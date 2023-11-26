Bag a BARGAIN broadband deal from Vodafone this Black Friday
This Black Friday, you can get a speedy 100Mbits/sec for just £24/mth with Vodafone
This Black Friday, Vodafone is offering an enticing deal on its Full Fibre 100 broadband package. At just £24/mth on a two-year contract, this plan presents a significant saving from its regular price, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking reliable high-speed internet.
The Full Fibre 100 plan has an average download speed of 100Mbits/sec. This plan is particularly appealing for those with high internet usage, whether it’s for streaming, gaming, or general browsing. It’s also a great fit for households with multiple users, ensuring everyone stays connected with minimal disruptions.
Vodafone’s reputation as one of the cheaper fibre broadband providers, especially with additional discounts for Vodafone mobile customers. However, it’s worth noting that while Vodafone offers competitive pricing and a good range of tariffs, including gigabit speeds, its customer service has room for improvement. That’s primarily why we awarded the service provider three stars out of five in our original review. Despite this, a significant number of Vodafone customers (around two-thirds) indicated they were likely to recommend the company, which is commendable compared to some other providers.
One of the Full Fibre 100 plan’s strengths lies in its performance and customer satisfaction regarding speed and reliability. In our broadband awards survey, around 69% of Vodafone customers expressed satisfaction with their broadband speed. Reliability scores are also competitive, with 74% of users declaring satisfaction. Again, customer service is an area where Vodafone needs to improve, though.
Vodafone‘s Full Fibre 100 plan at £24/mth for Black Friday represents one of the best fibre broadband deals currently available, particularly for those already using Vodafone’s mobile services. While customer service aspects may need attention, the plan’s speed, reliability, and excellent value for money make it a strong contender.