EE Broadband Black Friday deal: Three months FREE

EE really stands out for its customer support: a survey we conducted with YouGov showed that 70% of EE customers were satisfied with the company’s service, a testament to its commitment to providing excellent support to its users​​. However, it’s important to note that some customers find EE’s prices a bit high, with only 15% expressing high satisfaction with the value for money. This temporary discount blows that concern out of the water, though.

EE’s broadband packages are well-suited for most users, as they are primarily fibre-to-the-cabinet tariffs. This setup ensures a reliable and fast internet connection, essential for various online activities​​. Additionally, all fibre connections come with an EE Smart Hub, offering both Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity options.

In terms of coverage, EE relies on the Openreach network, ensuring that 96% of customers are covered by fibre-to-the-cabinet, with many also having access to the full-fibre network. This coverage ensures high-speed internet access for a significant majority of its customer base​​.