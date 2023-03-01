Now Broadband (2023) review: Unbeatable value for money

Now Broadband could best be described as the bargain end of the Sky family. It’s our Best Value award winner, with 38% of the customers we surveyed (in partnership with YouGov) claiming to be very satisfied with the value for money they were getting.

A quick look at the company’s tariffs are enough to confirm why customers are so happy with the prices, with none of them costing more than £22/mth. The cheapest package we could find on Virgin Media, by comparison, was £10/mth more expensive.

However, there’s a reason why Now Broadband is relatively cheap: it doesn’t yet offer full-fibre broadband. That means the top download speed you will get from the company is only 63Mbits/sec. Don’t get us wrong, that’s plenty fast enough for many people, but you will have to look elsewhere if you want broadband speeds in the hundreds of megabits per second.

Most Now Broadband customers seem relatively happy with their lot. Despite the modest speeds on offer, more than 60% of the customers we surveyed said they were satisfied with the speed on offer. Reliability was the second best of the eight major providers we surveyed, falling just behind Plusnet. And although satisfaction with customer service wasn’t sky high, it wasn’t as bad as some of the other providers, either.

The all-round respectable performance at a bargain price is why Now Broadband earns a highly commended gong in the Expert Reviews Best Broadband Awards 2023.

Now Broadband review: Brilliant Broadband

Far be it from us to suggest the Now Broadband marketing team are over-egging the product names, but ‘Brilliant Broadband’ isn’t all that brilliant by today’s standards. In fact, it’s based on the ageing ADSL technology that several providers no longer offer.

Hence, you will find the “average” download speed is pegged at just 11Mbits/sec, although your actual speed could easily dip down into single figures if you’re a fair distance from your local telephone exchange. Hence, we would only recommend opting for this package if you have no other choice, because your house hasn’t been connected to a fibre network yet.

One thing that is brilliant about this offering is the flexibility on contracts. You can choose to take a 12-month deal with only a £5 upfront cost, or pay a £60 upfront fee and operate on a month-to-month contract. That could be a great option if you’re only living somewhere temporarily, such as student accommodation.

The supplied Now Broadband Hub is based on the older Wi-Fi 5 technology, although that’s plenty fast enough at these connection speeds. A stingy smattering of two gigabit Ethernet ports is not great for those who like to wire up, although you could always plug in a cheap Ethernet switch.

Now Broadband review: Fab Fibre and Super Fibre

The Fab Fibre and Super Fibre packages are fibre-to-the-cabinet tariffs.

The pricing here is hard to fathom at face value: both identically priced at £22/mth, despite Super Fibre being almost twice as fast. Perhaps Fab Fibre exists only for those who are further from their local fibre cabinet and can’t get the faster speeds, but you would surely be a little miffed to be paying as much as the Super Fibre customers, even if Now Broadband’s prices are as keen as they come.

As with the Brilliant Broadband deal, you can choose to take a month-by-month contract for a higher upfront cost, and you get the same, slightly outdated Broadband Hub.