This Asus Vivobook Black Friday laptop deal is the best yet

UK electrical retailer AO has dropped the price of the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED from £849 right down to £469. That's a sizeable saving in anyone's book, but what really stands out here is the incredible specification you're getting for the money.

Let's start with that headline feature: a vibrant 15.4in FHD OLED display. This isn't something you typically see at the affordable end of the laptop market, with LCD panels more the norm.

Asus OLED laptop displays are Pantone Validated too, which means they're extremely colour-accurate. If you do any sort of photo or video editing as part of your job or hobby, this is a crucial feature.

The Asus Vivobook 15 OLED is no shirker on the performance front either, with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and an ample 16GB of RAM. That's all backed by a capacious 512GB SSD, which is a decidedly premium spec that should account for all of your local file storage needs.

Asus is claiming that you'll get 12 hours of battery life out of the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED, which should account for a full working day. You get a swift 90W charger bundled in for when it comes time to recharge, too.

You're well catered for on the connectivity front, with an HDMI port joined by one USB-C and two USB-A ports, as well as the usual 3.5mm headphone jack. Elsewhere you get a full-sized and backlit chiclet keyboard, so you can tap away to your heart's content at night.

We're simply not used to seeing a spec like this for less than £500. Our recommendation to anyone shopping for a classy work computer on a budget would be to snap this deal up pronto.

