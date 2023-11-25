EE Broadband Black Friday deal: Three months FREE
EE is offering a jaw-dropping three free months of broadband as a Black Friday treat
Black Friday deals for broadband really don’t get much better than this: award-winning internet service provider EE is currently offering three months of free broadband across all of its plans. And, as if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also be able to unlock spectacular savings on its SIM-only plans too. Ee-xtraordinary.
The network was highly commended by us for customer service in our EE review, offers a variety of speeds up to gigabit and provides additional discounts for mobile customers. That means we gave it four stars out of five in our original review. This accolade reflects EE’s commitment to customer satisfaction and its ability to deliver reliable broadband services.
EE really stands out for its customer support: a survey we conducted with YouGov showed that 70% of EE customers were satisfied with the company’s service, a testament to its commitment to providing excellent support to its users. However, it’s important to note that some customers find EE’s prices a bit high, with only 15% expressing high satisfaction with the value for money. This temporary discount blows that concern out of the water, though.
EE’s broadband packages are well-suited for most users, as they are primarily fibre-to-the-cabinet tariffs. This setup ensures a reliable and fast internet connection, essential for various online activities. Additionally, all fibre connections come with an EE Smart Hub, offering both Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity options.
In terms of coverage, EE relies on the Openreach network, ensuring that 96% of customers are covered by fibre-to-the-cabinet, with many also having access to the full-fibre network. This coverage ensures high-speed internet access for a significant majority of its customer base.
In short, EE’s Black Friday offer of three months of free broadband across all plans presents an excellent opportunity to access high-quality internet services for far less. Just sign up as soon as possible while it lasts!