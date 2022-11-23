This ridiculous Lebara SIM-only deal is 94p a month

Lebara is offering customers the first six months of a 15GB SIM-only deal for just 94p/mth in this unbelievable Black Friday bargain. That’s right, for less than the price of a Greggs’ sausage roll, you can avail yourself of an ample 15GB of 5G data, unlimited UK calls and unlimited UK texts, plus 100 international minutes to 41 countries per month.

Once your six-month, sub-£1 deal price has elapsed, shoppers will retain access to the generous plan for the still-bargainous price of £7.90/mth (equivalent to a singular pint of artisan ale in London) – and there’s no commitment to stick to the contract at this point.

The stunning deal is available on a no-contract basis, meaning you can change or cancel at any time, without being subject to lingering monthly fees. There’s no credit check required as part of the signup process, making it perfect for students and younger people. Plus, there’s free roaming in the EU and in India, and the SIM-only deal runs on the Vodafone network.

Buy now from Lebara

The international dimension of this plan makes it great for travellers who’d otherwise rack up massive charges (or be wed to the hotel/hostel Wi-Fi). The 100 international minutes to a whopping 41 countries is a generous offer, while free roaming in the EU and India will come in handy while navigating new terrain when visiting relatives, heading on a cultural excursion or embarking on a gap year.

Of course, the budget price isn’t all this deal has to recommend it. Mobile network Lebara won the gong for Best Value in Expert Reviews’ Mobile Network Awards 2022, and an impressive 95% of customers would recommend it to a friend. We awarded it four stars in our full-length Lebara mobile network review. And while you’re not getting the all-time zippiest 4G or 5G on the market, connectivity is reliable, it’s commitment-free and the price tag is cost-of-living-crisis-friendly. If you’re looking to save a few pounds while still availing yourself of a generous data allowance, this Black Friday bargain from Levara is a very compelling offer indeed.

Buy now from Lebara