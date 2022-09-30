Best cream bronzer 2022: Get a sun-kissed glow at home

Finding the best cream bronzer is a game-changer when it comes to healthy and glowy skin. The right formula will melt seamlessly into your base and create that just home from the spa gleam. Cream bronzers are a great option for dry skin, as they won’t go cakey or patchy after a long day in the office and generally need zero touch-ups throughout the day. Instead, the warm and creamy hue will help define your face and give skin a tanned glow without even having to leave your living room.

Incorporating them into your routine might seem daunting at first but trust us, they are completely beginner-proof. You have complete control over the intensity and can gently layer until you’re happy with the finished look. They can be buffed in easily with a makeup brush, a beauty sponge or even your fingers.

For anyone unsure of where to start, we’ve tested a whole range of cream bronzers. Below you can find our guide on how to find the best one for you, as well as a list of our favourites for every skin type and budget.

READ NEXT: Best bronzer for fair skin

Best cream bronzers: At a glance

Best overall: Nars Laguna Bronzing Cream | Buy now

Best for oily skin: Charlotte Tilbury Sun-Kissed Glow| Buy now

Best for lasting all day: Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream | Buy now

Best on a budget: Makeup Revolution Ultra Cream Bronzer| Buy now

Best shade range: Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer| Buy now

Best for a glow: Glossier Solar Paint | Buy now

How to choose the best cream bronzer for you

Cream vs powder bronzer: Which is better?

There’s no right or wrong answer and both cream and powder bronzers can fit easily into your makeup bag depending on which sort of look you’re wanting to create. Cream bronzers tend to be better for natural, dewy finishes and look great in daylight. However, you may prefer a powder bronzer for a more intense and glamorous, nighttime look.

If you have dry or dehydrated skin, you might find that powder bronzers appear patchy on the skin and therefore, would be much better suited to a hydrating cream formula. Similarly, if you have oily skin, you might not get on as well with a dewy, dream bronzer. If you have mature skin, you also may find a cream bronzer sits better on your face without creasing or accentuating fine lines and wrinkles. Powder bronzers may seem easier, as it’s the makeup product many of us are used to but a cream bronzer can also be applied in the same way.

Tips for applying a cream bronzer

If you’ve decided that a cream bronzer is the choice for you, here are a few things that will help fake that perfect holiday glow.

Undertones: Identify the undertones in your skin and aim for a few shades darker for the ultimate bronze shade to suit your face.

Sides: Start with one side of your face at a time, so you have time to fully blend it into the skin.

Location: Apply it to places where the sun would naturally hit, such as the temples, cheeks and nose.

Blending: This is key. Make sure to take your time blending the product into your hairline and from the apples of your cheeks up to your outer cheekbones. Make sure it’s fully blended before adding another layer.

READ NEXT: Best bronzer: Give yourself a warm, sun-kissed glow



The best cream bronzers to buy in 2022

1. NARS Laguna Bronzing Cream: The best cream bronzer for most people

Price: £31 | Buy now from Cult Beauty



This is a silky-smooth formula that instantly delivers the most flattering sun-kissed glow in seconds. Simply go in with your chosen tool and buff the product into skin in circular motions. The bronzer contains Monoï de Tahiti (a cosmetic oil) for additional moisture and customers love how it smells like a holiday.

A little goes a long way and it’s easy to layer for a darker intensity if you wish. The compact packaging means it’s small enough to fit into your makeup bag if you’re travelling and the lid screws on tightly allowing the product to stay fresher for longer.

Key details – Shades: five; Weight: 25g

Buy now from Cult Beauty

2. Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer: The best cream bronzer for oily skin

Price: £42 | Buy now from Charlotte Tilbury



You can always count on Charlotte Tilbury for delivering the glow. The brand recently launched its creamy bronzer which promises to blur, hydrate and give a wash of beachy bronze to your look. It’s a powder/cream hybrid which almost dries matte, making it perfect for those who may find usual cream products a little too oily for their skin type.

You can gently pat the product into your skin with a fluffy brush (never drag it) and watch it blend seamlessly. It’s worth noting that the bronzer is huge, making it great value, but it’s something to be mindful of if you’re trying to save on suitcase space for your next weekend away.

Key details – Shades: four; Weight: 21g

Buy now from Charlotte Tilbury

3. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream: The best for all day glow

Price: £43 | Buy now from Boots



Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream is a vacation in a jar. The classic formula, which has been around for over 12 years, is a game-changer when it comes to a velvety, yet long-lasting base that will absolutely not budge. It’s non-comedogenic, which helps avoid clogged pores and breakouts, and doesn’t go patchy throughout the day.

The product truly is a life-saver for staying fresh-faced during busy days at the office. To use, simply swirl around a kabuki brush and buff into the high points of your face. It’s a little on the expensive side but as many of the reviewers say, once you’ve tried it you’ll never want to go back to your old one.

Key details – Shades: three; Weight: 30g

Buy now from Boots

4. Makeup Revolution Ultra Cream Bronzer: The best on a budget

Price: £6 | Buy now from Look Fantastic



If you’re looking for a gleamy and velvety bronzer that won’t break the bank, you’ll love this vacay-ready innovation. After being featured on This Morning, it’s had hundreds of great reviews praising its coverage, blendability and uplifting bronze shade.

Like the other bronzers listed it contains no sparkle or glitter, meaning you can achieve a true sun-kissed look without the added glam effect. We love how the packaging is simple and small meaning it can easily squeeze into the busiest of makeup bags.

Key details – Shades: five; Size: 12g

Buy now from Look Fantastic

5. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer: The best cream bronzer for shade range

Price: £29 | Buy now from Boots



Resistant to sweat and water, Fenty’s much-loved cream bronzer is in it for the long haul and refuses to falter in the hot sun. It’s creamy and buttery, without being too greasy and customers love how well it blends on top of makeup.

It’s available in seven warm, neutral and cool shades meaning you have more control over your desired look. ‘Amber’ is a cool-toned bronze ideal for those who find normal bronze shades too orange and can also double up as a sculpting contour for defined cheekbones and a chiselled jaw.

Key details – Shades: seven; Size: 23g

Buy now from Boots

6. Glossier Solar Paint: The best glowy cream bronzer

Price: £17 | Buy now from Glossier



Glossier’s first bronzer, Solar Paint, was highly-anticipated by the beauty community and it exceeded everyone’s expectations. It’s packed with light-reflecting pearls and promises to look “just as natural in broad daylight as it does in your bathroom mirror”. The formula does almost verge on sparkly at first glance, but when applied to the skin looks very natural, with zero harsh lines.

It contains Glossier’s signature Dessert Milk, an emulsion of plant oils and extracts like jojoba and aloe, to ensure hydrated and nourished skin. The packaging is different from many of the other bronzers we’ve reviewed and we like how it’s ideal for applying on the go. Simply dab a few dots on the top corner of your cheekbones, or wherever you like your bronzer, and then blend in with either a beauty blender or fingers for a subtle, glowy finish.

Key details – Shades: four; Size: 13ml

Buy now from Glossier