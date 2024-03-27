EE Broadband might be best known for offering wireless broadband, but just like the other members of the BT family – BT Broadband and Plusnet – the company offers fixed-line broadband packages too. Given that these companies are so closely related and all run on the same Openreach network, you’d think they would all be the best broadband, but it turns out they differ in significant ways.

For the finer details of what we think about these two contenders, read our EE Broadband review and BT Broadband review first, but if you just want to know how they compare to each other, read on for the full shootout.

EE vs BT Broadband: Pricing

Draw

Price is one of the most important considerations when comparing broadband plans, though it’s not as important as value for money. Sometimes simply going for the cheapest provider means you’ll be unhappy with the rest of the experience (we’re looking at you TalkTalk).

While their different plans vary in cost, both EE and BT have very similar pricing. The real issue with both services, as we noted in their individual reviews, is that they’re relatively expensive compared to the competition. Not only this, but both ISPs offer 24-month contracts, which means you’ll be “locked in” for longer than other providers – like Zen Internet, currently our pick of the crop – which offer shorter 18-month contracts.