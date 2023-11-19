Best Black Friday Broadband and Sky deals: Get UNBELIEVABLE savings on top internet providers and a range of Sky services – LIVE
Snag a brilliant Black Friday broadband package or Sky TV bundle this November
If you’re eagerly searching for unbeatable Black Friday broadband and Sky deals, look no further. Incredible offers are already rolling in as we build up to the big day on 24 November, so stay tuned as we guide you through the plethora of discounts and promotions.
At Expert Reviews, we understand the importance of finding the perfect broadband package. Is it cost-effective? Are the speeds reliable? Should you commit to a 12, 18, or 24-month contract? Well, luckily for you, we know a thing or two about the best deals and how to find them. Our expert team has rigorously tested the top providers in the country, ensuring only the best deals in terms of customer satisfaction, speed, reliability, and value for money.
But that’s not all. We’re also your go-to source for sensational Sky deals. Whether you’re on the hunt for the ideal Sky TV package or eyeing the latest smartphone with Sky Mobile, we’ve got you covered. So watch this space for exclusive offers from Now, Plusnet, BT, Virgin, and Sky, as your ideal package for less could be right around the corner.
For more bonkers Black Friday savings, we’ll be rounding up the finest offers over on our Best Black Friday Deals hub. Or, if you want round-the-clock updates, head to our Black Friday Live Deals Blog for real-time updates and the hottest discounts.
The best Black Friday broadband and Sky deals 2023 – LIVE
17.15 | 19 Nov
That’s a wrap… for now
We might be calling it a day for a well-deserved rest and Sunday roast, but we'll be back tomorrow for some more excellent money-saving broadband and Sky deals – so be sure to stay tuned as we head into the much anticipated Black Friday week.
17.00 | 19 Nov
Snag BT’s Fibre 2 + Sports package for ONLY £1/mth for the first three months
For the sports enthusiasts, this cracking BT Sport + Fibre 2 package is an absolute steal: For just £1/mth for the first three months (£54/mth thereafter) on a 2-year plan and zero upfront costs, you can enjoy an impressive 73Mbits/sec download speed and access to top-notch sporting events, including: all four TNT Sports channels, Eurosport 1 and 2, and Discovery+ Premium – saving you a remarkable £221. Moreover, you’ll also be treated to a generous £50 reward card for major retailers.
Despite average customer service satisfaction, BT proved itself as a reliable provider in its full-length review, with 28% of customers very satisfied with broadband speed. If you seek a speedy all-in-one broadband package that satisfies your sports cravings, this is the deal for you.
16.05 | 19 Nov
This Sky Full Fibre Broadband and Entertainment bundle is simply STUNNING
Sky’s Full Fibre Broadband and Entertainment bundle, with Sky Stream, Sky TV, and a Netflix subscription – is now at its lowest-ever price at an ASTONOSHING £38/mth on an 18-month contract, with no upfront payment required!
Sky’s Full Fibre 100, with an impressive average download speed of 100Mbits/sec, would typically set you back £38/mth on its own. Yet, thanks to this outstanding offer, you can now enjoy all the perks at no extra cost! In our comprehensive review, Sky Broadband earned accolades for its excellent all-round performance and dependable broadband service. When it comes to outstanding broadband and entertainment bundles, they simply don’t get much better than this.
14.05 | 19 Nov
Get a STONKING deal on Three’s 4G/5G home broadband
Nab Three’s 4G or 5G home broadband hub for only £20/mth, with NOTHING to pay for the first three months.
Depending on your location, capitalise on Three’s impressive 5G home broadband hub, delivering seamless download speeds of up to 150Mbits/sec. The hub’s hassle-free setup also ensures you won’t encounter any unwanted fees – simply plug it in for near-instant connectivity, providing uninterrupted streaming and rapid downloads across multiple devices. If you’re looking to keep this simple for less, this superb offer is a must-grab.
13.05 | 19 Nov
Bag a BARGAIN with this incredible Plusnet Full Fibre deal
Grab Plusnet’s superb Full Fibre 145 for an unbelievable £27/mth on a 24-month plan, with absolutely nothing to pay upfront. With average download speeds reaching up to 145Mbits/sec, you’ll enjoy an abundance of bandwidth for every device in your household.
In our comprehensive five-star review, Plusnet stood out with industry-leading customer service and stellar reliability, earning it our coveted Best Buy Award. But that’s not all. Voted Best Overall Broadband by you for two consecutive years, Plusnet takes the crown for its exceptional value for money. So when it comes to standout broadband deals, they don’t come much better than this!
12.40 | 19 Nov
Don’t miss this RIDICULOUS Sky Glass offer
Score the 4K 43in Sky Glass TV bundled with Sky TV and Netflix for a SPECTACULAR £33/mth, with only £10 to pay upfront.
Usually priced at £40/mth, this fantastic bundle has now dropped to its lowest-ever price, letting you enjoy massive savings of £126 over the 18-month plan. The Sky Glass Smart TV delivers 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos audio, and includes Sky TV along with a Netflix subscription. So if you’re in the market for a cutting-edge TV coupled with the ideal entertainment package, this deal is a corker.
11.40 | 19 Nov
Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix bundle now at its LOWEST-EVER price
Simplify your streaming with this unbeatable offer. Snag the Sky Entertainment and Netflix package for an OUTSTANDING £19/mth on an 18-month contract, with no upfront costs!
This bundle, featuring Sky Stream, Sky TV, and a basic Netflix subscription, typically costs £26/mth. However, thanks to Sky’s brilliant Black Friday sale, you’ll pocket an excellent £126 in savings over the 18-month plan. With an easy setup and endless streaming possibilities, it’s a deal well worth considering.
11.05 | 19 Nov
Get EXCEPTIONAL value for money with Virgin Broadband’s M125 package
For an incredible £26.50/mth on an 18-month contract with zero upfront costs, enjoy a blazing average download speed of 132Mbits/sec and a generous £50 in free bill credit. Not bad right, right?
What’s more, despite a slight hiccup in customer service, Virgin shone in its full-length review as one of the fastest providers in the country, winning our coveted Best Broadband Award for speed. So be sure to act quickly, as broadband deals like this don’t hang around.