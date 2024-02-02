Roberts Reunion review: Charmingly simple

The Reunion weighs in at 456g and measures a compact 7.9 x 7.9 x 18cm (WDH). You’ll find a panel with playback, volume and Bluetooth buttons on the crest of the speaker, while the USB-C port for charging and 3.5mm input are located behind a flap on its rear.

An IPX7 rating for water resistance certifies the Reunion as fully waterproof – a big improvement on the company’s Beacon speakers, which had no protection against the elements whatsoever. Battery life is stated at a respectable 18 hours of audio playback and Roberts includes a USB-A to USB-C charging cable in the box.

The Reunion is one of a huge number of portable speakers available for under £100, with options catering for every use case and style preference. JBL is the market leader and its Flip 6 (£99) is a great pick if you’re looking to balance performance and portability.

Soundcore’s Motion 300 (£90) is a rough-and-ready alternative designed for use outdoors that supports high-resolution streaming, while the LG XBoom Go XG7 (£200) has customisable lighting to accompany its bass-heavy sound. A cheaper alternative worth considering is the EarFun UBoom (£58) – it’s not nearly as attractive as the Reunion but has very similar specifications.

Roberts Reunion review: What does it do well?

The obvious place to start is the Reunion’s appearance. It’s an elegantly shaped speaker that elevates itself above similarly priced rivals with attractive silver accents and liberal use of acoustic fabric. Both the black and duck egg colourways have an air of sophistication that belies the Reunion’s reasonable price tag.

It’s well-made and resilient, too. Despite being lightweight, it feels properly put together and I had no problems with build quality. The aforementioned IPX7 rating means it can withstand everything from light rain to brief submersion in shallow water, so though it may look like an indoor speaker, it’s perfectly happy in the garden, by the pool or at the beach.