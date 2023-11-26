Bag a BARGAIN broadband deal from Vodafone this Black Friday

Vodafone’s reputation as one of the cheaper fibre broadband providers, especially with additional discounts for Vodafone mobile customers. However, it’s worth noting that while Vodafone offers competitive pricing and a good range of tariffs, including gigabit speeds, its customer service has room for improvement. That’s primarily why we awarded the service provider three stars out of five in our original review. Despite this, a significant number of Vodafone customers (around two-thirds) indicated they were likely to recommend the company, which is commendable compared to some other providers.

One of the Full Fibre 100 plan’s strengths lies in its performance and customer satisfaction regarding speed and reliability. In our broadband awards survey, around 69% of Vodafone customers expressed satisfaction with their broadband speed. Reliability scores are also competitive, with 74% of users declaring satisfaction. Again, customer service is an area where Vodafone needs to improve, though.