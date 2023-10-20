Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

  Don't miss this EXCEEDINGLY GOOD TalkTalk deal

Get speedy TalkTalk Full Fibre with a generous £50 gift card in this AMAZING broadband deal

Looking for a cost-effective broadband deal that’s both budget-friendly and high-performing? This remarkable Full Fibre 150 deal from TalkTalk offers a speedy 152Mbits/sec for just £30/mth, with an added £50 gift card. However, as always, this brilliant deal won’t hang around for long.

With 152Mbits/sec, this broadband package guarantees ample bandwidth for all your streaming, working, and gaming needs across multiple devices, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted online experience.

The cherry on top is the £50 gift card, which can be spent at redeemed at Amazon, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and H&M. This means you not only get high-speed internet, but you can also treat yourself to a bit of much-loved retail therapy.

When it comes to reliability, TalkTalk’s Full Fibre 150 has earned high commendations. It achieved a respectable three-star rating in its full review, demonstrating its efficient performance.

One of the key advantages of this deal is its extensive full-fibre footprint, offering coverage in a wider range of areas compared to most providers. This ensures that you can enjoy high-speed internet in locations that might not be serviced by other companies.

The Full Fibre 150 deal from TalkTalk is an excellent option for those seeking an affordable, high-speed, and dependable broadband connection. With its 152Mbits/sec speed, £50 gift card, and broad coverage, this offer is too good to pass up. But remember, this fantastic deal won’t be available for long, so be sure not to hang around.

