Best face mists 2023: Soothe stressed-out skin in an instant

For those who prefer their skincare regime to require minimal effort, facial mists are often an overlooked product. Delivering a raft of benefits that include a hit of hydration, soothing of redness and irritation alongside brightening, firming, and protection, these multitasking formulas should be a skincare staple. So which is the best face mist for you?

“Absolutely the best fight against tired skin is hydration, and a supercharged mist that’s made up of nutrient-rich ingredients like hyaluronic acid or squalane is a great way to give your complexion what it needs to keep it protected and glowing” says facialist Renée Lapino.

Let’s not forget the convenience that a mist offers, too. It can be easily tossed into your handbag and used on the go, making such a spritz as useful for travel and as a post-gym refresher as it is for delivering a much-needed boost if you’re suffering a 3pm desk slump. Perfect for use all year round, a mist offers a respite to hot, sticky complexions in the summer, while halting the dehydrating effects of the cold air and indoor heating in the winter months.

Below, you’ll find our pick of the best facial mists currently available. But first, read our guide to help you in your search for the best facial mist for your skin type and budget.

Best face mists: At a glance

How to choose the best face mist for you

When choosing the best face mist, it’s best to start by evaluating the needs of your skin type. As well as boosting hydration, there are spritzes that can brighten dull skin, deliver sun protection or even address blemishes and skin irritation. The products mentioned below have been tried and tested by our experts to ensure you get everything you’re looking for.

What is face mist?

Made up of water in the main, modern facial mists, sprays and spritzes are packed with ingredients that serve up a number of beauty benefits for a range of skin types.

Hydration is always the starting point, but many deliver so much more than that. Look out for key ingredients such as niacinamide (or vitamin B3), rose water, aloe, witch hazel, hyaluronic acid and probiotics. “Glycerin, vitamin E and other plant-based extracts are also key,” adds Renée.

How should you use a face mist?

The most wonderful thing about a face mist is that it can fit anywhere in your skincare routine. To lock in hydration, we recommend you apply it before your serum and moisturiser, but you can use a face mist to set or prime makeup, or throughout the day to revive your complexion as and when you feel you need it. Unlike repeat applications of moisturiser, a spritz of mist won’t mess up your makeup!

How much should I spend?

This will depend on your personal skin needs as well as your budget. If you’re looking for a hardworking product that’s designed to tackle a specific concern such as ageing, dullness or acne, for example, you might look to spend a little more than if you’re simply after a mist that offers short-term hydration throughout the day. Our list of products includes formulas that cover a range of skincare concerns and budgets. One of our favourite treatment mists was indeed the most expensive at £48, but you’ll also find options for as little as £6.75.

The best face mists you can buy in 2023

1. Allies of Skin Molecular Saviour Probiotics Treatment Mist: Best probiotic mist

It’s difficult to express just how much we loved this mist from Allies of Skin, which boasts a compelling cocktail of barrier-protecting niacinamide, probiotics and silk amino acids. It’s also spiked with bacteria-fighting silver and acai berry alongside mango fruit extract to protect sensitised complexions – which makes it particularly great for soothing blemishes.

Our tester used it both morning and night after cleansing and it made a real difference to their on-going acne, delivering a brightening effect while calming areas of redness. From maintaining a healthy microbiome to treating flare-ups, the benefits of probiotics on the skin are endless, working in a similar way as they do for the digestive system.

If you’re looking for glow, minimised pores, and stronger, healthier skin over time, this supercharged spritz is a great place to start.

Key details – Size: 50ml

2. Eau Thermale Avène Face: Best for sensitive skin

Having tried various sprays over the course of a month, our tester found Avène’s thermal spring water spray to be the most gentle on sensitive and redness-prone skin. Unlike the other mists on our list, which contain added humectants and emollients, this is filled with purely pH-thermal spring water, which is naturally rich in good-for-your-skin minerals to nourish and soothe raw-feeling complexions.

It dries quickly on application, so as well as being a great refresher throughout the day, it works well to prep the skin for makeup or as a substitute toner. It’s 100% fragrance-free, too, so it’s perfect for anyone whose skin is on the sensitive side.

Key details – Size: 150ml

3. Caudalie Beauty Elixir: Best for glowing skin

This cult classic from Caudalie lives up to the hype in every sense. Packed with essential oils and plant extracts – including the brand’s hero ingredient, grape, which has been said to provide a range of health benefits – it works well as a toner, hydrator and makeup setting spray in one.

Our tester loved using it every few hours to refresh tired skin that had been sapped by indoor heating and computer-screen lighting. It has a light, mood-boosting scent of orange blossom, rose and organic mint balm, and sprays evenly onto the skin for instant awakening. Delivering a healthy, balanced glow, you might even consider forgoing your foundation.

Key details – Size: 100ml

4. BYOMA Balancing Face Mist: Best for calming irritation

If you’ve ever been overzealous with peels or salicylic/hyaluronic acids, this budget-friendly mist from Byoma gets to work in seconds to bring balance back to your skin. Although the product itself is lightweight, soothing and ultra-moisturising, the spray function is quite targeted (as opposed to offering a light misting all over the face), so it’s probably better used as part of your morning or evening skincare routine after cleansing to pack in moisture.

It’s filled with microbiome-supporting ingredients, including the brand’s patented Tri-Ceramide complex, allantoin and probiotic ferment. In fact, the whole BYOMA range is designed to aid barrier repair, so check out the brand’s other products if your skin needs some TLC.

Key details – Size: 100ml

5. Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist: Best for mature skin

If you’re a fan of Elemis’s renowned Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, you’ll love this refreshing, multitasking counterpart. Like everything from the brand, it’s a luxurious treat for the skin, comprising powerful plant-based ingredients to promote firmer skin, softening fine lines and wrinkles. The primary ingredient is organic English rose hydrolat, known for its ultra-hydrating and anti-inflammatory qualities, as well as protecting skin from the free radicals responsible for damaging skin’s collagen.

Our tester loved the fine burst of long-lasting hydration it delivered post-cleansing, as well as the rose scent that proved uplifting without being overpowering.

Key details – Size: 50ml

6. Pai Skincare Century Flower Barrier Defence Mist: Best purifying mist

Anything laced with orange blossom is going to smell amazing, and this light mist from organic skincare label Pai is no exception. The floral scent is refreshing but subtle, and the bottle delivers a delicate wash of mist that both cools the skin and absorbs in a matter of seconds, which makes it superb for use both underneath and on top of makeup.

It’s targeted at dry and sensitive skin types, but our experience suggests anyone can benefit from the nutrient-rich ingredients. As well as orange blossom and lotus water, it’s infused with hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and boost radiance with continued use, while the addition of zinc helps to keep breakouts at bay and achieve a healthy, non-greasy glow.

Key details – Size: 100ml

7. Thayers Rose Petal Facial Mist: Best-value face mist

As well as coming in at a great price point, it took our tester a while to even make a dent in this 237ml bottle – which is just as well, really, since it’s now a firm staple in their skincare routine. This refreshing mist makes a great daily alternative to toner and works well on all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone complexions.

As well as rose water and refreshing aloe vera, it contains witch hazel to reduce inflammation – perfect for soothing blemishes and delivering an extra hit of hydration to flushed cheeks following an icy winter walk. The rose scent isn’t overpowering, and the product spritzes evenly without leaving behind any sticky residue.

Key details – Size: 237ml

8. Goldfaden MD Mist RX Daily Nutrient Facial Mist: Best for dull, dehydrated skin

We’re huge fans of Goldfaden MD’s science-backed products, and this mist is particularly great for quenching stressed and dehydrated complexions with its veritable mix of super antioxidants and potent plant-based stem cells.

The 80ml bottle is portable and the mist itself is ultra-fine, so it’s perfect for carrying around with you for use any time of day, although our tester found that the product really came into its own when being used to set her makeup. We aren’t huge fans of the smell (that could be the kale sprout water – a natural skin conditioner), but it’s refreshing, and disappears quickly as the product absorbs into the skin, and the skincare benefits make it more than worth it.

Key details – Size: 80ml

9. Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner: Best facial toner

A cult favourite across the pond, botanical-based skin and body brand Indie Lee launched its UK ecommerce site earlier this year, so we were excited to give the CoQ-10 Toner a whirl.

This pH-balancing toner is light and refreshing with a subtle, almost-citrus-like scent. The bottle doesn’t deliver as fine and even a mist as some of the others on our list, but since this is designed to serve as a toner underneath your moisturiser, we can forgive that – and it works just as well sprayed onto a cotton pad. Packing hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and cucumber, it leaves skin feeling clean, healthy-looking and nourished, while antioxidant powerhouse CoQ-10 protects against pollution and other environmental aggressors.

Key details – Size: 125ml

10. PCA Skin Daily Defense Mist: Best for city dwellers

There’s no denying the effects that increased pollution and blue light levels can have on our skin. When the levels of free radicals exceed our skin’s defence mechanisms, it puts our cells in a state of oxidative stress, causing premature ageing, sensitivity and pigmentation, among other things.

Packed with a form of dandelion extract, which has been shown to protect the skin’s proteins against volatile organic compounds, dust, cigarette smoke and more, this ultra-fine, non-pore-clogging mist provides all the protection from pollution you’ll need. It also contains aloe barbadensis leaf juice to hydrate and offer anti-inflammatory defence.

Our tester used it over their SPF to boost UV protection, then every few hours throughout the day to boost hydration. It delivers a fine mist and the subtlest of scents – great for anyone who doesn’t want an overpowering floral-smelling product.

Key details – Size: 59ml

