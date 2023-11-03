Best Black Friday broadband deals 2023: Save big and spend LESS
Searching for the best Black Friday broadband deals? Our roundup features the top early discounts and offers to save you money this month
If you’re on the hunt for some exceptional Black Friday Broadband deals, we’ve got you covered. And with the deals already coming in, you can save throughout the month as we lead up to the much-anticipated day on 24 November.
At Expert Reviews, we know how time-consuming it can be to find the right broadband package to suit your needs: Is it good value for money? Are the speeds reliable? Should I commit to a 12, 18 or 24-month contract? Well, luckily for you, we know a thing or two about the best deals and how to find them. Moreover, our dedicated team of experts has tested the top providers in the country. By reviewing customer satisfaction, speed, reliability, and value for money, you can guarantee we recommend only the very best deals.
Here you’ll find the latest offers and best money-saving broadband deals from some of our favourite providers, including Now, Plusnet, BT, Virgin, and Sky. So be sure to stay tuned, as your ideal package for less could be right around the corner.
If you fancy finding some other brilliant Black Friday savings, we’ll be rounding up the best offers over on our Best Black Friday Deals hub. You can also head to our Black Friday guide for any further information you might need.
The best Black Friday broadband deals
1. Get TalkTalk Full Fibre for only £28/mth and receive a FREE £50 gift card
If you’re looking for a reliable connection and plenty of bandwidth, you can’t go wrong with this fabulous TalkTalk deal. For £28/mth on an 18-month contract, you can get yourself a speedy average download speed of 152Mbits/sec with nothing to pay upfront AND a free £50 gift card for major retailers.
In its full-length review, TalkTalk was praised for its impressive full-fibre reach, flexible tariff prices, and highly commendable reliability. So if you’re hoping to save on a tidy broadband deal this November, it’s certainly one to consider.
2. Get Three 4G/5G home broadband and pay NOTHING for the first three months
Three is offering its 4G or 5G home broadband hub for only £20/mth with absolutely nothing to pay for the first three months.
Depending on your location, the 5G home broadband hub can deliver average download speeds of up to 150Mbits/sec, offering uninterrupted 4k streaming on multiple devices throughout a household. The hub also requires no installation process, meaning you won’t be stung by an unwanted setup fee – simply plug it in and you’ll be connected almost instantly. A money-saver and time-saver, this exceptional pre-Black Friday deal is not one to be missed.