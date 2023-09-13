Save up to a SUPERB £168 in the BT broadband sale

BT has a extremely enticing set of broadband deals for customers to feast on. The internet service provider (ISP) has reduced the monthly cost of almost all of its broadband plans, with each package having a different price reduction: Full Fibre Essential is £4/mth cheaper (35-36Mbits/sec download speeds), Full Fibre 2 costs £6/mth less (74Mbits/sec), Full Fibre 100 (150Mbits/sec) is down by £7/mth, while the speediest Full Fibre 500 (500Mbits/sec) and Full Fibre 900 (900Mbits/sec) packages are both £5/mth more affordable.

As you might have inferred, the biggest savings of £168 (over a two-year contract) come via the Full Fibre 100 package, which will now cost just £31/mth instead of £38/mth. Full Fibre Essential is now £28/mth (previously £32/mth), Full Fibre 2 is £30/mth, Full Fibre 500 is £43/mth and Full Fibre 900 is £53/mth.