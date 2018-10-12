Best bunk bed 2022: Our favourite bunks and space-saving loft beds from £220

The best bunk beds are the perfect space-saver for room-sharing siblings, but that’s only half the story. The latest designs are a far cry from the one-up, one-down beds of old, making use of the extra space with built-in slides, shelves and even indoor treehouses. Indeed, the best bunk beds have never been so stylish or exciting.

Bunk beds are a great choice for any spare room, especially if you have relatives visiting. You needn’t worry about breaking the bank, either, since our roundup offers something for all budgets. On the other hand, there’s plenty of opportunity to splash out should you want something a bit more extravagant – we weren’t joking about the indoor treehouse.

Our recommendations include everything from standard frames to storage-savvy options and triple sleepers; traditional designs to stylish Scandi chic. So without further ado, read on to find the perfect bunk beds for you.

Best bunk beds: At a glance

How to choose the best bunk bed for you

What features should I consider?

Safety standards: check whether your chosen bunk bed conforms to the current safety regulations for children’s furniture. These cover factors such as weight restrictions and minimum rail height.

Assembly: Bunk beds can be gruelling to assemble, especially the upper level, so if you’re not confident putting one together yourself, check if the retailer provides an assembly service. If you do go down the DIY route, follow the instructions carefully, and don’t position the completed bed near a window.

Size: While bunk beds are a great space saver, some are a lot bigger than others. Don’t forget to check the dimensions before you bring it home.

Storage: Most bunk beds don’t have anywhere to store books or a drink at night, let alone a light. This is especially true for the top bed. Consider buying one with built-in storage, or whether you could add a wall shelf and wall light alongside each bed. Alternatively, a clip-on light may suffice, and could be used to illuminate the ladder at night.

Ladder: Check whether this is fixed to either the left or right side, or if it’s interchangeable. Double-check it’s firmly secured to the side of the bed when you’ve finished assembling it.

Mattress: These aren’t usually included in the price, so remember to factor one (or two) into your budget. Check whether they’re standard or non-standard size and, for the top bunk, remember you’ll need a mattress that’s officially approved for bunk beds in terms of weight and thickness.

How much do I need to spend?

As you’ll see from our roundup, the general rule with bunk beds is the simpler they are, the cheaper they will be. The cheapest of the lot tend to be metal bunk beds around £200 or £300, with a few of the most barebones frames sometimes even falling below this mark

Beds with extra features such as storage will cost a bit more. And while treehouses and slides aren’t exactly prerequisites, you do have the option of splashing out thousands of pounds on an extravagant (and, quite frankly, ludicrous) bunk bed – if you’ve got the budget.

Anything else I need to consider?

Children aren’t naturally safety-conscious, so irrespective of which bed you choose, it’s a good idea to set ground rules from day one. It’s good advice to only allow one child on the top bunk at a time, and forbid playing on the ladder or jumping off the top bed. You might like to consider a bunk bed ladder blocker to put the upper reaches out of bounds when you’re not around.

Bunk bed ladders, particularly metal ones, can sometimes be a little painful on small and delicate feet. With this in mind, you might want to think about adding your own rung covers. You can do this yourself by taking a pair of scissors to a foam swimming pool noodle, or you can purchase some bumper guards.

Best bunk beds to buy

1. Stompa Classic Bunk Bed with Trundle: Best bunk bed that splits into two singles

The standout feature of the Stompa Classic is that the top bunk can be detached, splitting the whole thing into two single beds. This is ideal for when your children get to the age where they require their own separate bedrooms.

A simple yet attractive bunk bed, it’s made from painted pine and MDF, which you can easily give a new coat if you want to change the colour from white. It comes with a trundle drawer, which can be used for storage or as a third pull-out bed with a Stompa trundle mattress. For an extra £100, John Lewis sells the bed with the trundle mattress, or you can buy it separately from Furniture Village.

The frame itself, which will be assembled upon delivery by John Lewis, is sturdy and complies with safety standards for “Children’s beds for domestic use”, though the top bunk is not suitable for children under six years old.

Key features – Dimensions: 105 x 198.4 x 154cm (LWH); Maximum load for top bunk: Not specified, but top bunk not suitable for children under six; Mattresses included: No; Left or right ladder mount: Either; Guarantee: 5 years

2. Mack + Milo Alistair Bunk Bed: Best budget metal bunk bed frame

As we mentioned in our buying guide, metal frames are among the cheapest options when it comes to buying a bunk bed. This simple bed from Wayfair is sturdy and great value for money, and it comes in a choice of three neutral colours: grey, black and white. Aside from the essential guard rails on the top bunk, it also comes with a wall bracket if you’re worried about it toppling over.

You’ll need to assemble the Alistair bunk bed yourself, and you might want to purchase some bumper guards for the ladder, which can be hard on delicate feet. But for under £250, it’s a decent budget option.

Key features – Dimensions: 156 x 96 x 198cm (HWL); Maximum load for top bunk: 92kg; Mattresses included: No; Left or right ladder mount: Right; Guarantee: 1 year

3. Oeuf NYC Perch Bunk Bed: Best Scandinavian-style bunk bed

This stylish, design-led bunk bed has a Scandi vibe, which puts it right on trend. Better still, it comes in two parts, so the bottom bed, with its plain white frame, can be used on its own, while the birch top (also available in walnut) can be used as a loft bed in its own right with or without a desk. It’s compact, and with the bottom bed being lower than usual, it’s easy for little ones to get into and out of on their own. We really like the sloping ladder, but positioning it at an angle like that eats into the room. Check you have space for it before buying.

You can purchase the bed with a straight ladder if you don’t have the space, but you’ll have to buy this as an optional extra for £145. Other available extras include bunk bed mattresses and a bed guard.

Key features – Dimensions: 208 x 155.5 x 163.5cm (LWH, including ladder); Maximum load for the top bunk: 113kg; Mattresses included: No; Left or right ladder mount: Either; Guarantee: 3 years against manufacturing faults

4. Mathy by Bols Treehouse Bunk Bed with Platform and Slide: Best bunk bed if money and space are no object

Bunk beds don’t get better than this. It has – drum roll, please – a treehouse and a slide. Seriously, any kid with this bed will be the envy of their schoolmates, and sleepover invites to their house will be golden tickets. You’re going to need a lot of money, a lot of space and, with each one handmade to order in Belgium, a bit of patience (but that does mean each bunk bed is a one-off). If you don’t like white, there are 26 colours to choose from (yes, really), and you can get other treehouse options, too, including single cabin beds. Made from pine and MDF, it has a top-quality finish and the slide can be fitted on either side.

Key features – Dimensions: 262 x 179 x 221cm (LWH); Maximum load for the top bunk: 100kg; Mattresses included: No; Left or right ladder mount: Ladder fixed in centre; Left or right slide/platform mount: Either; Guarantee: 2 years against manufacturing faults

5. Happy Beds Saturn Fabric Bunk Bed: Best bunk bed with soft corners and edges

This bunk has “homely” written all over it. Cosy, inviting and super-soft, this gorgeous upholstered bed has a striking buttoned finish without any sharp corners or hard edges. The two grey colour options and stylish metallic stairs lend it a contemporary finish, while the sprung slatted base ensures comfort and plenty of bounce. It’s simple to assemble, and although not quite as easy to keep clean as its wooden or metal contemporaries, most things wipe off with a damp cloth. For more serious spillages, it comes with cleaning instructions.

Key features – Dimensions: 205 x 106 x 135cm (LWH); Maximum load for the top bunk: 90kg; Mattresses included: No; Left or right ladder mount: Right; Guarantee: 5 years

6. Argos Home Kaycie Triple Bunk Bed: Best triple sleeper bunk bed

Whether you’ve got three children or you’ve just got a sleepover situation on your hands, a triple sleeper bunk bed is a great solution. Like many triple sleepers, the Kaycie from Argos is designed with a double frame for the bottom bunk and a sloping ladder leading to the single top bunk.

The frame is made from sturdy solid wood, with solid slats and flat wooden rungs for foot-friendly climbing. It comes with a white painted finish, though it would be nice to see more colours available, such as a natural wood grain. Nevertheless, this is a good-quality bunk bed, and one that isn’t too difficult to assemble either.

Key features – Dimensions: 149 x 142 x 196cm (HWL); Maximum load for the top bunk: 120kg; Mattresses included: No; Left or right ladder mount: Either; Guarantee: 2 years

7. Great Little Trading Co Paddington Bunk Bed with Navy Stardust Curtains: Best bunk bed for young children

This attractive white bunk’s selling point is its centrally mounted ladder, which helps stop the bed from wobbling (a common problem with bunks). While it may make accessing the bottom bunk a little trickier, this configuration is also suited to almost all room layouts. The slatted base is made from solid pine, so is a quality platform for any mattress, and there are optional under-bed storage drawers, too, although you’ll have to pay extra if you want them. Best of all, the bed comes with starry play curtains that transform the lower bunk into a play den.

We liked how much room there is between the two levels, and so will parents as it should alleviate backache when they’re sitting on the bottom bunk reading a bedtime story. There’s an optional assembly service, which we think is a good choice as it’s quite a faff to build.

Key features – Dimensions: 197 x 99 x 162cm (LWH); Maximum load for the top bunk: 100kg; Mattresses included: No; Left or right ladder mount: Central ladder mount only; Guarantee: 5 years

8. Parisot Tam Tam: Best bunk bed with storage

One of the main problems with most bunk beds is the lack of space for books, lights and teddies. That’s not an issue here, though, where integrated storage is key. From French designers Parisot, it looks gorgeous – and both the top and bottom beds can be personalised. You can also get an under-bed drawer for things you don’t want on show. It’s sturdy and contemporary, with a smart grey and white finish. It may take a little longer than usual to build on account of the added extras, but the instructions are clear, so at least it’s pretty straightforward.

Key features – Dimensions: 209 x 132 x 164.5cm (LWH); Maximum load for the top bunk: 80kg; Mattresses included: No; Left or right ladder mount: Left; Guarantee: 12 months

