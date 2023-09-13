Save up to a SUPERB £168 in the BT broadband sale
Nab a £50 prepaid Mastercard freebie with a number of speedy 24-month BT broadband deals
BT has a extremely enticing set of broadband deals for customers to feast on. The internet service provider (ISP) has reduced the monthly cost of almost all of its broadband plans, with each package having a different price reduction: Full Fibre Essential is £4/mth cheaper (35-36Mbits/sec download speeds), Full Fibre 2 costs £6/mth less (74Mbits/sec), Full Fibre 100 (150Mbits/sec) is down by £7/mth, while the speediest Full Fibre 500 (500Mbits/sec) and Full Fibre 900 (900Mbits/sec) packages are both £5/mth more affordable.
As you might have inferred, the biggest savings of £168 (over a two-year contract) come via the Full Fibre 100 package, which will now cost just £31/mth instead of £38/mth. Full Fibre Essential is now £28/mth (previously £32/mth), Full Fibre 2 is £30/mth, Full Fibre 500 is £43/mth and Full Fibre 900 is £53/mth.
For a ISP that finished only second behind Virgin Media in the Best Speed category of our Best Broadband Awards, with an impressive 68% of its customers saying they were satisfied with their speeds, these deals make for truly exciting reading. Even better, on all these deals – besides the Essential package – you’ll get a free £50 BT Reward Card to be spent online or over the phone wherever a retailer accepts Mastercard.
That was a fair amount of figures that we just reeled off there, so let’s now take each of BT’s broadband deals in turn, starting with the cheapest of the bunch and ending with the most expensive.
Full Fibre Essential (was £32/mth, now £27/mth)
The Full Fibre Essential package is now £27 a month, down from its usual price of £32, for a total saving of £120 over the 24 month contract. You’ll be getting a download speed range of 35-36Mbits/sec and an upload speed of between 8-9Mbits/sec. There’s no activation fees here although you do need to pay £10 for postage and packaging.
Full Fibre 2 (was £36/mth, now £30/mth)
Next up in the BT speed stakes is Full Fibre 2 which now costs £30/mth for 74Mbits/sec download speeds and 20Mbits/sec upload speeds. That’s a saving of £144 over the 24-month period for speeds suitable for some decent HD streaming and gaming. As above, there are no activation fees here and you’ll also need to spend £10 on postage and packaging, but you’ll receive a £50 prepaid BT Reward Card to use how you please.
Full Fibre 100 (was £37/mth, now £31/mth)
BT’s Full Fibre 100 Fibre plan offers the same as the Full Fibre 2 plan – including a £50 BT Reward Card – except you’ll also get a boost in average download speeds to a sizable 150Mbits/sec. Upload speeds are also up a notch to 30Mbits/sec and the total package will only cost £1 more than the Fibre 2 deal. It’s our favourite of the bunch for this reason, offering the best total savings of £168 over the 24 months.
Full Fibre 500 (was £48/mth, now £43/mth)
The second fastest package is the Full Fibre 500 deal, now costing £5 less at £43/mth. For that price, and a total saving of £120, you’ll receive average speeds of a whopping 500Mbits/sec and upload speeds of a massive 73Mbits/sec – and a £50 BT Reward Card to boot.
Full Fibre 900 (was £58/mth, now £53/mth)
Lastly, we have the speediest proposition of them all: a truly enormous 900Mbits/sec download speeds and 110Mbits/sec upload speeds for £53/mth. You’ll save £120 over the 24-month period, get a £50 BT Reward Card plus 12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for absolutely nothing extra.
Almost needless to say in this day and age, you can customise any of the above packages to suit your needs too – including adding BT TV for an extra £12/mth – although the outlined prices might vary a fair bit depending on just how you customise each package.
Should you be viewing this page and some of the deals are long-gone, be sure to check out our BT broadband deals hub for the latest and greatest offers from this speedy ISP. You can also assess the market as a whole over on our best broadband deals hub for savings across a range of price brackets and coverage of providers.