This BT bundle is the best broadband deal we’ve seen this Black Friday

The internet service provider has also delivered a reasonable performance in terms of network reliability, with a higher proportion of customers very satisfied with reliability than any other provider.

However, it’s worth noting that BT broadband has had some challenges with customer service and value for money, with only 57% of BT’s customers reporting satisfaction with the service in our annual survey. What’s more, only 13% of customers were very satisfied with the value for money, indicating some room for improvement in this area​​​​​​​​​​​​​​. This led to a three-star rating in our in-depth review.