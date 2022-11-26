Black Friday soundbar deals: Sonos, Bose and more STILL discounted

If you’ve been mulling over whether to commit to buying a soundbar – or upgrading your existing setup – there are heaps of discounts to take advantage of this Black Friday.

Whether you’re looking for an entry-level soundbar to enhance your TV-viewing experience or a high-spec piece of audio technology to blow your guests away, there’s something to suit every need and budget this Black Friday. Take the newly discounted Sonos Arc, which combines phenomenal sound quality and user friendliness, or the beautifully built Bose Smart Soundbar 900, replete with handy features like ADAPTiQ room calibration, which would make an elegant, glass-topped centrepiece to any living room.

If nothing in the below list takes your fancy, why not check out our roundup of the best soundbars you can buy, from budget entries and mid-range options to high-end soundbar-and-subwoofer combinations. In the meantime, read on for our pick of newly discounted Black Friday soundbar bargains.

The best Black Friday soundbar deals

Sonos Arc (was £799, now £655)

The stylish Sonos Arc has seen a retailer-wide price cut of £144 ahead of the Black Friday sales, meaning you can now snap one up for £655. The fantastic standalone soundbar offers an impressive, well-balanced sound that picks up dialogue particularly well – perfect for movie nights. It also offers support for Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can control it hands-free during dinner parties and enjoy uninterrupted sofa snuggles. We liked it so much we gave it four stars in our full-length Sonos Arc review here. If you’re in the market for a sophisticated, investment soundbar that will make a stylish and user-friendly hearth to any room, the Sonos Arc fits the bill perfectly.

Roku Streambar (was £115, now £99)

The Roku Streambar is shifting at a very compelling sub-£100 price point this Black Friday, down to just £99 in the sales. That’s not bad for a soundbar-streaming stick hybrid which we gave five stars in our full-length Roku Streambar review. In particular we loved its punchy sound and ability to support 4K HDR streaming using Roku’s well-reputed user interface and app library. If you want to overhaul your home video and audio at once, this easy-to-set-up option might be the right fit for you.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 (was £899, now £799)

The beautifully built Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has also had the Black Friday treatment, now shifting for its cheapest EVER price on Amazon of £799. It’s by no means a budget option – but this is a show-stopping soundbar that delivers a rich, complex sound and supports the immersive Dolby Atmos audio format. It has the added benefit of being a real looker, with a solid build quality, soft, rounded edges and a sleek glass top (the latter may split opinions). Notably, the Smart Soundbar 900 offers ADAPTiQ room calibration, managed via the Bose Music app, which takes virtual measurements of your room size and factors these into its sonic performance – a nifty and worthwhile feature. Now with £100 off this Black Friday.

Sonos Beam 2 (was £420, now £345)

If you’re after a more mid-range offering, look no further than the Sonos Beam 2, now with a whopping £75 shaved off its average retail price of £420 this Black Friday. The standalone soundbar offers remarkable audio quality for the price, and scores extra points for its compact, self-contained design that won’t dominate your space. It wants for extra connectivity options; other than Wi-Fi-streaming, connection occurs through a single eARC port, which may preclude people with older TVs from enjoying everything the Sonos Beam 2 has to offer. If you can look beyond that, however, this is a cracking standalone standbar, now at its cheapest EVER price on Amazon.

Bose Solo 5 (was £196, now £150)

If budget is top of mind, the Bose Solo 5 is a simple, wallet-friendly option that is now £46 cheaper in the Black Friday sales, although it’s worth noting it hasn’t quite hit its 2020 Black Friday low of £125. For £150, this compact, minimalistic soundbar is a solid shout if you’re looking to upgrade from your TV speaker or would like a self-contained soundbar that won’t take up too much room in your bedroom. As might be expected for the price, the sound quality is nothing to write home about, particularly when compared with higher-spec models on the market. Nonetheless, if you’re after a modest soundbar that comes equipped with an in-box universal remote control, this is a very reasonable offer indeed.

