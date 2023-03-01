Plusnet wins big in the 2023 Expert Reviews Best Broadband Awards

Plusnet has won the Expert Reviews Best Broadband overall winner award for the second year in succession.

The BT-owned company topped our survey of eight major broadband providers to claim a comfortable victory, ahead of the highly commended winner, Now Broadband.

Plusnet’s strong record in customer service helped it claim the overall award once more. It won our awards for Best Customer Service, Best Contact Centre and Most Reliable Broadband, while claiming a highly commended accolade for Best Value.

More than seven out of ten Plusnet customers said they were satisfied with the customer service from Plusnet in our exclusive survey, more than any other provider. Reliability scores were even better, with 83% of the company’s customers declaring themselves happy.

Almost eight out of ten customers said they were likely to recommend Plusnet, which is a figure that puts it well ahead of its broadband rivals.

Now Broadband runner-up

Sky-owned Now Broadband won this year’s highly commended award, after a strong showing across a number of categories.

Now won the Best Value Broadband award, and was highly commended in the Best Contact Centre category.

An impressive 38% of Now Broadband customers said they were very satisfied with the value for money from their service, a score that was at least ten percentage points higher than any other provider in our survey.

Now Broadband customers also seem largely pleased with the way the company behaves when things go wrong. Just over 70% of customers said they were satisfied with the outcome after getting in touch with Now’s contact centre, a score only bettered by Plusnet.

Almost seven out of ten Now Broadband customers said they would recommend the company.

Beating the parents

This year’s Expert Reviews Best Broadband Awards prove one thing: performance can vary greatly, even between providers owned by the same company.

Plusnet comfortably outperformed both BT Broadband and EE, two other members of the BT family. It was a similar story with the Sky-owned providers, with Now Broadband usurping Sky Broadband.

Value for money is the main area where Plusnet and Now Broadband outshone their stablemates: 27% of Plusnet customers declared themselves very satisfied with value for money, while Now Broadband scored 38%. However, BT Broadband (13%), EE (15%), and Sky Broadband (13%) all struggled in that regard.

With customers looking for the best deals now more than ever, and with a wide variety in the price of tariffs across different providers, this year’s awards show it’s always worth shopping around when it comes to picking a broadband provider.

For the full list of award winners, click here.