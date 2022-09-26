Best Charlotte Tilbury products: From glam makeup to super skincare

After more than 20 years in the fashion and beauty industry, and having launched her much sought-after range in 2013, trying to choose the best Charlotte Tilbury products is a tall order. From magic moisturisers to mesmerising eye shadows, it’s hard to know which one of Charlotte’s products from her now record-breaking and ever-growing collection you should make a beeline for first.

Be warned, though, Charlotte Tilbury’s products are not a cheap and cheerful option – the quality comes at an often eye-watering price. Thankfully, while some brands of this size only have a handful of truly excellent products, Charlotte Tilbury has absolutely nailed them all – there are just oodles and oodles of fantastic options to choose from.

To make your decision a little easier, we’ve tried and tested every Charlotte Tilbury product we could get our hands on and picked out just a small selection of our favourites. Read on for a rundown of the best of the best.

Best Charlotte Tilbury products: At a glance

How to choose the best Charlotte Tilbury product for you

Where should I start?

Charlotte Tilbury products are expensive, so decide what you really need most and how much you can afford. Are you looking for a new moisturiser? Do you want to experiment with some new eye makeup colours? Or has your favourite lipstick just been discontinued and left you on the hunt for a replacement?

If you’re on a tight budget, choose one category and start there. The brand offers sets, too, so starting with one of those is one way to get a feel for the range as a whole.

A word to the wise: most of Charlotte Tilbury’s makeup ranges are a bit cheaper than the skincare so that’s a good place to start if you want to give the brand a try. Whichever you choose, they’re all up to professional standards and do exactly what they say on the tin – if you love one product, chances are you’re going to like another.

How much should I spend?

The sky’s the limit. Apart from the pencil sharpener (£6), the prices range from mid to late teens (for example, £15 for Easy Eye Wand) to gift sets costing three figures. For example, Charlotte’s Magic Recipe skincare kit comprises four products and costs a hefty £223.

The key is to spend what you can afford. As even everyday items such as an eyeshadow palette can set you back the best part of £50, these aren’t the kind of beauty products most of us will be able to splurge on – these are luxury investments and should be seen as such.

The best Charlotte Tilbury products to buy

1. Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk: The best eyeshadow palette

Price: £43



The shades in this oh-so popular Pillow Talk eyeshadow quad have been meticulously put together to form a universally flattering eyeshadow palette. So whatever your skin tone, it will suit you. The palette itself is sturdy and slim, too, so it makes the perfect handbag companion.

The four shades each serve a purpose and are named as such. The “prime” shade is a rose gold tone to wash all over your lids; the “enhance” is a deeper pink colour for layering on top and to use in the creases of your eyes; the “smoke” shade – a browny-pink – is for smudging along your top and bottom lash lines; and the “pop” colour – a sparkling pink – is to dab in the centre of your eyelid.

The overall look is beautiful and makes you feel like you’ve been done up by Charlotte Tilbury herself. We’ve been told she works very closely with her products so you’re not far off.

2. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream: The best moisturiser

Price: £75



Housed in a chunky, luxurious glass pot with shiny gold lid, you’ll instantly want to apply what’s inside to your skin as soon as you pull it out of its box. It’s (very) expensive, but the good news is that a little goes a long way: a 50ml pot should last you a while.

The formula harnesses the moisturising and brightening properties of vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid and rosehip oil, and you get your fix of SPF 15, too – although it’s a shame the sun protection factor isn’t higher.

Regardless, it works as both a day and night cream, although save it for night time if you enjoy using a lightweight day cream as this is quite thick. You’ll find that it has a very gentle, floral smell and your skin is left feeling impressively plump, noticeably smooth and, above all, hydrated. A real treat for both you and your skin.

3. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara: The best mascara

Price: £25



In our humble opinion, this isn’t just the best Charlotte Tilbury mascara, this is one of the best mascaras ever.

The clever paddle-shaped brush doesn’t just apply the product onto lashes, it paints it on like a glossy lacquer, and quickly too – there is no need for multiple coats here. Lashes are instantly lifted, separated and, quite frankly, transformed.

If you don’t like a full, bold statement lash look and prefer a more natural finish, this is not the mascara for you, but otherwise, enjoy quick application and blacker than black lashes that curl and lift like you’ve never seen before.

4. Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk: The best lip pencil

Price: £19



The thing about lip pencils is that they’ve got a bad reputation. As soon as anyone mentions lip liner, many people instantly refer back to the heavily lined lips from the 90s, teamed with a badly matched lipstick. This pencil is different.

First of all, it doesn’t have to be used as a lip liner. If you love a matte finish, use it as a lip crayon by filling in your entire lips with it – as you would with a lipstick – for a long-lasting, matte look.

You can’t go wrong with Charlotte Tilbury’s much-loved Pillow Talk shade: it’s a really pretty rosy pink that leaves lips looking enhanced but not overdone. It’s really flattering on fair skin even during the day, and if you’re someone who doesn’t enjoy the matte feeling on your lips, you can dab a bit of lip balm on top to make them feel more comfortable.

If you do use it as a liner, make sure you team it with a matching Pillow Talk lipstick and line only on the very edge of the lips – not on the skin around them – to get the most natural finish.

5. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter: The best glow giver

Price: £36



The best thing about this product is that you can wear it three ways: apply on its own when on a no makeup day; mix it with your base to get an all-over glow with added coverage; or use it like a highlighter by dabbing it on the parts of your face that catch the light, such as the tops of your cheekbones, down your nose and on your cupid’s bow.

The formula itself is super luxurious and feels beautifully smooth when applied, plus it blends in easily. The packaging works like a giant lip gloss – imagine the doe foot applicator that comes out of a skinny lip gloss tube, now supersize the applicator and swap the skinny tube for a big glass bottle.

We’re not sure we’ve met a more satisfying makeup product to use – it’s so gorgeous it’s tempting to just slather your face in it – but be warned, it is very glowy. Don’t get us wrong, we love a glow, but use this with caution to ensure your face doesn’t end up looking like a lightbulb.

