best product for dehydrated skin

Price: £60 (membership price £19) | Buy now



Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, which is the reason it’s often a key ingredient in formulas designed to plump, brighten and hydrate parched skin types. While it does work to improve skin texture and tone over time, it’s also one of those miracle ingredients that can deliver instant results.

As well as hyaluronic acid, this highly concentrated serum contains pro-ceramides to nourish and peptides to firm the skin – and the results do feel instant. It goes on like silk, sinks in effortlessly, and leaves skin feeling super-refreshed – without the tacky feeling that some such serums can leave behind.

4. Super Healthy Skin Deluxe Moisture Body Crème: Best Beauty Pie product for the body

Price: £50 (membership price £15.50) | Buy now



Any skincare fanatic will tell you there are few things more ritualistic – and enjoyable – than slathering yourself in a perfectly whipped body cream post-shower, and the best moisturisers tackle everything from dullness and dryness to uneven skin tone.

Infused with sustainable cold-pressed Hibiscus flower, shea butter and essential oils of orange, geranium and tonka bean, it sounds like this cream would be heavily fragranced – almost sickly, even – but it isn’t at all. It smells wonderful, and the texture is as light as the scent. It’s hydrating and nourishing without being sticky. It also comes in a travel-friendly 50ml tub for a snip of the price.

5. YouthBomb 360° Radiance Concentrate: Best product for mature skin

Price: £185 (membership price £44) | Buy now



There’s been a lot of hype around Beauty Pie’s latest supercharged offering – and rightly so. The brand collaborated with world-renowned consultant dermatologist Dr Andrew Markey to create this efficacious formula, which contains 15 actives to visibly firm, lift and brighten the skin.

Our tester found it slotted in well as part of her existing skincare regime and she started seeing results following just a week of use – her complexion looked brighter and dewier, and felt more hydrated when it was used both morning and night.

6. Dr Glycolic Multi-Acid Micropeeling Pads: Best product for acne breakouts

Price: £35 (membership price £13) | Buy now



If you’re looking for a method of exfoliation that’s easy and convenient, add these pads to your basket. They’re a must-try for anyone suffering with dull or congested skin – simply swipe over your face after cleansing for an instantly brighter and refreshed feel.

The pads are infused with 5% glycolic acid, skin-strengthening niacinamide (bye-bye, pores), soothing polysaccharides to reduce inflammation, plus lemon, bilberry and orange AHAs to help refine the skin’s texture.

7. Triple Beauty Luminizing Wand (Champagne): Best highlighter

Price: £25 (membership price £9) | Buy now



On the days our skin isn’t quite playing ball (despite our best efforts), Beauty Pie’s Luminizing Wand is the shortcut we all need. This sophisticated formula is light, blendable and slightly blurring, and works well either mixed with your foundation or when dabbed lightly on top of your makeup.

The easy-to-use wand glides smoothly over cheekbones, brow bones and temples, delivering a high-shimmer but glitter-free effect. It suits a wide range of skin tones, too.

8. SuperCheek Cream Blush (Bare Blush): Best blusher

Price: £30 (membership price £10) | Buy now



Versatile, blendable and with a super-natural finish, it didn’t take long for this little pot of colour to become a staple in our tester’s makeup bag. The product comes in five different shades; we tested Bare Blush, a flattering berry hue that will suit a range of skin tones and types (even drier skins).

It’s brilliantly multitasking, too, looking great when dabbed over both lips and cheeks. It’s nicely pigmented but has a seamless, lightweight-matte finish.

9. Super Healthy Hair Seven Oil Elixir: Best hair product from Beauty Pie

Price: £35 (membership price £15) | Buy now



Our tester – a revered hair stylist – had nothing but great things to say about this wonder oil. In fact, if you think hair oil isn’t for you, we urge you to give this one a shot – your hair will thank you for it.

Whether you’re looking to add shine to lacklustre locks, smooth flyaways, seal split ends or encourage new growth, there are a number of ways this deliciously scented elixir can be used. The texture is light and silky, and there’s a pleasing scent of macadamia and peach upon application, which is just divine. It also contains jojoba, rosehip, wheat germ and olive and rice oils to deliver strength and shine. And you’ll need only a few drops at a time – a little goes a long way, so the 50ml bottle will last much longer than you think.

