Black Friday Lego deals 2023: The best discounts on Lego and other toys this November

If you want to get ahead on your Christmas shopping, treat yourself or nab a discount on a Birthday gift, then these Lego Black Friday deals and Black Friday toy deals deserve your attention. We’ve already seen a huge number of excellent deals across a range of Lego sets this November, as well as some fabulous deals on other top toys.

In this round up we’ll feature discounts on big ticket items, as well as budget-friendly options that make great spontaneous gifts and stocking fillers. So whether you’re looking for a cute Lego bouquet, Harry Potter themed castle, Star wars Cantina, Hot Wheels cars or Bluey figure, we’ve got you covered.

READ NEXT: Best Black Friday deals UK 2023