The best budget GoPro just dropped to its lowest price EVER

Just when you thought Prime Day was winding down, Amazon springs a belter of a GoPro deal on us. The brilliant little GoPro Hero 9 action camera cost £330 when we reviewed it, but it’s just dropped to £179 – its lowest price EVER on Amazon.

Our five-star review of the GoPro Hero 9 called it “the best action camera yet” when it launched a couple of years back, and our round-up of the best GoPro cameras you can buy still names it best budget GoPro. Now at well under £200 for Prime Day, there’s never been a better time to buy this excellent camera.

This special price is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, and it may end before Wednesday does – so hurry. If you haven’t got Prime, it only takes a minute to sign up and take advantage of today’s deal. You can always cancel before the free trial is up.

We first reviewed the GoPro Hero 9 in 2020, and three years is a long time in action cameras. But we remain so dazzled by this camera that it retained its five stars and Expert Reviews Recommended award when we updated our review in May, and it’s our pick for the best budget GoPro.

The Hero 9 was the first Hero to feature GoPro’s additional front-facing screen, which opened up a whole new world of selfie-style shooting. The camera is also also water-resistant and compatible with GoPro’s latest accessories, including the new Enduro battery.

Upgrades from the Hero 8 included a resolution bump for stills up to 20MP and video up to 5K. GoPro’s HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilisation is on hand to keep your shots nice and steady, and there’s even up to 27-degrees of horizon levelling to keep your clips straight.

The GoPro Hero 9’s Amazon price has fallen since its high of £430 in 2021, but it still averages £292. Given that the latest Hero 11 costs £325, that £292 average for the Hero 9 does seem high. So we were pleased to see it reduced to £199 in September, but today’s £179 is the best price yet.

We don’t know how long Amazon will keep this fantastic camera’s price below £200, but we do know that the special £179 deal will end today. So if you’re tempted to get a GoPro, we recommend you waste no time!

