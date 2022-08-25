Plusnet deal: Get a FREE £70 reward card with Plusnet fibre broadband

Plusnet is offering customers a £70 reward card with some of its best fibre broadband packages. Simply head to the broadband service provider’s homepage and type in your post code (and landline if known) to check whether you’re eligible for the fibre plans and £70 reward card.

The Plusnet Reward Card is available with a selection of Plusnet’s fibre deals. If you opt for the 18-month Unlimited Fibre package, at £23/mth, you’ll get estimated download speeds of 29-40Mbits/sec, with a minimum speed of 24.5Mbits/sec guaranteed. There’s also a newly culled activation fee, which is now £0 (down from £10 prior). Plusnet will also throw in the £70 Reward Card completely for free, which can be spent online and in most high-street establishments that show the Mastercard symbol.

Similarly, if you choose Plusnet’s 18-month Unlimited Fibre Extra Plan, you’ll get estimated download speeds of 29-42Mbits/sec and a minimum guaranteed speed of 24.9Mbits/sec, all for just £25/mth. Again, Plusnet has waived the activation fee (formerly £10), so you won’t be charged a penny for that either. You’ll also get the £70 Plusnet Reward Card thrown into the mix, ready to spend at an outlet (online or high-street) of your choosing.

It’s worth noting here that when it comes to Plusnet Reward Cards, they can’t be used to withdraw cash from cash machines, nor to claim cashback at a till. You won’t be able to use them for subscriptions, at foreign exchange bureaus or for gambling either. Nonetheless, there’s no shortage of online and in-person options when it comes to cashing in your gift card, and £70 is not a negligible sum.

As ever, don’t be swayed by a deal-sweetening freebie alone. Plusnet has a lot to recommend it, scooping up three of the five awards in Expert Reviews’ Best Broadband Awards, including overall Best Broadband and Best Customer Support and Value. We gave the broadband service provider five stars out of five in our full-length Plusnet review, praising its value for money and industry-leading customer satisfaction levels. Plusnet also offers strong fibre performance, making it an excellent all-rounder.

If you want good, affordable fibre broadband – sans activation fee – with a generous £70 gift card thrown in, this Plusnet deal has your name on it.