Black Friday Lego deals 2023: The best discounts on Lego and other toys this November
We’ve rounded up the best Lego Black Friday deals this November, as well as some of our favourite toy deals from Barbie to Hot Wheels
If you want to get ahead on your Christmas shopping, treat yourself or nab a discount on a Birthday gift, then these Lego Black Friday deals and Black Friday toy deals deserve your attention. We’ve already seen a huge number of excellent deals across a range of Lego sets this November, as well as some fabulous deals on other top toys.
In this round up we’ll feature discounts on big ticket items, as well as budget-friendly options that make great spontaneous gifts and stocking fillers. So whether you’re looking for a cute Lego bouquet, Harry Potter themed castle, Star wars Cantina, Hot Wheels cars or Bluey figure, we’ve got you covered.
Best Toy and Lego Black Friday deals
1. Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet (now, £41 was £55)
This gorgeous Wildflower Lego bouquet is now 25% cheaper for Black Friday. It makes an ideal gift for any flower lover and is fully customisable, allowing you to create unique displays. One of the longest stems measures a whopping 45cm tall, making this a striking addition to any room.
2. LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina (now £259, was £345)
If you’re an aspiring Jedi, you’ll love this Lego Cantina, which, when fully assembled measures a whopping 52 x 58 x 19cm (WDH). It’s made from 3187 pieces and comes with 21 different Lego characters including Chewbacca, R2-D2, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Garindan, Ponda Baba and more.
3. R2-D2 Droid Lego building set (now £177, was £210)
Another excellent saving on a Star Wars Lego set, this R2-D2 collectible model is now £33 cheaper ahead of Black Friday. This set also comes with a hidden compartment in the head, where you’ll find a model lightsaber inside. Measuring over 31cm high, this is a truly spectacular build.
4. VTech Shake It Bluey (now £16, was £22)
Perfect for little ones, this electronic Bluey toy comes with an interactive follow along play mode, where kids are encouraged to copy what Bluey does. There’s also a free-play mode where kids can count along, move around and enjoy fun sounds and music. We expect this one to sell out, so nab it while you can.
5. Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage set (now £70, was £130)
There’s an awesome £60 saving on this four level racing set from Hot Wheels. This set features unique experiences on every floor, from a car wash and elevator at the bottom to a fierce, car eating dragon on top. Suitable for ages 4 and up, this is a serious saving on an excellent Hot Wheels set.