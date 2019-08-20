What is Sky Broadband Ultrafast? The lowdown on Sky’s premium package

Sky launched its Broadband Ultrafast package at the tail end of 2020, promising download speeds of up to 12 times faster than the company’s standard broadband offering.

But whether you’re able to tap into Sky Broadband Ultrafast very much depends on the infrastructure of where you live. There’s a simple checker on Sky’s site, where you can pop in your postcode and find out whether your area supports Sky Broadband Ultrafast. If it does, you’ll be able to sign up for an average download speed of 145Mbits/sec and an average upload speed of 27Mbits/sec.

You also might be able to access Sky's top Ultrafast Plus package, which nabs you an estimated upload speed of up to a whopping 515Mbits/sec and an upload rate of 60Mbits/sec.

In terms of price, Sky Broadband Ultrafast will set you back £35/mth on an 18-month contract, with an extra £20 needed for the setup charge.

To put this into perspective, Sky's basic Superfast Broadband 35 plan costs £25/mth, with a £20 setup fee, for 18 months. This package promises average download speeds of 36Mbits/sec. Sky’s Superfast offering is £28/mth, for the same period and with the same setup cost, with an average download speed of 59Mbits/sec. Meanwhile, the Ultrafast Plus plan above will set you back £45/mth.

In comparison, BT's Fibre 100 offering promises average speeds of 145Mbits/sec and costs £35/mth. The cheaper BT Fibre 2 (74Mbits/sec) costs £33, whereas the top-end Fibre 900 (900Mbits/sec) costs a huge £55/mth. Again, these packages are only available in locations with fibre infrastructure.

Sky Broadband Ultrafast also comes with a "Speed Guarantee". To quote from Sky’s small print:

“We guarantee that if your speed falls below your Guaranteed Minimum Download Speed (that’s the speed we told you when you got your broadband) for at least three days in a row in a 30-day period, then we’ll give you money back. You need be within your minimum term but can claim up to twice.”

If you’re considering Sky as your internet provider, be sure to check out our general review of Sky Broadband.

