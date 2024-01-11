Expert Reviews Best Broadband Awards 2024: The results

We hand out awards in each of these individual categories, and then combine the scores from the different awards to decide an overall winner and highly commended provider.

This year we’ve got no fewer than 11 broadband providers in contention, ranging from household names such as BT, Virgin Media and Sky, to up-and-coming fibre providers such as Hyperoptic.

Below you’ll find a summary of the award winners in each category, but if you want to dig deeper into a specific provider’s offering, we’ve got individual reviews of all 11 providers in our survey too, giving you a full breakdown of the broadband tariffs they offer and their performance in the various awards categories.

If you’re thinking about changing your broadband provider in 2024, you need look no further.

Expert Reviews Best Broadband Awards 2024

Overall winner: Zen Internet

Highly commended: Hyperoptic

Zen Internet is arguably Britain’s most highly respected broadband provider. A consistent award winner for the past 20 years or more, this Rochdale-based provider excels at customer service and is no slouch when it comes to delivering reliable, fast broadband connections, either.

An impressive 82% of Zen Internet customers told us they were satisfied with the company’s customer service, with 62% saying they were “very satisfied” – scores that blow every other provider out of the park.

Reliability is rock solid too, with 88% of Zen Internet customers happy with the stability of their connection. A highly commended award for Speed shows that Zen isn’t sacrificing fast performance for reliability, either.

Hyperoptic is part of the new breed of full-fibre networks that are sprouting up all over the UK. What it lacks in geographical coverage, it makes up for with pure speed. An award-winning 87% of Hyperoptic customers were happy with the speed they received. Full-fibre is more reliable than relying on those old copper telephone cables too, and that’s one reason why Hyperoptic scooped a highly commended award for reliability.

On the rare instance that customers do have problems, Hyperoptic’s contact centre appears to sort them out. A healthy 86% of Hyperoptic customers were happy with how the contact centre dealt with their problems, landing the company our award.

