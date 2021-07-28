Best bed frame 2021: Save on the best wooden, metal and upholstered frames this Black Friday

You can spend a great deal of time, effort and money buying the best mattress. Unless you’ve got a solid bed frame to accompany it, though, you’re not going to be doing yourself any favours. And while no one is stopping you from simply plonking your new mattress on the floor, doing so isn’t always the best idea (for one thing, you risk voiding your mattress warranty).

The best bed frame won’t just contribute to the aesthetic value of your bedroom. It’s crucial in supporting your mattress, allowing for airflow underneath it and preventing build up of mould. It can sometimes even provide handy storage space for bedding and other bedroom miscellany you might want to get out of the way.

There’s an enormous amount of choice when it comes to bed frames, from materials to style and storage options. So, we’ve put together this guide to help you buy with confidence, as well as a roundup of some of the best bed frames that you can buy.

How to buy the best bed frame for you

What do I need to look for in a bed frame?

Type and material: The vast majority of bed frames will be made from either wood or metal, which may or may not be upholstered. Two common types of bed are bedsteads, where the mattress is supported in a frame by a series of slats, and divans: boxy-looking upholstered bases.

For the purpose of our roundup below, we will be focussing primarily on bedstead frames. However, if you’re after a divan, do check out our wider roundup of beds here.

Slats: These are the brackets that will support your mattress, and will either be ‘solid’ or ‘sprung’. Solid slats are rigid, and will be made from a non-flexible material like pine or metal for a firm support. Sprung slats (made from a more flexible wood like plywood) are curved upwards and respond to the weight of your body by giving a little when you lie on them. Whatever bed frame you buy, be sure to check the product information regarding how much space there should be between slats. Most manufacturers recommend that this shouldn’t be any more than 7cm.

Headboard: Many bed frames will come with these, with the exception being the most minimalist of platform beds. If you’re someone who likes to sit up in bed to read or watch movies, then a headboard is an essential feature.

Storage: Many raised bed frames will allow for a degree of storage underneath. However, if storage options are a high priority, consider one with built-in drawers. Better still, some bed frames and divans come with ottoman storage, revealed by opening up the top part of the frame.

How much should I spend on a bed frame?

Like many large items of furniture, bed frames vary widely in price. On the budget end, you can get a simple bare bones double bed frame for under £200, and in some instances under £100. However, if you’re after more extravagant styles, fancy upholstery or plenty of storage options, you can expect to pay three times as much – with the highest-end options costing up to £800 and sometimes even beyond £1,000.

Anything else I need to consider?

As well as the size of the thing, think about whether or not your bed frame is suited to your mattress. While sprung slats provide a more cushioned support, some mattresses (like the Emma Hybrid) will feel more comfortable when used on a solid foundation. It’s worth checking whether your mattress manufacturer has any advice when it comes to slats.

It’s also important to think about where you live, and how easily you’ll be able to get your new bed frame into your home. Some manufacturers offer an assembly service, either included in the price or at an extra cost, but you might have to assemble it yourself. You should also let your manufacturer or retailer know if you anticipate a struggle in getting furniture into your home (for instance, around any tight corners or up narrow staircases).

The best bed frames to buy

1. Best overall bed frame: Eve Tailored Bed Frame

Price: £499 (double) | Buy now from Eve



We’ve reviewed a number of Eve mattresses at Expert Reviews (with the Premium Hybrid being the brand’s best, in our opinion). But like many bed-in-a-box brands, Eve also manufactures a number of bed frames.

The Tailored Bed Frame is a smart Scandi-style bed, made from MDF and pine with solid pine feet, upholstered in either grey or oat coloured woven fabric. The upholstery creates soft, rounded curves and edges, and the headboard is padded for extra comfort when sitting up in bed. Plus, with 19cm of clearance underneath the bed, you’ve got some storage space too.

Key features – Sizes available: Double, king, super king; Slat type: Sprung; Colours: 2; Delivery time: Unspecified; Assembly service offered? No; Warranty: 5 years

Buy now from Eve

Also consider: Eve Storage Bed Frame

If 19cm of under-bed storage space isn’t enough, Eve also manufactures this bed frame with spacious ottoman storage. The Storage Bed Frame is designed in a similar fashion to Eve’s Tailored Bed Frame, with a woven polyester upholstery curved at the edges, although the feet are made from solid ash rather than pine. The bed opens with help from a piston-powered mechanism and can be lifted up (without having to remove the mattress) using a handy fabric strap.

Buy now from Eve

2. Best bed frame under £200: Zipcode Design Hope Bed Frame

Price: £160 | Buy now from Wayfair



As we mentioned in our buying guide, above, you can get a simple wooden bed frame for less than £200 without too much trouble. This one from Wayfair, made from solid pine, will cost you just £160 as a double. It’s sturdy and easy to assemble, and has a lovely natural wood grain finish. The 26cm of clearance below the bed should be enough for storage. However, it’s worth noting that the two central support legs might get in the way of some larger items.

You can get a bed frame for even less than this if you need one, with the John Lewis Brindille priced at £99 for a double – but, if you’re willing to stretch your budget, the Hope bed frame is great value for money.

Key features – Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king; Slat type: Solid; Colours: 1; Delivery time: 3 days; Assembly service offered? No; Warranty: Unspecified

Buy now from Wayfair

3. Best minimalist platform bed frame: Made Kano

Price: From £199 (double) | Buy now from Made



A platform bed is great for loft rooms or as an alternative option that won’t take up too much space in your bedroom. Just 27cm high, the Kano, from Made, comes in a few variations, including a basic frame that comes with or without a headboard.

However, our favourite (pictured above) comes with two storage drawers on either side and a small integrated bookshelf at the foot of the bed frame. It’s made from solid wood with solid slats and, once assembled (which you’ll have to take care of yourself), it’s a very stylish and modern minimalist frame. Plus, at £449 for a double, it’s reasonably priced, too.

Key features – Sizes available: Single (frame only), double, king, super king; Slat type: Solid; Colours: 1; Delivery time: Dispatched in 4 working days; Assembly service offered? No; Warranty: 10 year guarantee

Buy now from Made

4. Best luxury bed frame: Brook + Wilde Verity bed frame

Price: £1,435 (double) | Buy now from Brook + Wilde



Starting at almost £1,500 for a double, the Verity is by far the most expensive bed frame on our list (though not Brook + Wilde’s most expensive bed). Stylish and comfortable, the Verity is upholstered in a Shetland wool fabric, available in a choice of muted colours including ‘Mercury’, ‘Pebble’ and ‘Navy’. The standout feature, though, is the bed’s plush pillow headboard, perhaps one of the most comfortable headboards you’re likely to find on a bed frame.

It’s a heck of an investment, But if it’s luxury you’re after, it’s luxury you’ll get with this made-to-order bed frame. Plus, you’ll be pleased to hear that delivery and assembly are included in the price.

Key features – Sizes available: Double, king, super king; Slat type: Sprung; Colours: 5; Delivery time: 12 weeks; Assembly service offered? Yes (included in price); Warranty: Unspecified

Buy now from Brook + Wilde

5. Best metal bed frame: Wrought Iron And Brass Bed Co. Sophie

Price: £795 (double) | Buy now from John Lewis



The Sophie bed frame from the Wrought Iron And Brass Bed Co. is crafted from (you guessed it) solid wrought iron, which comes in a choice of two colours: black or cream, and has been given a powder coated finish for high-quality protection. The bed’s solid slats, meanwhile, are made from Scandinavian pine.

A solid bed frame with a traditional, yet modern look, the Sophie will help to bring a little Victorian chic to your bedroom without looking too old fashioned. It’s quite expensive, at £795 for a double, although it will be assembled upon delivery by the supplier at no extra cost, which is something you’ll be glad of given the bed’s weight.

Key features – Sizes available: Day bed, double, king, super king; Slat type: Solid; Colours: 2; Delivery time: 6 weeks; Assembly service offered? Yes (included in price); Warranty: Unspecified

Buy now from John Lewis