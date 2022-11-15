Best eyebrow growth serum 2022: Brow boosters that actually work

Whether the result of overzealous plucking (hey, we’ve all been there), genetics or external factors, sometimes brows can look and feel a little on the wispy side. It might not be a part of your current skincare routine, but sweeping a decent eyebrow growth serum over your brows could really make all the difference to your look long-term.

Those of you hankering after thick and fluffy brows à la Cara Delevigne – whose generously thick arches even had their own Twitter page – will be pleased to learn that you, too, can achieve fuller brows without needing to continuously reach for a pencil. And no, the answer doesn’t lie in applying vaseline to your brows and praying for a miracle. The innovative formulas available on the market today are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, promising to spur growth while nourishing brows in just a single swipe a day.

But not all eyebrow growth serums are created equal. To help you on your way, we’ve tested an array of eyebrow growth serums to bring you the best available right now. But first, here are some key considerations when picking the best eyebrow growth serum for you.

READ NEXT: Best eyebrow gel: For perfect arches every time

Best eyebrow growth serum: At a glance

How to choose the best eyebrow growth serum for you

What types of eyebrow growth serums are available?

There are a number of serums available, all working in slightly different ways.There are formulas containing clinically proven hair-growth peptides, or you might prefer a more natural approach, in which case you’d opt for a product consisting of a nourishing oil-blend. For those who are suckers for a multitasking product, there are 2-in-1 serums that nourish both brows and lashes, saving you both time and money.

Note that brow growth serums come with varying applicators, but the most popular (and effective) is a tip applicator over a mascara-esque wand – also known as a spoolie. This type of applicator helps cut product wastage and ensures the serum is applied from the roots of the brows for maximum growth.

How long do eyebrow growth serums take to work?

Due to hair’s natural growth cycle, it will take at least four weeks to notice any real changes and around 12 weeks to see significant hair growth. It’s important to be consistent with application, using the product daily.

You can apply most eyebrow growth serums in the morning or at night – check the instructions on the packaging. If you choose to apply at the start of the day, allow a few minutes for the product to dry fully before applying mascara or eyeliner. Our recommendation would be to apply brow growth serum as part of your bedtime routine, letting it work its magic overnight.

READ NEXT: Best eyebrow tint: Salon-free colour for your brows

The best eyebrow growth serums to buy in 2022

1. RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum: Best overall eyebrow growth serum

Price: £89 | Buy now from Cult Beauty



You might balk at the price, but if dramatic growth is what you’re after, then RevitaBrow Eyebrow Serum is king of the eyebrow growth serums. The award-winning formula is a favourite among celebrities and beauty editors as a result of its world-class BioPeptin complex that helps to saturate each hair with moisture and stimulate growth.

Aside from the woes of overplucking, the RevitaLash brand was born out of a loving husband’s quest to help his wife regain her confidence during a battle with cancer. Customers have since confirmed in many reviews that it has been a God-send for improving hair loss after chemo.

Simply apply the product once a day (either morning or night) for longer, stronger and all-round bushier brows – and we loved the results we saw after just four weeks of use. Admittedly, it’s expensive – but you’ll love it.

Key details – Size: 3ml; Applicator: Doe-foot; Key ingredients: A blend of peptides and botanicals

Buy now from Cult Beauty

2. GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum: Best volumizing eyebrow growth serum

Price: £66 | Buy now from Look Fantastic



Hailed as a “one swipe wonder”, GrandeBROW is loved by many happy users online for transforming wispy hairs into bold and bushy brows. Its applicator is specially designed to deliver product to the natural shape of your brow, and you’ll need only a teeny bit to see great results.

Enriched with a powerhouse of peptides, vitamins and amino acids, the hard-working formula not only nourishes brows and spurs growth, it ensures each hair strand appears thicker, too. Customers love how a little of the product really does go a long way. In addition, although you do have to be patient, the serum definitely does transform thinning brows, with one reviewer calling it a natural alternative to microblading.

Grande promises that each bottle will last four months, although some buyers have contested that, saying they were close to running out around the three-month mark. All in all, it’s our favourite for a voluminous brow; one that’s less expensive than the overall best pick above.

Key details – Size: 3ml; Applicator: Brush; Key ingredients: Peptides, vitamins, amino acids

3. Baebrow What The Brow! Eyebrow & Lash Growth Serum: Best natural eyebrow growth serum

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon



A 100% natural and vegan product that promises to restore over-plucked brows, the Baebrow What The Brow! Eyebrow & Lash Growth Serum contains a blend of nourishing and growth-stimulating oils including castor, rosehip, sweet almond, vitamin E, argan and coconut.

The formula also helps to soften unruly brows, thus making your overall brow routine far more manageable, and customers saw incredible hair growth results alongside hydrated, happy and healthy eyebrows.

A huge plus is that What The Brow! comes in at almost twice the size of some leading hair growth serums on the market, meaning it delivers excellent value for money too. Cheaper than some competitors, this nourishing brow serum is one that all those with less than adequate brows could benefit from.

Key details – Size: 5ml; Applicator: Brush; Key ingredients: Castor oil, rosehip oil, vitamin E, argan oil

4. Hairburst Lash & Brow Enhancing Serum: Best 2-in-1 serum for brows and lashes

Price: £37 | Buy now from Hairburst



If you’re looking for a product that will spur hair growth in your brows and lashes, we love Hairburst’s clinically proven, hormone-free formula. The double act of red clover extract and biomimetic peptide helps to reduce hair loss by inhibiting DHT while anchoring proteins for ridiculous hair growth.

The formula also contains hydrating hyaluronic acid to deliver nourishment and plump lashes and brows so they appear fuller. The results are ultra-glossy – perfect for that “clean girl” aesthetic.

Use every day for at least four weeks and you should start seeing results. Many happy users commented that the product doubled the length of lashes and that they now no longer need to apply mascara. They also raved that their brows were significantly fuller having used the product for just a short time.

Key details – Size: 9ml; Applicator: Spoolie; Key ingredients: Red clover extract, biomimetic peptide, hyaluronic acid